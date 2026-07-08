The Unresolved Tamil Question

By Vishwamithra –
“Procrastination is the bad habit of putting off until the day after tomorrow what should have been done the day before yesterday.” ~ Napoleon Hill
Continuous Satyagraha campaigns for over a quarter century and a brutal war over the same period- spanning 27 years- mean the Tamil Question remains an unresolved enigma, evading the commitment of leaders from both the Sinhalese and Tamil communities. This political deadlock is deeply frustrating for the Sinhalese community, while remaining entirely devastating for every single Tamil man, woman, and child living in Sri Lanka. The Tamil Question still remains an unresolved enigma because its roots lie deep within a history of colonial administrative shifts, post-independence nationalism, and failed political compromises. Understanding Sri Lanka’s contemporary deadlock requires tracing how peaceful protests and a devastating civil war grew out of deep-seated historical grievances.
The Roots of Division: Colonial Legacies and Independence
To understand the modern conflict between the Sinhalese majority (predominantly Buddhist) and the Tamil minority (predominantly Hindu and Christian), one must look at how British colonial rule reshaped the island then known as Ceylon. Before European colonization, the island featured distinct kingdoms with fluid boundaries. However, the British unified the administration of the island for economic efficiency.
An undisputed educational advantage was accrued to the reality of Christian missionaries establishing high-quality English-medium schools primarily in the arid north, the traditional homeland of the Sri Lankan Tamils. Consequently, Civil Service was Dominated by the Tamil minority because fluency in English was the gateway to colonial administration, Tamils secured a disproportionate number of sought-after civil service and professional jobs relative to their population size. This structural imbalance fostered deep resentment among the Sinhalese majority, who felt marginalized in their own homeland under British rule.
When Ceylon gained independence in 1948, it inherited a Westminster-style democracy. In a system governed by simple majority rule, power, much to the ire and frustration of the Tamil minority, naturally shifted to the Sinhalese demographic majority. This was further aggravated by the introduction of the Citizenship Act of 1948 by the new Sinhalese-dominated government. This Act stripped nearly one million “Indian Tamils” (brought over from South India by the British to work tea plantations) of their citizenship and voting rights. This move signaled to all Tamils that their security and status on the island were fragile under a majoritarian government. A new phrase and a sociopolitical factor, of ‘minority vulnerability’ entered into the governance machinery and political vocabulary of Ceylon.
The Era of Non-Violent Resistance: Satyagraha (1956–1970s)
As the state sought to correct colonial-era imbalances, it did so through policies that systematically marginalized the Tamil community, prompting a wave of non-violent resistance inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of Satyagraha (truth-force).
The “Sinhala Only” Act of 1956
The defining turning point occurred in 1956 when Prime Minister S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike enacted the Official Language Act, commonly known as the ‘Sinhala Only’ Act. It replaced English with Sinhala as the sole official language of the state. Tamil public servants who could not speak Sinhala were forced to resign, effectively ending equitable Tamil representation in the government, courts, and law enforcement.
The Satyagraha Campaigns
Led by SJV Chelvanayakam and the Federal Party, Tamils launched peaceful Satyagraha campaigns across the North and East. Protesters staged sit-ins, boycotted state institutions, and peacefully shut down local administrations. These non-violent demonstrations were met with state-sponsored police brutality and violent counter-protests by Sinhalese nationalist groups.
The All Ceylon Tamil Congress (ACTC) was founded in 1944 by G G Ponnambalam. Ponnambalam asked for a 50-50 representation in parliament (50% for the majority Sinhalese, and 50% for all other ethnic groups). This was immediately rejected by the British Governor General Lord Soulbury as a ‘mockery of democracy’.
Due to the cooperation of the ACTC with the United National Party (UNP), a group led by S J V Chelvanayagam split from the ACTC in 1949, forming the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), commonly known as Federal Party. The ACTC was largely discredited when the UNP began to move away from bilingual and bi-communal policies and more towards Sinhalese Buddhist nationalism. As a result, the ITAK overtook the ACTC as the main Tamil party in the country in 1956.
