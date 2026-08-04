The Ghost In The Crown: Why Sri Lanka’s Monarchical Impulse Demands Systemic Overthrow

By Vishwamithra –

“The absolute ruler may be a Nero, but he is sometimes Titus or Marcus Aurelius; the people is often Nero, and never Marcus Aurelius.” ~ Antoine de Rivarol

To chart the trajectory of modern Sri Lankan governance is to witness a democracy fundamentally haunted by its own antiquity. For decades, a complicit political class has labored under the illusion that rewriting state texts could tame the ghost of authoritarianism. Yet, despite the modern veneer of parliamentary debate, Sri Lanka cannot boast about centuries of decentralized power. Right throughout her history, she was ruled by a monarch. That ancient power dynamic has not only been inserted into her veins, bone, and marrow; it has completely consumed her contemporary political identity. It is this exact imperial baseline that directly engineered the nation’s economic bankruptcy, triggered its current judicial crisis, and permanently weaponized the state apparatus to enforce a brutal military occupation over the Tamil national question.

The structural collapse of the island nation is not an accidental byproduct of administrative misfortune; it is the logical culmination of an unchecked imperial psyche carefully cultivated by a rotating syndicate of political dynasties. When the executive presidency was codified in 1978, it did not create a modern public servant; it resurrected an absolute sovereign. This hyper-concentration of authority effectively institutionalized state capture, treating independent oversight or regional autonomy as acts of treason against the crown. It is this tyrannical structure that makes the economic devastation of 2022, the constitutional standoffs of July 2026, and the systemic denial of Tamil self-determination part of a single, continuous line of subjugation.

This monarchical pathology has names, lineages, and faces. For nearly three-quarters of a century, the Sri Lankan state has been passed around like an ancestral heirloom between elite oligarchies—most notoriously epitomized by the Bandaranaikes and the Rajapaksas. These families did not govern as executives of a republic; they reigned as political royalty, treating the citizen body as subjects.

It was under the Bandaranaike shadow that the poison of majoritarian supremacy was structurally codified, systematically disenfranchising minority populations and creating a hyper-centralized state machinery that criminalized dissent. The Rajapaksa regime took this monarchical blueprint and supercharged it into a mafia-style nepotistic family fiefdom. They consolidated total power within a single household, operating with absolute immunity while draining the national treasury through vanity infrastructure projects. Even when these regimes are temporarily unseated, the deep-seated political culture ensures that the establishment protects its own. The current ruling elite continues to shield the remnants of these corrupt dynasties, ensuring that no accountability is meted out for their monumental economic crimes.

The catastrophic default on Sri Lanka’s $51 billion external debt and the subsequent declaration of bankruptcy were the direct results of an autocracy operating without institutional speed bumps. In Sri Lanka, the monarchical impulse allowed a narrow cabal of ruling elites to treat the national treasury as a private ledger, completely silencing independent economic oversight.

The economic ruin was catalyzed by structural defects masquerading as policy. First, a sweeping, arbitrary reduction in taxes drastically gutted state revenues overnight, enacted via executive whim to satisfy oligarchic backers without an ounce of legislative resistance. Second, a sudden, catastrophic ban on chemical fertilizers crippled agricultural yields, completely ignoring the warnings of agrarians and economists alike to operate entirely under an echo chamber of supreme decree. Third, driven by post-war dynastic vanity, the state repeatedly secured high-interest commercial loans for white-elephant projects that yielded zero economic returns, loading a staggering debt burden onto everyday citizens.

When foreign exchange reserves plummeted to zero, the mirage of the benevolent king dissolved. While macroeconomic interventions under current International Crisis Group profiles note a highly fragile stability through strict domestic debt restructuring, the institutional machinery that enabled this level of economic exploitation remains completely intact, waiting for the next autocrat to abuse it.

If the economic collapse demonstrated the danger of centralized power over the treasury, the current judicial crisis reveals an executive attempting to disarm the final referee of constitutional democracy. In July 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers pushed forward a controversial constitutional amendment to abruptly extend the mandatory retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges.

