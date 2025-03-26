The Futility of ‘Shaming’ the Shameless!

By Mohamed Harees –

As the Zionist Occupier of Palestinian lands resumed its genocidal campaign, once again wiping out entire Palestinian families, it is utterly shameful that the world continues to either hide behind watered-down diplomatic statements or completely turn a blind eye ignoring the realities of the situation on the ground, ignoring the suffering, and silencing those who speak out. The West, especially the US already started justifying the slaughter, twisted reality, and dehumanise the victims. Trump not only gave the ICC-named war criminal Netanyahu the green light for these attacks but also shattered the credibility of any ceasefire or treaty brokered by the West. Britain and Europe remain complicit, unwilling to confront Israel’s massacres, illegal sieges, and violations of international law. While European leaders denounce Trump’s plans to carve up Ukraine with Russia, they turn a blind eye to the ongoing slaughter in Gaza, exposing the selective nature of their so-called moral leadership. The West’s role as the world’s moral leader is gone for good. It has wilfully abrogated that role, at the cost of thousands more Palestinian lives.

As we see double standards and hypocrisy reigning high, we see how Palestinian blood looks cheap in the eyes of the world. The same governments that preach about human rights, democracy, about the rule of law, are arming and defending the oppressors. In light of the ongoing crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and holocaust committed by the Israeli occupation army, the occupation is deliberately intensifying its systematic policy of starvation and deprivation of the defenceless Palestinian people. The leaflet dropped in Gaza by Israeli Occupation Forces threatened the people of Gaza with extinction, exposing the hypocrisy of the West and the Arab States thus: ‘The world map will not change if Gaza’s people disappear. No one will notice you. No one will ask about you. Neither America nor Europe cares about Gaza. Even the Arab states. They are our allies. They provide us with money, oil, and arms. They only send you shrouds’.

It is an abject tragedy that the grief of the Palestinian nation, with images of hundreds of bodies wrapped in white shrouds, children covered in dust and blood, fathers clutching their lifeless sons, and mothers screaming into the night, which should shake humanity to its core, is being swallowed by the silence of a world that refuses to care. How many more families will have to lose their loved ones, bury their children, and pull their babies from the rubble? How many more mass graves need to be dug before the world finally opens its eyes?

It is shameful that even smaller countries that rely on Trump’s and the West’s handouts to salvage their economies have chosen to take unprincipled foreign policy positions concerning this latest Israeli genocidal attacks in particular. It is in this context that the ‘watered down’’ statement released by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated 21st March 2025, became a talking point. Totally unhinged from reality, the statement read; ‘Sri Lanka is deeply concerned over the situation in Gaza and calls on all sides to avoid any action that would lead to further escalation of the situation..’. The choice of words is totally devoid of empathy and ignores the fact that this latest attack was a ‘one-way’ genocidal killing spree committed by Israel, on the Gazans who have been under continuous Zionist occupation and attacks. It appears that Sri Lanka has also compromised on its historic stance on the Palestine conflict for Western pennies and probably in return for ‘tariff’ concessions thrown by the Bully in the White House – Trump in the current circumstances.

Both MPs Rauf Hakeem and Kariapper of the SLMC spoke about the ongoing genocide in Gaza while the Deputy Speaker Dr Rizvie Salih also called for strict checks on Israeli tourists who engage in illegal businesses and further unlawfully impose their might in surfing on other users. This has been happening not only in Arugam Bay beach but in the South, too, and the authorities have been turning a blind eye. The Foreign Ministry statement does not seem to reflect even an iota of the sentiments expressed in the House. Judging by the ethnicity of the Parliamentarians raising these issues, it appears that the Israeli genocide happening in Gaza has become a Muslim issue, although it is a question of blatant violation of International law, and in contravention of the official position on Palestine, traditionally taken up by the subsequent Sri Lankan governments. Not just on the Gazan issue, Sri Lanka appears to the going soft on the ‘Israeli cancer’, which has spread to the length and breadth of the country too.

In fact, a recent Daily Mirror article revealed that many Israelis are overstaying their tourist visas and continue to engage in businesses at the cost of locals. They are patronizing their places; they dine at Israeli restaurants, they go for Israeli parties, stay at hotels run by Israelis, and since some of this money is siphoned off straight to Israel, Sri Lanka is not benefiting from it. The article also says it has learnt Israeli establishments have also employed Israeli military officers from the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF). It is illegal to work on a tourist visa in Sri Lanka. Yet, from hospitality and hotels to nightlife and wellness studios, unlicensed Israeli businesses have mushroomed across the island. Currently, there are more than 50 Israeli tourist ventures on the island – many of them owned by previous or current reservists with the help of corrupt officials and often sidelining local businesses.

“Chabad”, a Zionist Outreach Organisation that passes off as religious places of worship, has been reportedly helping the Israeli military in its genocide against innocent Palestinian men, women, and children. They are here in Sri Lanka, having established their nerve centre in Green Path, and have now spread their reach to other areas like Ella, Weligama and Arugam Bay. PM Amarasuriya too acknowledged that the Chabad House and other such centres, including in Arugam Bay, were operating without permission. The Hind Rajab Foundation also located Gal Ferenbook, an Israeli soldier responsible for the death of a Palestinian civilian and the degrading treatment of their body, in Colombo, Sri Lanka in December 2024. Israel promptly advised him to leave Sri Lanka. The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) is an organisation devoted to breaking the cycle of Israeli impunity and honouring the memory of little Hind Rajab (shot and killed in cold blood by IOF) and all those who have perished in the Gaza genocide.

