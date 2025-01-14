Lusail Stadium, a modern architectural marvel, stands as a testament to Qatar’s ambition and innovative vision. There is betting for all users at 1xBet that can be made on big football venues.

Situated in Lusail, a rapidly developing city just north of Doha, this colossal venue was purpose-built for the FIFA World Cup 2022. With a seating capacity of over 80,000, it is the largest stadium in Qatar and one of the most striking sports arenas globally.

Modernity without losing touch with tradition

Designed by the British firm Foster + Partners, Lusail Stadium seamlessly blends tradition with cutting-edge technology. Its shape and intricate facade draw inspiration from the traditional Arab lantern, or "fanar," and the decorative motifs often found in regional art and craftsmanship.

The golden exterior reflects sunlight during the day and glows spectacularly under the floodlights at night, embodying a visual harmony between 2 things: heritage and modernity.

The stadium's advanced design also prioritizes sustainability.

Energy-efficient cooling technologies ensure a comfortable environment for spectators and players alike, despite Qatar’s arid climate. Solar-powered systems, alongside the use of environmentally friendly materials, underline Qatar’s commitment to hosting a green and sustainable World Cup.

Big matches

As the centerpiece of the Lusail City development, the stadium hosted 10 matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Some of the most important of them were:

Argentina’s 2-1 against Saudi Arabia in the group stage;

Portugal’s 6-1 demolition of Switzerland;

the incredible 2-2 quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands, which the South Americans won through a penalty shootout;

and the final where Argentina defeated France.

We can say that the stadium's state-of-the-art facilities made it the heart of the tournament, drawing fans from across the globe to witness footballing history.

Beyond football, Lusail Stadium was conceived with a long-term vision. Its design allows for transformation, potentially downsizing after the World Cup to serve as a community hub, complete with schools, shops, and health facilities.