Broken Pacts and Standardization
Moderate Tamil leaders repeatedly attempted to negotiate power-sharing agreements. The Bandaranaike-Chelvanayagam Pact (1957) and the Senanayake-Chelvanayagam Pact (1965) both promised regional autonomy and recognition of the Tamil language. However, successive governments failed to implement either pact due to intense pressure from Sinhalese nationalist politicians and the Buddhist clergy. Both Prime Ministers, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike and Dudley Senanayake, ultimately lacked the political will to fulfill the promises made to Tamil parties in exchange for their cooperation to form a government. This recurring pattern of concessions followed by abrogations became a primary catalyst for the Tamil leadership’s enduring mistrust of Sinhalese leaders.
In the 1970s, the state introduced a ‘standardization’ policy for university admissions. This system required Tamil students to score significantly higher marks than Sinhalese students to enter universities, particularly in science and engineering fields. For Tamil youths, who viewed education as their primary path to upward socioeconomic mobility, this was the final straw. Two decades of broken political promises and state violence convinced a younger, more radical generation of Tamils that peaceful protest was futile.
The Vaddukoddai Resolution (1976)
In 1976, Tamil political parties came together to issue the Vaddukoddai Resolution. This historic document abandoned the demand for federalism and officially called for the creation of an independent Tamil state called Tamil Elam in the North and East. From this political shift emerged militant groups, most notably the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE), led by Velupillai Prabhakaran.
The leadership in the Tamil community has shifted from that of a high-ranking nobility and landed aristocracy of Vellalar caste from the ancient Tamil order of elitism to a fisherman born in Valvettithurai, in the Jaffna peninsula.
The spark that ignited full-scale civil war occurred in July 1983. Following an LTTE ambush that killed 13 government soldiers, anti-Tamil pogroms erupted across the country. Over a few devastating days, mobs killed thousands of Tamils, destroyed their homes, and burned their businesses, often with the passive complicity of state security forces.
‘Black July’ drove thousands of radicalized Tamil youths into militant camps and triggered a massive global diaspora of Tamil refugees. For the next 27 years, Sri Lanka was consumed by a near-catastrophic civil war. The LTTE pioneered the use of suicide bombings, assassinated high-profile leaders (including Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa and Presidential candidate Gamini Dissanayake), and ruthlessly eliminated rival Tamil political factions to establish a de facto mono-party state in the north. The Sri Lankan military responded with heavy bombardment of civilian areas, enforced disappearances, and a strict economic embargo on the northern peninsula. The war ended in May 2009 in a bloody military campaign on the beaches of Mullaitivu. Tens of thousands of Tamil civilians caught in the crossfire were killed, and the LTTE leadership was entirely wiped out.
The military defeat of the LTTE eliminated armed militancy, but it did not resolve the political grievances that caused the war in the first place. Today, the Tamil Question remains an agonizing deadlock.
For the Sinhalese majority, the conflict is often viewed through the lens of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Decades of brutal LTTE terrorism left deep psychological scars. There is a pervasive fear that granting meaningful regional autonomy to the North and East will eventually lead to the fragmentation of the island. Many Sinhalese feel a profound sense of frustration that despite winning the war and attempting to rebuild infrastructure, the international community and Tamil leaders continue to focus on war crimes and devolution rather than economic unity.
For every Tamil man, woman, and child living in Sri Lanka, the status quo feels utterly damning. The Northern and Eastern provinces remain heavily militarized, with the military occupying vast tracts of private civilian land. Families of the thousands who went missing at the end of the war still receive no answers from the state. The 13th Amendment to the Constitution—meant to devolve power to provincial councils—has been consistently diluted and stripped of real authority over land and police powers.
