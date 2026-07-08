The Unresolved Tamil Question

By Vishwamithra –

“Procrastination is the bad habit of putting off until the day after tomorrow what should have been done the day before yesterday.” ~ Napoleon Hill

Continuous Satyagraha campaigns for over a quarter century and a brutal war over the same period- spanning 27 years- mean the Tamil Question remains an unresolved enigma, evading the commitment of leaders from both the Sinhalese and Tamil communities. This political deadlock is deeply frustrating for the Sinhalese community, while remaining entirely devastating for every single Tamil man, woman, and child living in Sri Lanka. The Tamil Question still remains an unresolved enigma because its roots lie deep within a history of colonial administrative shifts, post-independence nationalism, and failed political compromises. Understanding Sri Lanka’s contemporary deadlock requires tracing how peaceful protests and a devastating civil war grew out of deep-seated historical grievances.

The Roots of Division: Colonial Legacies and Independence

To understand the modern conflict between the Sinhalese majority (predominantly Buddhist) and the Tamil minority (predominantly Hindu and Christian), one must look at how British colonial rule reshaped the island then known as Ceylon. Before European colonization, the island featured distinct kingdoms with fluid boundaries. However, the British unified the administration of the island for economic efficiency.

An undisputed educational advantage was accrued to the reality of Christian missionaries establishing high-quality English-medium schools primarily in the arid north, the traditional homeland of the Sri Lankan Tamils. Consequently, Civil Service was Dominated by the Tamil minority because fluency in English was the gateway to colonial administration, Tamils secured a disproportionate number of sought-after civil service and professional jobs relative to their population size. This structural imbalance fostered deep resentment among the Sinhalese majority, who felt marginalized in their own homeland under British rule.

When Ceylon gained independence in 1948, it inherited a Westminster-style democracy. In a system governed by simple majority rule, power, much to the ire and frustration of the Tamil minority, naturally shifted to the Sinhalese demographic majority. This was further aggravated by the introduction of the Citizenship Act of 1948 by the new Sinhalese-dominated government. This Act stripped nearly one million “Indian Tamils” (brought over from South India by the British to work tea plantations) of their citizenship and voting rights. This move signaled to all Tamils that their security and status on the island were fragile under a majoritarian government. A new phrase and a sociopolitical factor, of ‘minority vulnerability’ entered into the governance machinery and political vocabulary of Ceylon.

The Era of Non-Violent Resistance: Satyagraha (1956–1970s)

As the state sought to correct colonial-era imbalances, it did so through policies that systematically marginalized the Tamil community, prompting a wave of non-violent resistance inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of Satyagraha (truth-force).

The “Sinhala Only” Act of 1956

The defining turning point occurred in 1956 when Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike enacted the Official Language Act, commonly known as the ‘Sinhala Only’ Act. It replaced English with Sinhala as the sole official language of the state. Tamil public servants who could not speak Sinhala were forced to resign, effectively ending equitable Tamil representation in the government, courts, and law enforcement.

The Satyagraha Campaigns

Led by SJV Chelvanayakam and the Federal Party, Tamils launched peaceful Satyagraha campaigns across the North and East. Protesters staged sit-ins, boycotted state institutions, and peacefully shut down local administrations. These non-violent demonstrations were met with state-sponsored police brutality and violent counter-protests by Sinhalese nationalist groups.

The All Ceylon Tamil Congress (ACTC) was founded in 1944 by G G Ponnambalam. Ponnambalam asked for a 50-50 representation in parliament (50% for the majority Sinhalese, and 50% for all other ethnic groups). This was immediately rejected by the British Governor General Lord Soulbury as a ‘mockery of democracy’.

Due to the cooperation of the ACTC with the United National Party (UNP), a group led by S J V Chelvanayagam split from the ACTC in 1949, forming the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), commonly known as Federal Party. The ACTC was largely discredited when the UNP began to move away from bilingual and bi-communal policies and more towards Sinhalese Buddhist nationalism. As a result, the ITAK overtook the ACTC as the main Tamil party in the country in 1956.

