The Rhythms Of Karma

By Niranga Indrajith Hettiarachchi –

Sri Lanka’s political and historical landscape is rich with profound events, many of which seem to be inexplicably connected through dates, numbers, and circumstances that resonate deeply with the country’s cultural, political, and spiritual journey. The deaths of pivotal figures and significant political victories or defeats align in ways that compel us to explore the workings of karma, numerology, and the inherent energy of reality. By analysing these patterns, we begin to perceive a deeper rhythm underlying the unfolding of events in Sri Lanka.

The remarkable alignment of events suggests that dates carry an inherent energy, influenced by karma and numerology. This year, 2024—a year governed by the number 8 in numerology (2+0+2+4=8)—presents a particularly transformative moment, with the historic General Election victory by National People’s Power (NPP) on 14 November 2024.

This victory comes against the backdrop of profound karmic patterns, from the death of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) founder Rohana Wijeweera to the loss of presidential power by Mahinda Rajapaksa on the same date that journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge was assassinated. These patterns underscore how dates hold significance and energy, shaping the nation’s trajectory.

Dates in Sri Lanka’s history appear as energetic portals where the vibrations of the universe align to create monumental shifts. Whether through numerology or karmic resonance, these dates seem to channel the consequences of past actions into the present.

The Weight Of Hstory – Key Events and Dates:

Rohana Wijeweera’s Death (13 November 1989)

Rohana Wijeweera, the charismatic leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), met his end on 13 November 1989. His death marked the culmination of the violent insurgencies that shook Sri Lanka to its core. Wijeweera’s passing symbolized both the end of a bloody chapter and the beginning of the JVP’s eventual transformation into a legitimate political entity.

2024 NPP Victory: Karma and Ideological Fulfillment

The 14 November 2024 General Election win by the NPP marks a transformative moment in Sri Lankan politics. It is almost exactly 35 years after the death of Rohana Wijeweera on 13 November 1989, a revolutionary figure whose vision for equality and justice was suppressed through violent suppression of the JVP uprisings.

The National People’s Power (NPP), an evolution of Wijeweera’s legacy, achieved its first General Election victory on 14 November 2024. This win, coming almost exactly 35 years after Wijeweera’s death, symbolizes the cyclical nature of karma. It suggests that his ideological seeds, though suppressed through violence, are bearing fruit in the political mainstream. Numerologically, the gap of 35 years (3+5=8) aligns with the energetic vibration of 2024, a year governed by the number 8, signifying power, transformation, and justice.

8 January: A Date of Truth and Reckoning

Solomon West Ridgeway Dias (SWRD) Bandaranaike, a pivotal figure in Sri Lankan history, was born on 8 January 1899 in Colombo, British Ceylon. He served as the fourth Prime Minister of Ceylon from 1956 until his assassination in 1959.

The 8 January coincidence reveals another profound karmic thread in Sri Lanka’s history. On this date:

8 January 2009: Lasantha Wickrematunge, a prominent journalist and editor, a fearless voice for truth, known for his critical stance on government policies, was assassinated. His death symbolized the silencing of dissent in an era marked by authoritarian governance and it was a stark reminder of the cost of truth in a turbulent political landscape.

8 January 2015: Exactly six years later, Mahinda Rajapaksa lost the Presidential Election, ending a decade-long rule. Mahinda Rajapaksa, then incumbent President, was defeated in the presidential election, marking a significant shift in the country’s political direction. This outcome can be seen as karmic justice for years of suppression. The coincidence of the dates suggests an interplay of karmic justice and the energetic echoes of truth triumphing over oppression.

These events underscore the recurring importance of 8 January in Sri Lanka’s history, highlighting its association with pivotal political changes and the legacies of influential leaders. This date serves as a reminder that truth ultimately prevails, and that actions, even those seemingly concealed, bear consequences.

April 13: A Shared Heritage of Renewal

April 13 holds profound significance for both Sinhala and Tamil communities in Sri Lanka as it marks the eve of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, a festival rooted in agricultural cycles and astrological transitions. This shared cultural celebration transcends ethnic differences, bringing people together in gratitude, renewal, and hope. Traditionally, families prepare meals, light hearths, and exchange blessings, reinforcing the bonds of community and unity. It is a moment where time seems to pause, offering a collective reset for all Sri Lankans.

However, 2022 marked a tragic deviation from this tradition. For the first time in the nation’s history, the economic crisis overshadowed the New Year celebrations. Shortages of essential goods, skyrocketing inflation, and widespread despair left the nation unable to partake in this cherished festival. . Food and fuel shortages robbed the festival of its joy, marking a dark chapter that echoed the karmic effects of decades of mismanagement and corruption.

The absence of New Year festivities reflected not just the country’s economic struggles but also a deep collective sorrow, reminding Sri Lankans of the importance of solidarity and shared resilience in rebuilding their future.

Sri Lanka’s most beloved statesman, Dudley Senanayake, passed away on 13 April 1973, on the eve of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, a time traditionally associated with renewal and hope. His death imbued this festive period with a solemn weight, intertwining his legacy with the country’s cultural heartbeat.

The connection between these dates highlights the cyclical nature of renewal, crisis, and rebirth, showing how karma shapes even cultural traditions.

Numerology and the Power of 8

The year 2024, ruled by the number 8, symbolizes karmic balance and justice. This year carries the energy of transformation, where actions—both virtuous and unethical—manifest their full consequences. Sri Lanka’s history, interspersed with significant dates such as 13 November, 8 January, and 13 April, illustrates the influence of numerology in shaping national destiny.

* 1989 (1+9+8+9= 27, 2+7 = 9): A year of endings, as the death of Rohana Wijeweera closed a violent chapter in JVP history.

* 2009 (2+0+0+9= 11, 1+1 = 2): A year of duality, highlighting the clash between truth and oppression.

* 2015 (2+0+1+5 = 8): A year of reckoning, as the energy of 8 catalyzed political shifts.

* 2024 (2+0+2+4 = 8): The culmination of decades of karma, promising transformation and renewal.

Conclusion: The Energy of Time

Sri Lanka’s history is not merely a sequence of isolated events—it is an intricate narrative interwoven with karma, numerology, and the energy of dates. From the NPP’s 2024 victory to the echoes of justice on 8 January and the shared significance of April 13, these dates reveal a profound interconnectedness.

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year, rooted in the island’s agricultural and astrological traditions, has long been a celebration of unity, gratitude, and renewal—values that resonate deeply with all Sri Lankans. The inability to celebrate this cherished festival in 2022 due to the economic crisis served as a stark reminder of the need for collective strength and compassion. The year 2024, with its karmic energy of 8, underscores the importance of reconciliation and collective growth.

In a time of profound challenges, it is through unity, integrity, and a renewed commitment to each other that Sri Lanka can honor its cultural identity and build a future that reflects the true spirit of its people. The energy of renewal, embedded in these significant dates, offers hope that even in adversity, the nation’s inherent strength and shared values can guide it toward a brighter tomorrow.