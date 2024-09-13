The Conscience: The Birthright Tool For Integrity – Can Politicians Help Restore It?

By Gamini T Pandikorala –

In a world that often celebrates external achievements, wealth, and influence, true visionary leadership lies in something far deeper: a steadfast commitment to inward integrity and honesty. Visionaries are not only those who have achieved great things in their respective fields but also those who have turned inward and aligned their actions with an unwavering moral compass. This self-honesty transcends academic qualifications, social status, or political power. In fact, anyone with an average education or rational mind and a deep sense of self-integrity can become a visionary, one who influences the world by playing with the human mind and spirit through honesty.

The highest qualification for becoming a visionary is not found in degrees or accolades but in the depth of one’s honesty with oneself. With such inward integrity, any external qualification they receive only serves to amplify their value—not just to themselves but to the world. Visionaries who operate from this foundation of honesty are invaluable assets to society, shaping social systems and driving positive, long-lasting change.

The Role of Integrity in Today’s World

If you are honest with yourself and committed to helping others without discrimination, then you can truly blow your own trumpet! Look at the global goals and the countless teachings of visionaries and philosophers religions from across the world. Many of them emphasize the need to change yourself first before trying to change the world. Even the 12th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 12) emphasizes responsible consumption and production. Russian author Leo Tolstoy famously said, “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing themselves.” This sentiment echoes across many philosophies and religions, where self-improvement and inner honesty are celebrated.

In today’s atmosphere, the world continues to develop rapidly, driven largely by the relentless pursuit of wealth. Greed, as powerful a motivator as it is, remains a primary force in human behavior and societal development. However, this pursuit of external wealth has often left a vacuum of moral clarity. Without integrity and honesty, progress becomes hollow.

In this context, politicians today, especially with the upcoming election, have a unique opportunity to work alongside artificial intelligence (AI) as a partner, including all presidential candidates to have a running mate—an “AI running mate.” This concept offers them the chance to navigate the complexities of political life, where it is almost impossible to please everyone. Even honest politicians, overwhelmed by these challenges, often fall prey to unscrupulous constituents offering bribes or manipulating systems to meet their personal needs. As a result, corruption grows, fueled not only by the greed of individuals but by a flawed system in which even the leaders are victimized.

The Visionary Leadership Proposal for Sri Lanka

Within this framework, I urge the people of Sri Lanka to explore the recent contributions of scientist Ruchira Wijesena and Tissa Jananayake expert Biology teacher. Even these two, along with others who advocate for personal integrity, must also be tested by themselves undertaking an inward journey and using the AHSAII tool. Through their YouTube videos, they have illustrated the impartial and essential understanding needed before the presidential election. Their playlist is an invaluable resource, offering a multitude of useful knowledge. Due to time constraints, focus on the few videos they have done recently, which will help you make an informed decision at the presidential election.

Moreover, the new app/tool has been developed to assess one’s self-integrity. This tool allows individuals to embark on an inward inquiry, testing their levels of honesty and commitment. This is a tool for self-improvement, helping people strengthen their moral compass and leading to good judgment naturally. As you embark on this journey, remember that you are not alone. There is a growing network of individuals committed to this process, and truly honest people are unafraid of having their flaws pointed out. They embrace the opportunity to learn and improve.

In light of Sri Lanka’s current political landscape, I propose this network and its principles of integrity to the leading presidential candidates. We are at a crucial juncture where leadership must transcend mere political competition. The nation needs candidates who not only strive to win but are willing to support the eventual victor for the collective good of Sri Lanka. Every candidate must commit to turning inward and being 100% honest in their endeavors. By doing so, they can unite to rescue the country from its present crisis.

It is vital for all candidates to work together, irrespective of who wins the election. This collective effort should not be contingent on political victory but on a shared commitment to national recovery. The inward journey of integrity, supported by the proposed network and tools, will help foster self-awareness and ethical leadership among all candidates. All losing candidates and their supporters should pledge their wholehearted support to the winning president, contributing to the restoration of Sri Lanka from its present struggles.

Let this idea be really a bombshell to enlighten the politicians in Sri Lanka prior to the presidential election—the beneficiaries will undoubtedly be the innocent voters from all walks of life. Even if they are your own family members or spouse, those who neglect to honestly use nature’s first gift—the conscience, the foundation of life on this planet—should be associated with cautiously if you cannot completely avoid them. However, your love for them should remain pure and sacred.

It’s important to highlight the key features of the Ahsaii app/tool, as all presidential candidates are urged to issue a joint statement, pledging their unconditional support to the winning candidate as a commitment to rescuing Sri Lanka from its current crisis. More comprehensive information about the AHSAII tool will be continuously available through print and social media.

Key Features:

Conscience as a Tool: Our conscience serves as a personal integrity meter, continuously evaluating our actions. Ahsaii helps bring this to the surface, guiding users to face small, unnoticed dishonest acts that, if unchecked, erode self-integrity.

Integrity Meter: The tool visually represents the user’s integrity, offering warnings and percentage drops when dishonest actions are contemplated, urging reflection and intervention before harm is done.

Complementary Tools: AHSAII can be used alongside mindfulness and other spiritual or philosophical practices, helping users break down dishonest thoughts and utilize willpower or ethical tools to navigate challenges.

The Global Impact of Integrity and AI

Looking at the larger picture, this movement toward integrity and honesty is not just for Sri Lanka—it is a global necessity. The interconnectedness of our world means that the actions of one nation, one leader, or one system can ripple out and affect the entire planet. Politicians worldwide face the same challenges of balancing public demands, external pressures, and personal ambitions. However, through AI and tools for self-reflection, leaders can gain a deeper understanding of their inner values and make decisions grounded in integrity.

The advanced countries, often seen as models of progress, have systems in place that emphasize honesty and accountability. Their legal frameworks are designed to ensure that dishonesty in business or governance is met with severe penalties. Yet, even in these systems, the root cause of many crises is a lack of self-honesty among leaders. Greed, power struggles, and dishonesty have led to imbalances in world power, contributing to ongoing global crises.

Unbiased visionaries, with their deep insights and tools for self-reflection, can serve as catalysts for change. Just as a researcher becomes the tool in qualitative research, the visionary becomes the embodiment of the values they preach. Their work, even if presented in brief write-ups, can inspire others to innovate, challenge norms, and even strive for recognition such as the Nobel Prize.

A System Change for the Future

Ultimately, true system change requires more than just electing young leaders or writing about governance irregularities. It demands that we confront the root cause of many societal issues: human dishonesty to oneself. Whether in advanced countries or developing nations, the inward journey to self-honesty is critical for creating lasting change.With AI as a tool, the world has a unique opportunity to accelerate this inward journey, allowing individuals and societies to develop in ways that are not solely driven by greed or external success. The AHSAII app, for instance, is designed to clear the path for mindfulness and inward inquiry, enabling individuals to harness their conscience for better decision-making.

In conclusion, this article serves as a historic call to action. With the support of the media, it can spread the message of integrity and inward honesty across the globe. The people of Sri Lanka and beyond have the chance to turn this vision into reality, transforming politics, society, and individual lives. By uniting behind this naturally evolving movement, which belongs to no one, we can pave the way for a more honest, equitable, and prosperous future.

*The writer is a retired state-sector banker whose career was shaped by a research-oriented approach to work. His career reflections, both with superiors, subordinates, and customers, have earned him the self-description of an Ethnographic Manager. He holds an M.A. in Development Studies and Public Policy from the Open University of Sri Lanka.