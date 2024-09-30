Tamils Should Give AKD A Chance In The Upcoming Election

By Sivas Premjeyanth –

For decades, Tamil communities in Sri Lanka have witnessed the same cycle: Sinhala leaders making promises only to later retract them. From SWRD Bandaranaike to Ranil Wickremesinghe, numerous leaders have pledged to address Tamil grievances through devolution of power, peace accords, or reconciliation efforts. Yet, time and again, these initiatives have been abandoned due to internal political opposition and resistance from Sinhalese nationalists.

Historically, no Sinhala leader has truly empathized with the plight of the Tamil people. Once a thriving and resilient community, Tamils have been systematically relegated to dependence on handouts and foreign remittances. State policies—racist in nature—have marginalized Tamils in language, education, and development. After enduring decades of broken promises, pogroms, and systemic discrimination, it’s no surprise that Tamils have lost faith in Sinhala leadership.

Tamil lives, economies, and futures were systematically destroyed through years of violence and oppression. Understandably, the Tamil community is reluctant to trust any Sinhala leader, especially those from parties with a history of anti-Tamil rhetoric, like the JVP. However, the time may have come for a change—one that transcends old divisions and opens a path for all communities to work together.

A Chance for Systemic Change

The younger generation in Sri Lanka is thinking differently. They seem to understand that true progress can only come from unity and working collaboratively, particularly with marginalized communities like the Tamils. The wounds of the civil war run deep, but we must recognize that no one truly won. Both Tamils and Sinhalese suffered tremendous losses. While some hardline Sinhala groups may feel victorious, the reality is that while they won the military battle, they lost the economic one.

On the other hand, though Tamils may have lost militarily, they won economically. Look at the Tamil diaspora: in the UK, Australia, Canada, and across the world, their economic prowess is undeniable. Over 200,000 Tamil people in Canada alone wield more economic power than Sri Lanka itself. Imagine the potential for rebuilding Sri Lanka if these communities could be reintegrated into a just and fair system where everyone feels safe and equal.

A Vision for the Future

For Sri Lanka to truly heal and move forward, the country must create conditions where every citizen feels safe, valued, and free from discrimination. No one should face threats or unfair treatment based on their race, religion, or ethnicity. Laws should apply equally to everyone, and justice must be the same for all. To root out corruption and rebuild the country, transparency and fairness must be prioritized. Deeply ingrained racism and discrimination have long poisoned Sri Lanka’s institutions, leading to the country’s current state of economic and social decay.

A starting point for change would be to allow Tamils to return to their homes and engage in agriculture on their own lands—basic human rights that have been denied for far too long. Before even considering the possibility of a Tamil prime minister or president, we must focus on fundamental rights and justice. The question remains: can Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD), as president, deliver this? Only time will tell.

A Fresh Leadership

We have seen countless Sinhala and Tamil leaders, but as Sri Lankans, we have never had a true Sri Lankan leader—someone who treated all citizens equally, without discrimination. Anura Dissanayake, from his speeches and public engagement, is trying to position himself as a leader for all Sri Lankans. He has shown an openness and understanding of every segment of society—not just the Tamils, but also the Muslim community, the Upcountry Tamils, and the impoverished Sinhalese masses.

The Last Chance for Change?

The current Tamil leaders have become outdated and self-serving, lacking the vision to uplift both their own people and the broader Sri Lankan populace. Many in the Tamil community have grown weary of their leadership, but it seems unlikely that a leadership shake-up will happen before the next election.

This upcoming election may be the last chance for all Sri Lankans—Tamil, Sinhalese, and Muslim alike—to try a new form of leadership. The corrupt and racist leaders of the past have failed the country time and again. Anura Dissanayake represents an alternative—one that could potentially bring the system change we so desperately need.

Tamils should give Anura a chance to see if this final opportunity works. It could be the last chance not only for Tamils but for all Sri Lankans—Sinhalese, Tamils, and Muslims alike. We will see if this can lead to a country where all citizens are treated equally, without fear of discrimination or injustice. Let’s use this opportunity to build a nation that is truly united and fair for all its people.

My fellow Tamils, give Anura a chance and vote for him.