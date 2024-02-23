The Driving Forces Behind NPP’s Popularity

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

In Sri Lankan politics, it was simply a contest between the SJB and NPP in the forthcoming elections. Then something was happening in the last 6 months or so where more and more public support was tilting towards NPP. Amidst soaring living costs, widespread corruption, and a growing disillusionment with traditional politics, the NPP’s popularity has surged, propelled by a grassroots campaign and a commitment to empower women. Here are some thoughts on the factors fueling this remarkable rise in prominence of NPP at it stands today

Economic Desperation: Sri Lanka is at a critical juncture of economic hardship, where the majority grapples with daily struggles while a privileged minority thrives in opulence. This stark wealth gap has ignited a fervent desire for change among the populace, driving them towards the NPP’s message of economic reform and social equity.

Corruption Epidemic: The pervasive culture of corruption and mismanagement has corroded public trust in established institutions including the Health Authorities responsible for saving lives!!. In response, the NPP emerges as a beacon of hope, promising to institute sweeping reforms to root out corruption and restore accountability, resonating deeply with citizens seeking integrity in governance.

Declining quality of politicians: The deterioration of political integrity and competence has left citizens disheartened and yearning for alternatives. The NPP’s emergence as a credible political force offers a refreshing prospect of stability and effective governance, attracting support from those weary of traditional politics. The team they took to India shows this integrity and quality while Sri Lankans had seen in the past plane loads of jaunts taken by fellow MPs who have nothing to do with the official delegation.

Debt Burden: Sri Lanka’s mounting foreign debt, particularly to major global powers, looms as a formidable threat to economic stability. The NPP’s articulated strategies to address this crisis resonate strongly with the populace, instilling optimism and confidence in the party’s ability to navigate the complex financial challenges ahead. Though the future cannot be fully visualized, there is some hope for resolutions.

Futility of Ultranationalist Sentiments: Exploitation of ultranationalist sentiments in patriotism and Buddhist extremism had led to tumultuous consequences in Sri Lanka in the past. Citizens are increasingly cognizant of the dangers posed by divisive politics and religions are gravitating towards rational and inclusive governance. The NPP’s stance against extremism positions them favorably as a pragmatic alternative to divisive rhetoric as majority of people are no stronger economically or otherwise to support such extremism unless there are personal gratifications.

Rule of Law Erosion: Concerns over the erosion of the rule of law and the emergence of quasi-mafia-style governance have heightened anxieties among citizens. The NPP’s pledge to uphold law and order resonates strongly with those yearning for a secure and just society, fostering trust and support for the party’s agenda. Easier said than done, one might say. At least the NPP expressly says this while the others keep mum on this particular subject.

Social Media Influence: The proliferation of social media has democratized information dissemination, providing a platform for voices to be heard. Despite attempts at censorship using recently passed online safety act, the NPP’s message cuts through the digital noise, reaching out to digitally savvy segments and the youth thus bolstering confidence in its leadership and vision.

Rhetorical Skills and Rational Discourse: The attractive rhetoric and rational arguments, sometimes with humour, presented by NPP members in speeches and debates have garnered increasing support for the political alliance. Their ability to articulate coherent policies and engage in constructive discourse attracts individuals more than ever before at a time life is going from bad to worse in Sri Lanka.

Prominence for Women: The NPP’s commitment to women’s empowerment is evident in its campaigns, reflecting a dedication to inclusivity and gender equality. This emphasis on women’s representation not only appeals to a diverse demographic but also signals a progressive vision for the future of Sri Lankan politics under the NPP’s leadership. The example is well set with Harini who may well be NPP’s PM should they succeed this time.

International Recognition: NPP’s meeting with US Envoy, Visit to India, as well as visits to other countries to make the Sri Lankan overseas aware of their future plans had placed them well from the eyes of international community watching the progress in Sri Lanka. A visit to China will enhance this notion, that could happen anytime from now. After all Chinese want their money back and conditions laid upheld.

By and large, taking the bull by the horn through addressing key issues, the NPP has captured the imagination of the population, at least among a sizable portion, offering a compelling vision and strategies. That said, it is still questionable if all the Sri Lankans are willing to go through such transformation which requires change in attitudes and mind set as well as altruism beyond traditions and rituals being practiced. Nonetheless, better late than never they say, in the name of the future generation of Sri Lanka.

*The writer is former Diplomat, Tourism Official, Academic and Wellness Practitioner