Sri Lankan Dream For 2024 & Beyond: Changing The System

By Sisira Gamanayake –

As 2024 has dawned, many Sri Lankans domiciled in Lanka and overseas will undoubtedly reflect on the kind of society and system required for a better Lanka in the coming years. This is especially so given the economic meltdown that took place in the country leading to aragalaya and the imposition of restrictions on public protests and expression of dissent by the government. Since then the IMF prescriptions to help the country to get out of the economic crisis have become clear. The government has been busy imposing more taxes and price increases on essential items on the already suffering people. Where are we now and where are we heading?

In terms of the economy, there are differing views. Some especially those affiliated with the government tend to put faith in the IMF prescriptions. Others like the National People Power (NPP) tends to argue for a different paradigm of economic development based on the revival of small to medium enterprises as the backbone of economy. Such initiatives are to be coupled with a significant change in the political culture, governance system and associated processes. Dependence of Sri Lanka, for that matter many other countries in the global south on foreign sources of income, technical expertise, industry, businesses, education, and advice is not a new phenomenon. This has been the case since the time of European particularly British colonisation. Colonisation made the country and the people in colonies dependent on all respects including thinking and behaviour while showing them the Western European and American systems of thinking and doing are better than the indigenous/local systems. This they did by promoting concepts like modernisation, democracy, and international education.

After independence, and the English educated rulers who embraced western ways of thinking and doing as well as living in their private life continued this system with minor changes to satisfy the interests of native population in fields such as language, religion, education and health. They instituted various development projects with foreign aid starting from the dry zone colonisation programs. As the decades went by and the system of governance changed to a semi authoritarian model in the 70s onwards, project-based development programs with foreign aid, loans and expertise multiplied. In most ministries, such projects mushroomed. At the same time, the population became dependent on foreign imports for consumables including cars, TVs, food, fertiliser, chemicals, medicine, clothing and milk powder. The market economy led by neoliberal economic doctrine where the government’s involvement in business and industry in key areas was minimal became a reality. Growing even the basic consumption goods such as fruits and vegetables or rice was limited to those in rural areas but those in urban areas got accustomed to a super market lifestyle. They did not want to get their hands dirty.

The mega projects funded by overseas loans and aid as well as bonds started to show their true colour as they did not provide an economic dividend. Some became white elephants. Sustainability of the free market economic model became a serious issue. People started to question whether there was any social dividend from such projects. Government coffers became almost empty and it was compelled to seek more loans from neighbouring countries to survive, service debts and overcome the economic crisis. The worst part of this economic story is probably behind us, there is a long way to go before we can be satisfied that the economy has been put on a sound footing. But the question remains at what cost to the living standards of the majority of people who are not better off like those in the upper echelons of society?

Fortunately, the NPP and other minor parties have advanced a counter discourse on development rooted in the capacities of the local population in opposition to the dominant IMF led establishment discourse where the government either has to raise taxes and prices of essential items plus borrow more to pay back what the country owes. Without an expanding economy it is not possible for any government to provide for the needs of society. The way an expanding economy is defined is not by the press releases or ceremonies held by leaders of a government but by the gross national product and other economic indicators. Lack of coordinated policy planning at national and sub national level is also an obstacle to utilising limited resources available to achieve economic goals. Dependence on foreign consultants to provide advice as part of the loans obtained or aid received is another problem facing countries like Lanka.

Politically also the coming year can be a critical one as elections are scheduled to be held. NPP claims that the political system in place after the country gained independence has failed. The political culture has not only encouraged corrupt activities by those in power plus those close to them but it has marginalised and alienated the majority of those living in subsistence level conditions. There are limited spaces or avenues for such people to seek redress. The only avenue available is to go after elected politicians but there are road blocks on the path for many to access such politicians. Bureaucrats are not different. The middle class is also struggling to meet ends. True people representation is lacking in a system dominated by patronage relations and the influence of big business. Service provision is not the hallmark of government departments. It perpetuates a colonial like mentality among those in authority both in Colombo and regional areas. Multiple levels of governance make things even more difficult for the average person. If there is a political will, a small country like Sri Lanka should be able to design a simple system of democratic governance. Individuals and groups currently operating coalition politics nurture their vested interests whereas those without access to power suffer with no hope for a better future.

Values such as social obligation and care for the needy have been replaced by a competitive consumerist culture where one is trying to surpass the other by any means. It is here that the empire building by political families who have developed a hereditary system to pass on power to family members come into question. The one who is able to put up a big show in terms of material wealth, power, status (and one would say deception) seems to be venerated by the average person without such symbols of power. To them, the power is beyond their reach and only those in power already are entitled to occupy seats of power. However, NPP is quite successfully changing such fatalistic attitudes among the majority people who do not have access to power, particularly in the provinces. So, the dream for many thousands without power is to be able to change the government and secure victory for a political party or partiers with an agenda to change the political culture and the system unable to meet their needs.

