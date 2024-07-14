Symptoms Of Anarchy?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

The recent assassination of Club Wasantha, a prominent figure in the nightclub business, has sent shockwaves throughout Sri Lanka, highlighting a chilling mafia-style attack. Club Wasantha was gunned down by two marksmen in a professional manner, and in a well-publicized mission, it appeared in a footage that one gunman was picking up a banana or some sweet while escaping the scene.

Numerous CCTV footages depicted the disturbing nature of the crime, suggesting the level of confidence and brazenness among the perpetrators. There is even speculation that one such video was being watched in real-time by the mastermind behind the attack, which, if true, should create fear even among those who are provided security nowadays.

The assassination itself is an indicator of the direction in which the country is heading, especially with elections on the horizon. The subsequent events have unfolded like a drama, unprecedented in their scope and implications. Many were taken aback by the publicized statement or confession of a suspect, conducted in front of the mass media. This act, likely never before witnessed in police regulations or ethics, saw the suspect being prompted for answers, raising serious questions about the integrity of the investigation.

Following this, a deluge of videos depicting the victim’s glamorous lifestyle surfaced, attracting thousands of views. These videos, while showcasing his life events, some carried a negative connotation in social norms, painting him as a controversial figure. Among these was an audio conversation between Wasantha and a monk, where the monk accused him of being a burden to society while Wasantha, in turn, threatened the monk. The complaint made by the monk had not been investigated, they said.

Adding more salt to the wound, images of Wasantha’s naked body in the mortuary were released on social media, probably sending a disturbing message: ‘this is what you deserve.’ This act of desecration not only reflects a deep-seated vendetta but also highlights the breakdown of moral and ethical standards in handling such incidents. The media, particularly NethFM and Chamuditha’s interviews, provided a detailed analysis of various aspects of the episode, though much remains unsaid and unexplored. These Youtubes in a way helps the writers to reduce contents of articles in the future.

Crimes and mafia-style assassinations are not uncommon in many countries, but the daylight murder of Club Wasantha stands out due to its orchestrated nature. It seems as though a script was being followed, with numerous players involved, suggesting a larger, more troubling trend.

The writer had previously predicted this situation, terming it ‘From Failed to Pseudo Mafia State.’ This forecast, made a couple of years ago, appears to be coming true as the influence of criminal elements grows and law enforcement agencies seem to be increasingly available only to guard politicians rather than ensuring public peace and security. Several attendees were also shot in this incident, with one dead and others, including Wasantha’s wife, in critical condition.

This is yet another reminder, underscoring the symptoms of anarchy where the rule of law is undermined, and criminal elements wield significant power. The proceedings of the investigation into Club Wasantha’s murder could serve as a yardstick for measuring this statement.

•Writer is a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority, and currently Lecturer for ECU Perth, Author, and YouTuber