By Udara Soysa –

Sri Lankan cricket has a rich history of producing world-class talents that have left their mark on the international stage. Bhanuka Rajapakse, a superb left-hand batsman, seemed destined to be one of these stars. However, his journey has been marred by controversy and mismanagement within the Sri Lankan cricket system having to wait a decade to enter international scene, including accusations of irrelevant fitness issues that kept him out of the national team.

Early Promise

Bhanuka Rajapakse burst onto the domestic cricket scene with immense promise. His natural talent and aggressive batting style caught the eye of cricket enthusiasts and selectors alike. His early performances in domestic tournaments hinted at a bright future for Sri Lankan cricket, and he was even compared to some of the country’s past greats. Yet he had to wait a decade to enter the internetional scene. Even upon entry the opportunities were limited and inconsistent.

Instrumental in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup Victory

In 2022, Bhanuka Rajapakse played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s victory in the Asia Cup. His fearless and aggressive approach with the bat made him an asset in the middle order. Rajapakse’s ability to accelerate the scoring and his knack for playing match-winning innings were instrumental in securing the prestigious title with a 45 ball 71 not out turning the tide in Sri Lanka’s favor against finals. His performances in the tournament earned him a place in the hearts of Sri Lankan cricket fans. Yet this was short lived as Sri Lankan cricket ensured the success will not be long lived.

Fitness Issues Controversy

Despite his successes and contributions to the national team’s triumph, Bhanuka Rajapakse’s journey in Sri Lankan cricket has been far from smooth. There have been allegations of irrelevant fitness issues being used to keep him out of the national side. While fitness standards are crucial in modern cricket, it is essential to ensure that these standards are applied fairly and transparently.

Sri Lankan cricket authorities have faced criticism for their handling of Rajapakse’s fitness issues. Many believe that he was unjustly sidelined due to reasons other than his physical condition, potentially harming his career and the national team’s chances.

How Mismanagement Affected Rajapakse

The mishandling of Bhanuka Rajapakse’s talent reflects broader issues within Sri Lankan cricket management. The inconsistencies in team selection and the failure to harness young talent like Rajapakse have resulted in a decline in the national team’s performance. This mismanagement has hindered the progress of many promising cricketers and impacted the team’s competitiveness on the global stage. Rajapakse is one of them.

Conclusion

Bhanuka Rajapakse’s journey in Sri Lankan cricket serves as a cautionary tale of how mismanagement and controversies can dim the prospects of a talented cricketer. His contributions to Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup victory in 2022 showcase the immense potential that the country’s cricket system must harness. The allegations of irrelevant fitness issues and the challenges he faced are a reminder that the development and support of young talent are essential for the future of Sri Lankan cricket. It is crucial for the Sri Lankan cricket authorities to rectify these issues and ensure that deserving players like Bhanuka Rajapakse have the opportunity to shine on the international stage, unburdened by controversies and mismanagement.

*The author is an attorney at law and an avid cricket fan