Sri Lanka although not a signatory to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) 2002 Rome Statute which prosecutes individuals for war crimes, however signed the Geneva Convention in 1949, which states that war crimes are a violation of humanitarian law. The international law and human rights standards are very clear. According to legal experts, if there is evidence of international crimes, they need to be investigated and individuals held accountable.

Sri Lanka, despite its long-standing solidarity for people of Palestine and endorsement of the “02 sovereign States” proposal, its Foreign Policy position vis-à-vis the Israeli genocide in Gaza, has since of late being prevaricating, perhaps caught in triangular geo-political manipulations and interferences. Sri Lanka expressed hesitation to silently opt out of the first release of the 105 member States letter that confirmed faith in UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in October 2024, without condemning Israel which declared the UN SG as “persona non grata”. Sri Lanka needs to adopt as its foreign policy stand a strong anti-war, anti-nuke position as foreign affairs experts point out. However, the latest Foreign Ministry statement on the latest Israeli attacks calling on all sides to exercise restraint speaks volumes about Sri Lanka’s hesitance in taking a clear position with regard to Israel’s resumption of war and its devastating humanitarian consequences.

Sri Lanka’s prevaricating position, however, fades away in the greater scheme of things. Silence on Gaza’s suffering will haunt the world, as global powers support Israel’s aggression. Many regional and global powers directly or indirectly support Israel in committing crimes against humanity and genocide. The victims of Gaza will curse the world, and it is clear that their curse sooner or later will haunt us all. Many non-Western countries remain silent due to their economic, security and political dependence on the West. Notable exceptions are there, such as South Africa and Ireland. Many non-Western countries continue to record Israeli crimes and wait for the right time to come to hold them accountable. However, those who support Israel’s crimes will be held accountable for their complicity.

Today, there is no strong, organized Arab society ruled by corrupt rulers and, therefore, no meaningful reaction to the Gaza genocide. The Arab streets have largely lost their effectiveness. Those who are effective in the Arab world are not responsive to the call of the Palestinians. The Arab governments do not really raise their voice to prevent or deter Israeli aggression. Due to different reasons, the majority of Arab governments remain silent to or indirectly support the Israeli attacks. many shameful Arab governments allow Israel to use their air space and seaways. They do not intend to take necessary measures against the Israeli transgressions. No Arab government dares to impose economic sanctions against Israel or limit Israeli activities in their respective territories. Some Arab governments go further and protect Israel from the attacks of regional actors. They intercept missiles launched by Iran or the Houthis in Yemen. Therefore, sooner or later, most Arab governments will feel the impact of Palestine, the mother of all regional problems. It will haunt the Arab states and influence both their domestic and foreign policies. Unfortunately, most Muslim countries too remain indifferent to the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians and the holy sites in Bayt al-Maqdis. While some of the Muslim countries are heavily dependent on the Western global powers, some others experience different problems that take them away from Palestine. Eventually, most Muslim peoples and governments suffer from the lack of capacity to help Palestine. One of the main reasons for this incapacity is the lack of will from the Arab world. Without Arab support, it is almost impossible for non-Arab Muslim countries to help the Palestinians.

The truth is that the Israeli aggression in Gaza has shown the damage any powerful country can do to weak countries at will. As of today, there is no deterrent country, power, institution or norms that can deter the aggressor. Sooner or later, many weak states will suffer from the new realities of the international system, if there are any. Today, Europe is getting a taste of US hegemony when dealing with Russia on the Ukraine issue and also regarding US’ aggressive position on Canada and Greenland. Since European countries have sacrificed the rules and norms of international law in regard to Gaza, they will face difficulties defending them to protect their national interests. In other words, the curse of Gaza will haunt every supporter of Israel.

Gaza will bleed once again, the world will watch, and in a few weeks or months, another “ceasefire” will be declared — only for it to be broken yet again. This cycle is not an anomaly; it is the norm. Every so-called truce has only served as an intermission before the next assault, reinforcing Israel’s grip while Palestinians are left to pick up the pieces. However, for Palestinians, there is no ceasefire. There is only survival, day by day, in the face of a war that never really ends. And until the world stops pretending otherwise, until Israel is held accountable, that war will continue either in slow motion or all at once. And it won’t stop until the world stops pretending Israel ever wanted peace. It is futile to shame the shameless.

Ramadan is a time when the strength of faith is supposed to be renewed. It is a time of sacrifice but also a time of joy, of community and personal growth. The people in Gaza have taught us how to hold on to faith and stand steadfast – no matter what. As regards to those of us at the grassroot levels, it is imperative to continue to hold onto the conviction that our voices and actions, no matter how small, can contribute to change. We must not stop raising awareness and pressuring our governments to take action. Our strength lies in standing together and reminding each other to continue believing, to continue fighting for justice.