The Promise Of Change & The Reality: Leadership, Renewal & Path Forward

By Lionel Bopage –

Reversing Political Entropy

The physics metaphor proves instructive. Reversing entropy requires constant energy input. For Sri Lanka’s government, this means rebuilding trust through transparency, ensuring inclusive participation in decision-making, maintaining policy coherence across different leaders and ministries, delivering tangible results on key promises, and balancing pragmatism with principle. The question facing Sri Lanka is whether the NPP can generate and sustain the civic energy necessary to overcome the natural drift toward political disorder. Without it, the momentum that brought them to power will continue to dissipate. The promise of genuine system change will remain unfulfilled.

Only political organizations that share a vision, cultivate collective knowledge, and continuously learn can remain vital and viable. Leaders must give each other space to grow, to exercise their diversity, to both give and receive ideas with openness and dignity. This principle holds particular urgency for the NPP leadership. They need to now ask themselves a fundamental question. What prevents the party from being what it should be? What core identity and purpose must be preserved and strengthened?

The most effective approach is participative governance. It requires a genuine belief in the potential of people. It must arise from the heart and from personal philosophy about human capacity. Participative governance recognises that everyone has both the right and the duty to influence decision-making and understand its outcomes. It ensures that decisions made are not arbitrary or secretive and are not covered by questioning.

True Participation Versus Democracy

True participation differs from simple democracy. Having a say differs from taking a vote. Enlightened leadership allows skills and talents to be expressed in diverse ways at various times. Respecting people begins with understanding the diversity of their abilities. This understanding implements the crucial steps in establishing mutual trust. For the NPP, this means genuinely opening leadership to the influence of supporters and citizens. Excluding individuals from the evaluation, decision-making, and implementation processes after inviting them to contribute ideas represents a profound mistake.

Involvement must be structured with clear systems for input, response, and translation of responses into action. This process costs the organisation in time and effort, but its alternative is drift and decay. Leaders must become giants, those who see opportunities where others see only challenges. This vision requires honest and open communication. As President Anura Kumara Dissanayake demonstrates in public, the best communication emerges from leadership behaviour itself. However, certain government decisions in making appointments and promotions appear to have undermined this trust. Open communication will contribute to building trust, bridging gaps, monitoring performance, and sharing vision.

Sri Lanka cannot achieve the transformation it needs by attacking the institutions that provide, however imperfectly it be, economic security to families who are left helpless if they are not provided with that security. Preservation of bureaucracy alone cannot be the goal, but neither should facile cynicism about the regulatory state prevail. At its best, government bureaucracy serves as an instrument for levelling inequality and extending services to millions. The left should not only utilise existing institutions but also transform them. Those who obstruct progressive measures need to be replaced with people committed to their effective implementation.

Working Within the Bureaucracy

This requires politicians, advisors, bureaucrats, and staff who understand how governmental policies are formulated, analysed, and implemented on a granular level. By working diligently within the bureaucracy, an understanding of the leverage points that can provide benefits and necessary services to the people can be gained. It reveals trade-offs involved in different approaches. It also helps prevent well-intentioned but undercooked policy initiatives from producing unintended consequences.

From 2010 onwards, some supporters advocated for the NPP to appoint a shadow cabinet to study the details of each portfolio before being elected to power. Had this advice been heeded, the government would now find itself better positioned to tackle challenges at the bureaucracy level. Such preparation would have provided space and opportunity to implement a superior agenda on time and with greater effectiveness during the crucial first year. Even now, with finite time and narrow error margins, understanding the machinery of government remains essential.

The spheres of education, health, transport, energy, agriculture, and industry need people who genuinely understand relevant issues and possess authentic commitment to addressing those issues effectively and efficiently. Political momentum comes from an unclouded vision of what the organisation ought to be, developed from a well-thought-out strategy to achieve that vision, and from carefully conceived and communicated directions that enable everyone to participate in unison and be publicly accountable.

Leadership and Sustainable Momentum

Leadership owes much to the future while attending to immediate obligations, including those created by political opponents. Only competent leadership and management teams that are strongly dedicated to development and identifying and seizing opportunities can effectively manage momentum. Momentum requires more than good intentions. It demands the discipline to distinguish between efficiency and effectiveness, the wisdom to judge individuals rather than merely fill positions, and the courage to defend clarity and civility even when it is politically inconvenient.

