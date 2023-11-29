Slingo Rainbow Riches Slot Review

Slingo Rainbow Riches is an online slots game developed by Slingo, which was released in 2018. This Slingo release has gone on to become one of the most popular Slingo titles in recent times, thanks to its incorporation of the iconic slot game Rainbow Riches. Combining the popular Irish luck-themed slot with a classic game of Slingo, this game has buckets of charm and character. If you would like to play this game but do not know if it would be right for you, then fear not. In this review, we are going to explore all there is to know about this game, from its overall design to the gameplay mechanics, even touching on some similar games fans of this title may like.

Slingo Background

Slingo Originals is an online casino game provider which focuses on the development of bingo slot games. Each game that Slingo Originals develops is of very high quality both in terms of gameplay and design. These developers have a ton of experience in the industry, having started out as early as 1994. The Slingo games themselves contain a unique blend of both bingo and slot gameplay.

The originator of the Slingo concept, Sal Falciglia, laid the foundation for Slingo Originals in the mid-1990s. Starting as a real estate developer with a passion for gaming, Falciglia conceptualised and introduced the world to Slingo. As the success of Slingo soared, the torch was passed to the Slingo Originals brand, a dedicated studio focused on expanding and evolving the Slingo universe. With a commitment to innovation and a keen understanding of player preferences, Slingo Originals has continued to develop and refine the Slingo experience.

Slingo Rainbow Riches Design

Slingo Rainbow Riches embraces the iconic Irish theme synonymous with the Rainbow Riches franchise. The background features vibrant, green rolling hills with a path going through the middle of them. There is then a forest and a mountain range in the far, far distance of the reel. The background of play features a beautiful scene that displays the emerald isle in all its beauty. The symbols on the reel mainly feature different depictions of leprechauns, and the highest-paying bonus round symbol is represented by the iconic pot of gold.

How to Play Slingo Rainbow Riches

The gameplay follows the Slingo format, and you get to wager 50p or more per play, which is made up of 10 spins. The bottom 5×1 reel can reveal up to 5 numbers per spin, and if a number matches one of the numbers on the 5×5 Slingo reel above that grid becomes a star. You get a Slingo whenever a line of 5 horizontal, vertical, or diagonal stars is made. You need at least 5 Slingo to make it high enough on the bonus ladder to be awarded any prizes, and every 1 Slingo collected after this improves the prize received. After all spins are used, you will receive your prize, if any, or you will have the option to pay for additional spins to try and make more Slingos.

Slingo Rainbow Riches Bonuses

In terms of bonuses in Slingo Rainbow Riches, there are quite a few to mention. There are bonus symbols which appear during the base gameplay, and then there are bonus rounds available depending on how many Slingos you are able to get.

During the base game, the symbols you would expect to see are:

The Joker: Allows you to turn a number of your choice on the column it lands on into a star.

The Super Joker: Allows you to turn any number on the grid into a star.

The Devil: Provides nothing for the column in which it lands.

Free Spins Symbol: Provides you with 1 extra spin for every free spins symbol landed.

Then, there are bonus feature symbols that are received depending on which position on the bonus ladder you reach. These bonus rounds include:

Wishing Well (5 Slingos) – Pick a wishing well and receive a prize

Cash Crop (6 Slingos) – 50 coins per spin and reveals either nothing or a multiplier.

Magic Toadstool (7 Slingos) – Pick toadstools for 1x to 3x multiplier and a fairy that can reveal 3 more multipliers.

Red Magic Toadstool (8 Slingos) – Same as the feature above, but you start with 4 picks.

Road to Riches (9 Slingos) – You spin a wheel to see how many steps you’ll move along the multiplier road, and this goes on until you reach the highest multiplier or you land on collect and the round ends.

Road to Riches Red (10 Slingos) – Same as above, only bigger multiplier available.

Pots of Gold (Full House) – A wheel of bronze, silver and gold pots with multiplier values 50x, 100x, 200x, 500x, and 1,000x, and you receive whichever pot the leprechaun lands on.

Games Similar to Slingo Rainbow Riches

If you enjoy the unique combination of slots and bingo that Slingo Rainbow Riches offers, you might find other games in the Slingo series or similar titles that combine elements of both genres. Here are some games that share similarities with Slingo Rainbow Riches.

Combining the classic Monopoly board game with Slingo, Monopoly Slingo offers a fresh and entertaining take on the hybrid concept. It features Monopoly-themed symbols and a game board.

If you enjoyed the fast-paced nature of Slingo Rainbow Riches, Slingo Extreme might be worth a try. It typically features a quicker gameplay style with fewer spins.

Then there is the Slingo Showdown. This Slingo variation adds a Wild West theme to the mix. With poker-style hands and themed visuals, Slingo Showdown offers a unique twist on the traditional Slingo experience.