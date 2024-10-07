The Role Of Buddhist Monks In Reforming Sri Lanka

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, following tradition, undertook a round-trip meeting with leading monks, visiting temples and places of worship after his election. This was also a necessary move to counter rivals’ claims that the NPP would not prioritize Buddhism.

We are writing at a time when the yellow robe, which commands respect and reverence, seems to empower many monks to appear as custodians of the nation’s spiritual well-being. However, this role has come under increasing scrutiny. Over recent decades, some monks have diverged from their spiritual calling by becoming involved in politics, raising concerns about their role in society.

The veneration for the yellow robe has, in many instances, been exploited. The respect associated with the robe has sometimes been leveraged to assert authority beyond spiritual matters, with monks engaging in activities unrelated to either mundane development or spiritual progress.

This has led to a growing trend toward elaborate rituals, such as offering massive amounts of food and fruits at stupas. These offerings, while symbolic, do not benefit the needy or address critical social issues like hunger and poverty.

Many monks have become proxies for politicians, seeking privileges such as vehicles and other material benefits in exchange for political endorsements. This practice undermines the moral authority of the sangha and has contributed to a decline in public trust. A monk who once contested a presidential election had over 100,000 followers on a Facebook page meant for humor, but secured only 6,000 votes.

Some monks are also responsible for keeping poorer sections of society trapped in cycles of ignorance and dependency. By perpetuating certain beliefs, they maintain control over the spiritual and social lives of the people. A well-known example is the story of the cobra emerging from the Kelaniya River, which monks verified as a divine sign. The subsequent distribution of flower buds—a symbol used in an election campaign—demonstrated how religious authority could be used to manipulate voter behavior.

Leading monks regularly meet with political leaders, and these dialogues present an opportunity to hold both monks and politicians accountable for addressing the nation’s social ills. Pressing issues such as poverty, child abuse, harassment of women, and a disregard for law and order require urgent attention. Monks, as moral leaders, should challenge the government on these concerns by invoking the Dasarajadhamma (the ten virtues of a ruler). At the same time, political leaders should question monks about their efforts in addressing these social problems. However, neither seems to be happening.

One simple example of negligence is sound pollution caused by temples broadcasting chants at high volumes early in the morning, disturbing infants, the elderly, and the sick. Defenders of this practice often argue that mosques use loudspeakers, but the solution lies in applying uniform laws, such as maintaining allowed decibel levels. If AKD cannot address such a basic issue, it will be difficult for him to tackle larger challenges like drug trafficking, mega-corruption, and bribery.

A practical solution would be to establish counseling centers in temples, offering services that address mental health, family issues, and social grievances. These centers should be overseen by legal authorities to ensure they meet societal standards and ethical practices. Such reforms could help redirect monks’ focus toward making meaningful contributions to society, serving as an important first step toward wider social reform.

*Writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority, Lecturer, Author, Youtuber, Healing therapist and Meditation teacher