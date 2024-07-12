The Role Of BRICS+: Rerouting Sri Lanka’s Foreign Policy

By Wathsunu Rajinda Jayathilleka –

“It is imperative that we strive hard to ensure a rules-based order, not only when it suits the rich and powerful, but as an equitable and justifiable model for a sustainable world order. This means upholding international law and ensuring the principles of fairness, justice, and respect for sovereignty guide our actions. Only then can we create a world where all nations, regardless of their size or power, have a fair opportunity to thrive” ~ Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

On the 11th of June, 2024 Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry attended the BRICS+ Foreign Ministerial Outreach Session in Russia. In accordance with the previous statement, he emphasised that the perspectives and concerns of emerging economies and developing countries should be more comprehensively integrated into the decision-making procedures of international organisations. Along with this, according to the Russian news agency TASS, the Sri Lanka foreign minister also previously iterated that Sri Lanka sought to join BRICS on the 21st of May 2024. A new question arises in the foreign policy framework of Sri Lanka, a traditional non-aligned nation. Why is Sri Lanka seeking BRICS membership?

The new global south forward bloc

The BRICS alliance, which comprises five rapidly developing countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (hence, the word B.R.I.C.S.), has evolved from a mere acronym conceived by an investment bank two decades ago to a tangible entity that presides over a multilateral financial institution. It expanded significantly in January 2024 by connecting several key energy providers with some of the largest consumers in emerging nations, and may have boosted the group’s economic influence in a world dominated by the United States of America. Furthermore, on 1 January the BRICS group extended its membership to include Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Egypt, making it BRICS+. Additionally, in reference to Bloomberg (2024), Saudi Arabia was announced as a new member, although the Saudi Arabian Kingdom later stated that it was still evaluating the invitation. Argentina was also invited, but President Javier Milei, who had assumed office on December 10, opted against joining.

Pearl of the Indian ocean’s thoughts on BRICS+

Sri Lanka has expressed its desire to become a member of the BRICS+. BRICS+ is a coalition that seeks to increase its influence on the global political landscape and advocates for a multipolar system that promotes democratic engagement in international decision-making processes. Many of BRICS+’s goals and demands, regardless of whether they fall under economic, development, or political categories, are formulated and refined through a multilateral approach. This similar stance was seeing in Sri Lanka during the tenure of the former president of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapakshe, as the presidents manifesto back in 2005, as his policy framework ‘Mahinda Chinthanaya’ iterates that “It is my belief that the United Nations Organization and International Financial Institutions should be more democratic in their approach. We will actively intervene in this regard”. Further, the current president of Ranil Wickramasinghe, addressing the G77+China summit in Kampala, Uganda, pointed out that the contemporary international debt resolution architecture is more suited for a world where the Paris Club and London Club dominated global debt resolution. In this context, Sri Lanka sees an opportunity within BRICS to achieve its international trade and finance goals.

Evaluating SL’s entry towards BRICS+

As previously stated, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister unequivocally affirmed the nation’s intention to seek membership in BRICS+, acknowledging the bloc’s growing global appeal and influence. Joining BRICS+ is seen as economically crucial for Sri Lanka, as member countries represent 42% of the world’s population significance, global GDP, and 16% of world trade activities. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has highlighted the economic signifbyance of the country collaborating with BRICS+ nations, noting that 10.3% of Sri Lanka’s exports and 47.3% of its imports in 2022 were from BRICS countries. Sri Lanka sees BRICS+ as a gateway to the global South economy, thereby seeking an opportunity to strengthen its economic security. Sri Lanka’s exports are heavily dependent on western markets, which tend to have a significant influence on Sri Lanka’s domestic politics. Sri Lanka sees BRICS+ nations as an opportunity to diversify their exports and reduce their dependence on Western states.

Furthermore, in terms of geopolitical elements, Sri Lanka seeks bolster geopolitical security ties by corporation with Asian partners and global south states in order to maintain strategic autonomy within the region. ​Sri Lanka’s application for BRICS+ membership indicates its attempt to navigate the competitive landscape of the Indo-Pacific region by utilising the bloc’s economic and geopolitical influence to strengthen its own security and economic growth.

Intertwining SL’s foreign policy with BRICS+

As previously stated, Sri Lanka, a non-aligned foreign-policy nation, has raised several questions on its foreign-policy legitimacy considering BRICS+ membership. One of the key critical questions is whether non-aligned foreign policy will be breached due to siding stances. Furthermore, several questions like Joining BRICS+ would have a negative impact on Western or G7 states’ foreign policy opinions on Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s foreign policy plays a crucial role in shaping international relations, including interactions with BRICS+ countries. In terms of whether Sri Lanka’s foreign policy will be breached by joining BRICS+, the answer relies on the perception of Sri Lanka’s entry into BRICS+. As mentioned within the article, Sri Lanka is seeking to bolster its economic security, as well as its geopolitical security. Sri Lanka’s entry into the BRICS+ group won’t affect its foreign policy status, since its founding members, newly joined members and prospect members are ‘Non-aligned’ by foreign policy. Member countries such as Iran and India, as well as prospective members such as Thailand and Malaysia, still adopt non-aligned foreign policy status. However, despite these countries maintaining their non-aligned foreign policy status, they have managed to rectify their position in joining the BRICS+ group. This is mainly due to their perception of the group, as these countries view it as a place for opportunity to expand their influence while maintaining economic and geopolitical security. Moreover, the following countries view BRICS+ as an instrument to build a multipolar geopolitical world and a platform to unite the global south through multilateralism. Therefore, it is believed that Sri Lanka’s entry into the BRICS+ group will not demonise foreign policy status; rather, it would strengthen its foreign policy status and bring Sri Lanka into the spotlight. Moreover, in terms of worrying about the West, many BRICS+ members such as India, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have closer relations with Western partners such as the United States of America, as well as the European Union. Along with the following critical aspects, Sri Lanka’s entry into BRICS+ can be ratified in the following context.

Way forward

BRICS+ is an effective platform to strengthen Sri Lanka’s presence in the global south, strengthen multilateralism in foreign policy, and contribute to a growing multi-polar geopolitical world while increasing economic and geopolitical security. As de-dollarisation and swift changes in Western-led global trade policies are a top priority within BRICS+ states, it is important to note how Sri Lanka can benefit while maintaining its non-aligned foreign policy status. Sri Lanka is a friendly nation for many BRICS+ states, as it is a vital partner in terms of trade, economics, and defence. Therefore, BRICS+ is a perfect platform for Sri Lanka to conduct strategic autonomy within the region, while maintaining its strong foreign policy. More importantly, Sri Lanka’s interest in BRICS+ demonstrates a developing trend in nations that have a non-aligned foreign policy, seeking closer partnerships with the influential group of emerging economies.

* U.G. Wathsunu Rajinda Jayathilleka is an Intern (Research)at the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS), the premier think tank on National Security established and functioning under the Ministry of Defence. The opinion expressed are his own and not necessarily reflective of the institute or the Ministry of Defence.