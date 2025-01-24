The Hidden Risks Of Covert Activities Masquerading As Tourism: A Threat To Global Security

By Mahil Dole –

Tourism has long been heralded as a bridge between cultures, fostering understanding and contributing to global harmony. It has also been touted as a driver of economic growth, job creation and a means of increase FX inflows for lesser developed economies, like Sri Lanka. However, recent trends highlight an alarming misuse of this platform by certain groups and individuals, leveraging the guise of tourism for covert, often harmful, activities. These acts not only undermine national security but also strain international relations. Below, we examine five key risks associated with such deceptive practices and their broader implications.

Tourism as a Cover for Covert Operations and Ideological Propaganda

Some individuals and groups gain legal entry into countries as tourists, with the intention to engage in covert operations aimed at spreading religious or extremist ideologies. Such activities exploit the leniency and openness extended to tourists, making detection challenging. By embedding themselves within communities under the pretence of cultural exchange, these actors systematically promote divisive ideologies. Over time, this creates an undercurrent of unrest and could incite local populations, destabilizing the social fabric. These actors also actively engage attempts to proselytize the local host population, which also leads to conflicts with established religious doctrines and social norms.

Promotion of Religion and Construction of Religious Institutions

Another concerning practice involves entering countries legally as tourists and engaging in religious promotion or the construction of religious monuments and institutions. While such activities might appear benign at first glance, they can lead to communal disharmony in culturally diverse societies. The establishment of religious symbols and spaces by foreign actors often triggers suspicion and resentment among local populations, fueling tensions that could escalate into large-scale conflicts. For nations already grappling with internal divisions, these actions can act as a catalyst for violence, threatening national security.

Consequences of Resistance: Diplomatic and Security Implications

Attempts to counter or regulate such activities often result in severe consequences. Countries that take action against these covert operations risk straining diplomatic relations. Host nations may face accusations of discrimination or hostility, which can lead to international disputes. Furthermore, such actions may spark retaliation from extremist groups, creating ripple effects that compromise both regional and global security. Balancing national sovereignty with the maintenance of diplomatic ties remains a significant challenge in addressing this issue.

Arrival of Wanted Extremists Disguised as Tourists

The global tourism industry also faces the grave risk of harboring wanted terrorists or extremists traveling under false identities. These individuals exploit lax entry procedures, relying on the high volume of tourist arrivals to blend in unnoticed. Once within a host country, they might seek to establish operational bases, recruit followers, or even orchestrate attacks. The difficulty of tracking their movements and intentions underscores the importance of rigorous screening processes to mitigate this threat.

Seeking Refuge Under the Guise of Tourism

Religious institutions often serve as sanctuaries, providing refuge to those in need. However, some individuals exploit these sanctuaries to evade detection or prosecution. Arriving as tourists, they seek asylum within religious grounds, complicating efforts to apprehend them. This misuse of religious spaces not only undermines their sanctity but also places them at the center of security disputes, potentially putting the host country in conflict with international human rights advocates.

Recommendations and the Way Forward

To address these challenges, a multi-faceted approach is essential:

1. Enhanced Screening Measures: Strengthening border security and screening processes for tourists, with an emphasis on identifying potential risks without compromising the ease of travel for genuine visitors.

2. Monitoring Activities: Developing robust mechanisms to monitor and regulate religious and ideological activities within a country, ensuring they align with national interests and promote harmony. This would require the cooperation of the tourist industry across the whole value chain.

3. International Cooperation: Collaborating with global partners to share intelligence and track the movements of high-risk individuals across borders.

4. Engagement with Religious Institutions: Working with religious organizations to prevent the misuse of their facilities while respecting their autonomy and sanctity.

5. Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating citizens on the signs of covert operations and the importance of reporting suspicious activities to authorities.

Conclusion

While tourism remains a vital contributor to economic growth and cultural exchange, its potential misuse for covert, ideological, or extremist purposes cannot be overlooked. Nations must strike a delicate balance between maintaining openness and safeguarding their security. By adopting proactive measures and fostering international collaboration, the global community can mitigate these risks, ensuring that tourism continues to be a force for good rather than a tool for division and conflict.