Even in the social sphere there are many ills infecting the society. Drug menace is one. Another is the breakdown of family relations. Erosions in community spirit and welfare of the other is another problem. Inability to get ahead in life is a serious issue for many because once they pay bills, there is nothing much left in the pockets to survive. Crimes of various sorts are accelerating. Social norms that held the society together are disappearing at a fast rate. While there are expensive administrative systems in place to address social problems, the problems seem to be rising not reducing. There is something wrong in the system in place. There needs to be serious reforms in various sectors dealing with social problems facing the people after a period of community consultations. Use of force alone is not going to produce necessary results. One could question whether a top down process of governance is the best for resolving many social problems facing the country or whether a bottom up process is required? How do we initiate a bottom up process? What mechanisms are suitable? Can we learn from other countries? These are some questions to ponder in the new year. More importantly we need to reflect deeply as to whether the market economy has destroyed the humanitarian approach to resolve social problems? Whether it has replaced such humanitarian approach and associated values that we inherited from our Buddhist, Hindu, Christian and Islamic religious ways of thought with a competitive, highly individualised and self-serving approach where the welfare of the other has been relegated to the bottom of priorities as human beings?

This brings us to focus attention on so-called globalisation (economic, political and cultural) and its impact on societies of the global south. While globalisation is promoted by global economic power houses as a positive process on various grounds, there are negative effects on human life and work from its operations. Take for example space and time available for individuals for personal matters. Much of the space and time available for an individual is appropriated by the globally influenced national systems in favour of global economic or business interests. This has significant impact on not only the individual but also his/her family, community as well. Examples include the loss of family contacts, lack of reciprocity; loss of empathy to members of family beyond nuclear family; imbalances in human relations and perspectives on society and the other; measurement of human relation in monetary terms rather than values of reciprocity, obligation; and the alienation of individual. Such a system can also produce individuals not reflective or critical enough beyond the day to day concerns. They can become dehumanised as a result of 24 hour a day technology cycle. Home becomes a household or economic unit.

The purpose of living becomes a count of income and expenses often with many grievances. Work itself expands into private sphere also e.g. weekends and nights. Human bonds and empathic behaviour required for a society to function evaporate in the process. Moral and ethical issues arise as a result of anti-societal behaviour. Workplace become the centre of universe rather than the broader issues of society. Thus, a serious conversation is required to examine the consequences of over 40 plus years of neoliberal, free market economy where the global market forces have been playing havoc expanding into personal, cultural and social spheres and sidelining the indigenous/local capabilities for economic growth and sustainable governance system without the need to employ thousands of police and armed forces to keep the people in check. In such a conversation or discourse, avenues for organising the systems to harness available intelligence, skills, knowledge and ways of doing of the people to achieve national goals should be explored.

Here we need to be mindful about the competition for resources, labour and talent across the globe especially by economically advanced and developing countries of the global north and south. This competition is intense among the global powers and their corporations that are appropriating a surplus from the economically poor – resource rich countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and elsewhere with no regard for the environmental health. Our graduates in fields with international demand have joined multinational corporations as engineers, accountants, business managers, and in many other roles performing duties required by these corporations. Some return to Lanka on various missions. The same applies to Lankans working for bilateral and multilateral organisations. A layer of graduates who have had international education and work experience based locally also perform similar duties for international organisations and companies as consultants. Whose interests are served by such graduates? How many of them have the national interests of Lanka in mind and do something to help the country? Has nationalism become only a fading symbol in the way think and work? If so as a country what do we have to do to turn the character of our graduates to be more patriotic and caring of the other? This also needs critical examination.

There are several other questions also to address in the new year:

Whether in our education system we are producing future citizens with knowledge and skills for critical thinking, problem solution, leadership roles and values for caring society’s vulnerable groups? What reforms are required in the publicly funded education and higher education systems?

Dominance of the parasitic class in positions of power and decision making as well as privilege is a feature of the current system. How to change this system to allow for a small group of elected politicians supported by qualified and capable public servants?

What reforms in the governance and administration of the country, its provinces are required to make them service oriented instead of being hierarchical?

Should our legal system and law enforcement become more people friendly? How to eliminate their colonial trappings to fit for a 21st century society?

How to establish and promote a pluralistic society with a strong Sri Lankan identity and belonging?

What should be our national goals for the next 10 years and what strategies are to be formulated to achieve them?

How to utilise talent in the diaspora for the above?

The need for a merit-based system rather than one that rewards those close to a given political party or family is paramount in the next decade. Country’s political leadership should be able to move with the people to achieve national goals by consensus rather than the use of force and curbing popular dissent. People will have a choice at the next elections either to reaffirm the status quo or change the system at the ballot box for a better Lanka.