A living, sustainable organisation does not hold a throw-away mentality that discards principles, ideas, persons, and families. It honours the dignity of people, embraces simplicity in leadership, and recognises the responsibility of serving each other. To be a leader means having the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who allow leaders to lead. For the NPP, reversing political entropy requires returning to this fundamental understanding that power exists not for its own sake, but to enable others to reach their full potential, both personal and institutional.

The government’s future depends on whether it can infuse continuous energy into the system, energy in the form of trust, participation, competence, and shared purpose. Without this constant renewal, the second law of thermodynamics suggests an inevitable conclusion. The system will drift toward disorder. The promise of transformation will dissolve into the familiar patterns of political decay.

The Burden of Leadership

Many leaders of the NPP appear to be spending sleepless nights overburdened with heavy workloads. They are sufficiently competent, responsible, intelligent, and ready to learn. They have so much to deal with and take care of, and at the same time so much to be watchful and cautious of. Yet something appears missing.

As things get more difficult, they appear to be pushing themselves even further. This may work for some time, but it will not work all the time. At a certain point, bearing more pressure and effort will not contribute to realising whatever they wish to achieve. This is not because they lack the skills gained through education or experience. It is because they resort to the same pattern of working, the way they used to work in a cadre-run party.

They have to change the way they think and work if they wish to survive. Their work patterns in the party were formulated to cope with a different level of pressure. As we know, burnout also occurs in the business world due to similar circumstances. When leaders are close to burnout, it is not the strategy that fails. It is the inability of their nervous systems to cope with the overwhelming pressure.

Recognising Burnout and Building Resilience

Significant pressure to deliver on “system change” commitments appears to have led to leadership changes as the government navigates electoral promises alongside economic management issues. In its first year, the government pledged a “new beginning”. However, it encountered political challenges requiring leadership adjustments to bolster credibility. Several resignations occurred. One resignation, in particular, was related to allegations of the former Speaker’s doctoral dissertations. The government has focused on consolidating authority, enacting reforms, and pursuing economic recovery through administrative reshuffles to achieve development objectives.

Despite speculation, there are no reliable indications of resignations due to burnout or internal strife. This may change over time. However, telltale signs are there to see. Leaders often hide what they are psychologically experiencing, and nobody will see the burnouts coming. Under such circumstances, emotional fatigue leads to over-control, avoidance of people, and reduced communication. Some in the government seem to exhibit these symptoms already. They continue performing, but at a cost to themselves, the government, the party, the coalition, and society. This is where the deep connection between brain and body becomes critical. For leadership to be sustainable, leaders need to change how they relate to themselves, and each other in the face of pressure, authority, and conflict.

Conclusion: The Choice Before Sri Lanka

The choice facing Sri Lanka’s leadership is whether to accept the fate of political entropy or to summon the civic energy required to sustain genuine change. This requires more than administrative competence and policy expertise. It demands a fundamental shift in how leaders relate to power, to each other, and to the citizens they serve. The NPP must move beyond the working patterns of an opposition party and embrace the collaborative, inclusive, and resilient approaches necessary for transformative governance.

The promise of system change remains possible, but only if the government can maintain continuous energy input into political institutions. This means rebuilding trust that has been eroded, ensuring genuine participation in decision-making, delivering tangible improvements in citizens’ lives, and confronting entrenched interests that resist reform. It also means recognising the human limits of leaders and building sustainable systems that do not depend on individual heroics but on collective capacity and shared purpose.

The clock is ticking. entropy waits for no one. Whether the NPP government can fulfill its transformative mandate depends not on how bold its promises are, but on the sustainability of its efforts, the inclusiveness of its approach, and the steadfastness of its leadership. The coming years will reveal whether the momentum of 2024 was just a fleeting moment of hope or the beginning of genuine systemic transformation.

For the millions of Sri Lankans who still struggle with poverty, insecurity, and despair, one can only hope that it will be the beginning of a genuine systemic transformation.