Ride-share Safety: Steps to Ensure a Safe Arrival When Using a Ride-sharing Service

Ride-sharing services have been on the rise in the last few years. Services such as Uber and Lyft have not only discovered a more comfortable way to travel for everyone but also have found a way to cut costs by sharing a ride with multiple riders. Anyone feeling uncomfortable waiting for public transport or having an emergency can utilize this service better. The apps are user-friendly, and anyone can use them.

But ride-sharing services also come with some drawbacks. Relying on another driver who might or might not be a professional is always a gamble. Even though the drivers register with the service, there is always a chance of getting into unwanted trouble.

You might be thinking, but I can always claim compensation after an accident! But the process might be trickier for ride-sharing services. Getting into a car accident and claiming compensation for damages is an easier process.

“In a rideshare accident caused by a negligent Uber or Lyft driver, the legal situation may be different. Some jurisdictions might see ride-sharing drivers as employees of their parent ride-sharing company, but others might label them as independent contractors,” says a representative of Chopin Law firm at the rideshare accident attorney New Orleans branch.

But that doesn’t mean that you should stop using these services. With a few steps of caution, you can ensure a smooth and safe ride on any ride-sharing service. Let’s take a look at a few of them below.

Check reviews of the drivers

All ride-sharing services have a feature on their app – users can rate their drivers based on their experiences. After a driver accepts your ride request, check their rating and reviews. While every good driver doesn’t come with a five out of five-star rating, most good ones usually carry a four-star and above rating. You can choose not to ride with anyone with three stars or less.

If you’re in an absolute emergency and the service pairs you with a driver with ratings between three to four stars, go through their reviews quickly to see why previous riders didn’t like their service. Sometimes ratings are made in haste, and people can be too generous or stingy when rating the drivers. But checking the reviews can help you decide if this driver is worth the shot, or if you should cancel and request a new ride.

Share your travel plans with a friend

Never travel without notifying anyone, especially if you’re going someplace new with the ride-sharing service or taking an intercity drive. The travel details and expected commute hours will show right after placing the ride request. Share your travel plan with a friend or a family member and let them know where they can expect you after a certain number of hours.

If you face any troubles on the way or feel uncomfortable, contact a friend or family member immediately.

Confirm your ride request

After the driver arrives, let them say the ride request details aloud. Never tell them your name after they arrive. Let them ask your name.

Match the car details, such as the number on the plate, with the car mentioned in the ride request.

Confirm the driver’s name. Some ride-sharing apps also feature the driver’s picture. Make sure that the picture matches with the driver. Confirm that the driver understands the destination. Get in the car after ensuring that this is the ride you had requested and that the driver is not a scam randomly picking you up.

Note down vehicle details

After your ride arrives, quickly take in the details and note them down. The car model, color, and number should be consistent with the information on your app. Other details, such as seat colors and other small features, can also come into use later if you get into an accident.

Pay notice to the driver as well. Note down their clothing and features. The information can be useful if the driver causes you harm and you need to file a case against them.

Use seat belts for safety

Car accidents have become more common recently. So, always wear your seat belts if you ride with multiple riders and sit shotgun. While it can’t ensure that you won’t get into a car accident, it can certainly minimize the risks of fatal damage if you get into one. If you travel alone, try to sit in the backseat of the car to reduce the possibility further.

Don’t distract the driver

Drivers need to concentrate on the road while driving. Long journeys can get monotonous, and it’s not unnatural for passengers to strike up a conversation with the driver. However, this can distract the driver and become the reason for a fatal accident. Leave the chit-chat to a minimum. Also, don’t engage in acts that can startle or distract the driver.

Use online maps

Your destination can have multiple routes. If you’re unsure of the route your driver is taking, you can use an online map, such as Google Maps, to ensure that you’re on the right track. The app shows all possible routes with the traffic conditions. It also shows live locations and can provide you with a layer of safety. Google Maps also keeps a log of everywhere you visit. So, you can also use this information if you ever get into any trouble. You can also share your live location with a desired contact for another layer of safety.

Follow your intuition

Trusting your driver is mandatory for a comfortable riding experience. However, don’t forget to listen to your guts, too. If you think your driver is not adhering to the routes, driving to another destination, or has shady communication, don’t ignore it. Checking the ratings should give you an initial idea, but you won’t be in contact with the driver until you meet them.

If you feel uncomfortable with the overall situation, politely ask the driver to stop the car and request them to cancel the ride. Alternatively, you can cancel it yourself. Pay them the due amount and walk away from the situation.

Avoid travelling alone

Although it might not be possible every time you take a ride-sharing service, try not to travel alone. Having someone with you in the car will ensure nothing wrong happens to you even if your driver has other intentions. It will also boost your confidence.

However, this doesn’t ensure that you might not get into a road accident, so stay cautious and take appropriate steps if you get into one.

Contact the police

Finally, if your driver refuses to stop the car after you request him, call 911 or the equivalent emergency contact of your country before any damage occurs. Help will arrive to you immediately. The same applies to road accidents. Call 911 instantly to get medical help.

Ride-sharing services have been proven a boon to many, but they don’t come without problems. It’s wise to be prepared for accidents before traveling. If you get into an accident through their services and need to claim compensation, don’t forget to hire a good ride-sharing accident attorney for smooth and hassle-free processing.