The Casino Games with the Lowest House Edge

Keen casino players are always looking for ways to up their chances of winning. One of the simplest ways is to reduce the house edge wherever possible. This can be done by making good decisions in your gameplay, but the easiest way is to play games that have a lower house edge. The house edge refers to the percentage of profit that the casino stands to make from players. You can think of it kind of like a built-in commission. We’re going to take a look at some of the casino games that have a lower house edge and reward strategic decision making.

Blackjack

There are different variants of blackjack that you can try your hand at; for example, at wildz.com they have Wildz 777 Blackjack which pays out 10x your stake if you hit 21 with three sevens. There are plenty of other variants too, but it’s key to remember that whichever variant you play could have a different house edge.

For now, we’re going to look at the house edge of single-deck blackjack, as this, when played with proper strategy and with the most favourable set of rules, can have a house edge as low as 0.17%. To achieve a house edge like this, look for blackjack tables or online games where the dealer stands on 17, there’s a 6:5 payout, and doubling is always allowed. Of course, you’ll also need to be aware of, and following, the optimum blackjack strategy.

Video Poker

The house edge in video poker can vary from machine to machine, or provider to provider. However, the best house edge you can usually find is 0.46%. This is with the absolute optimum conditions on a game that has a full-pay model. If you’ve not heard of full-pay before, then it most often refers to Jacks or Better. In this game, you should get paid 9 coins for every 1 coin wagered for a full house and 6 coins for every 1 coin wagered on a flush. This is why you’ll sometimes find the games with these pay models referred to as 9/6 machines.

Many people are surprised to hear that baccarat is one of the games with the lowest house edge, because a great deal of this game is down to luck. However, you can achieve a much more favourable house edge by only making certain bet types. While a bet on the tie has a 14.26% house edge (best avoided), a bet on the banker has a 1.06% house edge – much better. The reason that betting on the banker offers a better house edge than either the player or the tie bet is simple – the banker plays second, giving them more information to make decisions. With that said, some casinos do charge a 5% commission on winning banker bets, so be sure that this isn’t the case if you’re looking to employ this technique.

French Roulette

Roulette is another game that’s largely down to chance, but there’s one variant of roulette that has a more favourable house edge than the others and that’s French roulette. This version has the classic European board with the single zero, already bringing the house edge down from the American version. Plus, it also has the ‘la partage’ or ‘en prison’ rules. These rules come together to bring the house edge down to just 1.35% on even-money bets. If the ball lands on zero when the la partage rule is in play then you only lose half your money on an even money bet (instead of the whole bet in European roulette). If the en prison rule is in play then even-money bets remain in play if the ball lands on zero, allowing you to potentially recover your bet on the next spin of the wheel.