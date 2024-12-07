The Future Of The Corporate World Lies In Humanity

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

The corporate world has long been shaped by principles like productivity, efficiency, profitability, and growth. Since World War II, these concepts, alongside the demand-supply equation, have defined business success. In recent decades, sustainability emerged as a buzzword, often more of a public relations effort than a genuine shift in priorities. However, as humanity faces pressing challenges—climate change, social inequality, and mental health crises—the corporate world’s future hinges on embracing a fundamentally different approach: a genuine commitment to humanity.

Historically, corporations have celebrated leadership traits and styles, idolizing individuals who ostensibly drove organizational success. However, this focus on individual achievement often overshadowed the collective effort of countless unnamed contributors. Spiritual perspectives increasingly challenge the validity of these narratives, advocating for humility and the recognition that no individual operates in isolation.

This echoes the insights of figures like Sadhguru, who highlighted the fleeting nature of material success and questioned the glorification of corporate achievements. His commentary on Steve Jobs’ Apple is a case in point: while Jobs’ innovation is celebrated, Sadhguru suggested that the smartphone, as a concept, was inevitable—if not by Apple, then by competitors from China, Korea, or India.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This shift toward spirituality and the acceptance of “unknowability”—what the corporate lexicon once termed the “macro environment”—heralds a deeper understanding of interconnectedness. Concepts from various spiritual traditions, such as karma in Hinduism, causal relationships in Buddhism, and “God’s will” in Christianity, emphasize the inherent intelligence of the universe.

Corporations today face mounting pressure to address fundamental human needs: food, shelter, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. Organizations that fail to embed humanity into their vision risk alienating Generation Z and Alpha, who prioritize purpose and ethics over mere financial gains.

Examples of leaders and organizations attempting to bridge this gap abound. Ratan Tata, through the Tata Trusts, has exemplified corporate social responsibility by funding healthcare, education, and rural development projects in India. Similarly, the Musk Foundation’s focus on renewable energy, pediatric research, and disaster response reflects an effort to align corporate resources with humanity’s pressing challenges. Yet, these contributions often fall short of addressing systemic issues or creating long-term impact.

Spirituality offers a lens to reimagine corporate priorities. The idea that “there is no free will and choice,” increasingly explored in philosophical and spiritual contexts, challenges conventional corporate narratives around leadership and strategy. This perspective shifts the focus from individual agency to collective harmony and alignment with universal principles.

As more individuals turn to spiritual practices seeking inner peace, corporations must adapt. The survival of businesses will depend on their ability to resonate with these evolving human values. For example, Patagonia’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its “Earth is our only shareholder” campaign exemplifies how businesses can integrate purpose and profit.

Traditional HR departments, now often rebranded with fashionable terms like “talent acquisitions,” will need to abandon rigid performance evaluations. Younger generations value experiences, work-life balance, and ethical alignment over long-term loyalty to a single organization. They prioritize personal growth, mental health, and community impact, often opting for entrepreneurial paths or portfolio careers over conventional employment.

Ultimately, the corporate world must acknowledge the limitations of its traditional frameworks. Despite technological advancements that have extended human lifespans, the latter years are often marred by physical and mental suffering. Leaders must recognize that corporate missions should align with universal principles of serving humanity.

The future of the corporate world lies in embedding humanity at its core—prioritizing fundamental needs, fostering environmental stewardship, and promoting the inner well-being of employees and stakeholders. Only by placing humanity at the forefront of their vision can businesses secure a meaningful and sustainable future.

*Writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and Convention Bureau, Currently a senior lecturer for ECU, Socio Political Analyst, Youtuber, Meditation Coach and Reiki Healer