The administration defends the bill as an administrative fix to clear a backlog of over 1.1 million pending cases. However, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has unanimously condemned the move as an unethical, ad hoc maneuver. Civil society and legal observers warn that this non-transparent intervention is specifically designed to artificially extend the tenure of the sitting Chief Justice and manipulate court composition for immediate political advantage.

This standoff represents a systemic assault on the rule of law. By dangling ad hoc tenure extensions, the executive signals to the judiciary that career longevity is tied to political compliance, compromising the neutrality required to rule on sensitive state matters. Furthermore, international legal bodies like LAWASIA have joined local lawyers to warn that bypassing broad public consultation creates a severe legitimacy crisis, deepening public distrust in the final remaining arbiter of justice. Altering the lifespan of the bench is a classic authoritarian reflex, ensuring the judicial branch acts as an echo chamber for the executive rather than a check on its excesses.

The deepest, most violent manifestation of Colombo’s anti-decentralized obsession lies in its permanent war against the Tamil national question. The structural state corruption that bankrupts the South is inextricably linked to the ongoing military occupation of the North and East. The state’s structural inability to share power with its minority populations is rooted in an ancient geopolitical paranoia: the majoritarian elite views any fragmentation of absolute authority from Colombo as an existential threat to the crown.

This psychological and military siege is perfectly embodied in the hollowed-out corpse of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. Forced upon Colombo by the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987, the 13th Amendment was designed to devolve critical administrative powers—most notably over land and police—to the Tamil-majority provinces. For nearly four decades, consecutive administrations have systematically sabotaged its implementation through strategic dilution and the permanent executive withholding of local land use and provincial policing powers.

The machinery of corruption relies heavily on keeping the Tamil homeland under the boot. The hyper-militarization of the North and East is not a matter of national security; it is a highly lucrative economic racket for the defense establishment. Huge swathes of civilian land remain under military control. As documented by recent localized corporate trackers, the military actively uses occupied Tamil land to cultivate crops commercially, aggressively undercutting local Tamil farmers. The profits from these illicit agricultural operations are funneled directly back to corrupt military commanders tightly aligned with Colombo’s political elite.

Despite ongoing peaceful protests in Palaly and Keppapilavu demanding the release of civilian land, the current administration has explicitly declared that over 1,600 acres within the Valikamam North High Security Zone will be permanently acquired for military infrastructure. To suppress these land-rights movements, state police have gone so far as to strip water tanks and basic sanitation facilities from peaceful Tamil demonstrators. The absolute refusal to grant police and land powers ensures that local governing bodies are entirely toothless, forcing regional groups like the All Ceylon Tamil Congress (ACTC)-run Point Pedro Urban Council to mobilize massive public protest campaigns simply to demand the removal of overbearing military and naval detachments from their municipal purviews.

Sri Lanka’s ongoing volatility proves that an empire cannot be successfully governed by the mere facade of a republic. The first Aragalaya of 2022 was an extraordinary burst of popular rage, but it committed a fatal error: it focused on removing individual tyrants while leaving the tyrannical structure intact. It cut down the Rajapaksa branches but left the rotten monarchical roots deep within the soil.

The hour has arrived for a Second Aragalaya—not as a desperate plea for fuel or electricity, but as a coordinated, uncompromising revolutionary movement across all ethnic, religious, and provincial lines. True resilience will not come from temporary foreign bailouts, IMF debt restructuring frameworks, or ad hoc constitutional tinkering. It demands a systematic, mass-mobilized shutdown of the state apparatus to force a complete systemic overhaul.

The imperial presidency must be abolished entirely. Power must be robustly and genuinely devolved to the provinces, the military occupation of the Tamil homeland must be completely dismantled, and the judiciary must be insulated from executive interference. The historical loop of dynastic plunder must be broken by force of public will. Until Sri Lanka’s masses rise up to consciously tear down the monarchical impulse embedded in the state, they will continue to suffer under leaders who rule as kings, leaving the rest of the nation to inherit the wreckage of their shattered kingdoms.

*The writer can be reached at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com