Broken Pacts and Standardization

Moderate Tamil leaders repeatedly attempted to negotiate power-sharing agreements. The Bandaranaike-Chelvanayagam Pact (1957) and the Senanayake-Chelvanayagam Pact (1965) both promised regional autonomy and recognition of the Tamil language. However, successive governments failed to implement either pact due to intense pressure from Sinhalese nationalist politicians and the Buddhist clergy. Both Prime Ministers, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike and Dudley Senanayake, ultimately lacked the political will to fulfill the promises made to Tamil parties in exchange for their cooperation to form a government. This recurring pattern of concessions followed by abrogations became a primary catalyst for the Tamil leadership’s enduring mistrust of Sinhalese leaders.

In the 1970s, the state introduced a ‘standardization’ policy for university admissions. This system required Tamil students to score significantly higher marks than Sinhalese students to enter universities, particularly in science and engineering fields. For Tamil youths, who viewed education as their primary path to upward socioeconomic mobility, this was the final straw. Two decades of broken political promises and state violence convinced a younger, more radical generation of Tamils that peaceful protest was futile.

The Vaddukoddai Resolution (1976)

In 1976, Tamil political parties came together to issue the Vaddukoddai Resolution. This historic document abandoned the demand for federalism and officially called for the creation of an independent Tamil state called Tamil Elam in the North and East. From this political shift emerged militant groups, most notably the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE), led by Velupillai Prabhakaran.

The leadership in the Tamil community has shifted from that of a high-ranking nobility and landed aristocracy of Vellalar caste from the ancient Tamil order of elitism to a fisherman born in Valvettithurai, in the Jaffna peninsula.

The spark that ignited full-scale civil war occurred in July 1983. Following an LTTE ambush that killed 13 government soldiers, anti-Tamil pogroms erupted across the country. Over a few devastating days, mobs killed thousands of Tamils, destroyed their homes, and burned their businesses, often with the passive complicity of state security forces.

‘Black July’ drove thousands of radicalized Tamil youths into militant camps and triggered a massive global diaspora of Tamil refugees. For the next 27 years, Sri Lanka was consumed by a near-catastrophic civil war. The LTTE pioneered the use of suicide bombings, assassinated high-profile leaders (including Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa and Presidential candidate Gamini Dissanayake), and ruthlessly eliminated rival Tamil political factions to establish a de facto mono-party state in the north. The Sri Lankan military responded with heavy bombardment of civilian areas, enforced disappearances, and a strict economic embargo on the northern peninsula. The war ended in May 2009 in a bloody military campaign on the beaches of Mullaitivu. Tens of thousands of Tamil civilians caught in the crossfire were killed, and the LTTE leadership was entirely wiped out.

The military defeat of the LTTE eliminated armed militancy, but it did not resolve the political grievances that caused the war in the first place. Today, the Tamil Question remains an agonizing deadlock.

For the Sinhalese majority, the conflict is often viewed through the lens of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Decades of brutal LTTE terrorism left deep psychological scars. There is a pervasive fear that granting meaningful regional autonomy to the North and East will eventually lead to the fragmentation of the island. Many Sinhalese feel a profound sense of frustration that despite winning the war and attempting to rebuild infrastructure, the international community and Tamil leaders continue to focus on war crimes and devolution rather than economic unity.

For every Tamil man, woman, and child living in Sri Lanka, the status quo feels utterly damning. The Northern and Eastern provinces remain heavily militarized, with the military occupying vast tracts of private civilian land. Families of the thousands who went missing at the end of the war still receive no answers from the state. The 13th Amendment to the Constitution—meant to devolve power to provincial councils—has been consistently diluted and stripped of real authority over land and police powers.

The Tamil Question is an unresolved enigma because Sri Lanka has yet to balance the majoritarian democratic impulse with robust, legally protected pluralism. Until leaders from both communities can move past historical traumas—the Sinhalese moving beyond the fear of national fragmentation, and Tamil leadership successfully negotiating realistic political compromises within a unified state—true reconciliation will evade the island, leaving its people trapped in a cycle of systemic frustration and unresolved grief. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is one Sinhalese leader in whom the Tamil leadership has not lost its trust, not as yet. AKD simply cannot waste this trust. Procrastination is not a word modern day politics would willingly accommodate. He must move beyond the obvious and look for the ‘perfect’ terrain. Is there such a perfect terrain, one often wonders.

*The writer can be reached at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com