The Tamil Question is an unresolved enigma because Sri Lanka has yet to balance the majoritarian democratic impulse with robust, legally protected pluralism. Until leaders from both communities can move past historical traumas—the Sinhalese moving beyond the fear of national fragmentation, and Tamil leadership successfully negotiating realistic political compromises within a unified state—true reconciliation will evade the island, leaving its people trapped in a cycle of systemic frustration and unresolved grief. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is one Sinhalese leader in whom the Tamil leadership has not lost its trust, not as yet. AKD simply cannot waste this trust. Procrastination is not a word modern day politics would willingly accommodate. He must move beyond the obvious and look for the ‘perfect’ terrain. Is there such a perfect terrain, one often wonders.
*The writer can be reached at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com
Latest comments
Nathan / July 8, 2026
The Unresolved Tamil Question is a pet peeve of all. Vishwamithra affirms that he is no exception.
But, for him to say that it is evading the commitment of leaders from both the Sinhalese and Tamil communities. Tell me, how you fault Tamil leaders. Or, even better, how Tamil leaders are guilty.
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Whatever the invaders did was for their own security. They did not do any just to put Tamils on an advantageous footing.
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… Tamil public servants who could not speak Sinhala were forced to resign,
No. They were packed home!
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S J V Chelvanayagam splitting from the ACTC was a major blunder.
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Naman / July 8, 2026
“ He must move beyond the obvious and look for the ‘perfect’ terrain.”
The PERFECT TERRAIN can be created by AKD by passing a NEW CONSTITUTION for the UNITED SL.
The minorities would like to see AKD to transform as a ruler from a Sinhala Buddhist from a rural background to BECOME the FIRST STATESMAN of an harmonious peace loving country.
It is very difficult to transform the country in few months after it has been broken down by the nearly eight decades of misrule.
The People from the ARAGALAYA of March 22 needs to stand alongside the current Government to defeat the attempts by the former corrupt politicians and the thuggish hate mongers in ROBES.
Mother Lanka is still in the Intensive Care unit with multiple illnesses.
Getting her on the path of recovery should be our prime concern
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Naman / July 8, 2026
Aragalaya of March 2022, could also be considered as a form SATYAGRAHA where the AFFECTED CONCERNED citizens protested against the government. This finally resulted in us getting the NPP government. Both Locals as well as concerned DIASPORA are HOPING & PRAYING for AKD to succeed
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Naman / July 8, 2026
The FOUNDATION for the ECONOMIC EMANCIPATION for our Motherland has to be by promoting the SRI LANKAN identity. Without the minorities on board it is hard to achieve economic prosperity.
It is very easy to find the differences between the religious and ethnic groups. Togetherness needs to be promoted for our survival in our country with all the geopolitical and global warming issues
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Lester / July 8, 2026
“This system required Tamil students to score significantly higher marks than Sinhalese students to enter universities, particularly in science and engineering fields.”
The policy was initially designed to address cheating by some Tamil examiners. In 1972, the policy was modified to DSQ, which actually benefited Tamils from rural areas.
“Industries Minister Mr Cyril Mathew dropped a bombshell alleging favouritism towards Tamil pre-university and university students on the part of Tamil university lecturers. Mr Mathew produced marking schemes and question papers, affidavits and memoranda to back up his charge of Tamil favouritism. He rattled off a long list of academics who had made the identical charge ranging from Prof. A.D.V. de S. Indraratne to the Vice Chancellor Prof. P.P.G.L. Siriwardene, himself. The Minister’s prize production was a diagram.
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Lester / July 8, 2026
continued…
Students of Zoology at the 1977 Advanced Level examination had been asked to draw the stages of life of a mosquito. Examiners had been specifically instructed that marks be given only if all the stages were drawn. But the Minister produced a Tamil answer script in which the student had scored 5 marks without giving the final stage. A similar answer script of a Sinhala student had been given nought. Mr Mathew’s charge was that Tamil university lecturers over-marked the scripts of students of their community, that they leaked out questions to Tamil students and that they were invited to and attended seminars at Tamil schools where they tackled certain examination questions which curiously enough cropped up in question papers at the next exam….”
Regardless of ad hominem attacks on CM, where is the proof that the Tamil examiners were not cheating?
In any case, if Tamils are so clever, why do they need 70% reservation to compete with Brahmins in TN? Does it mean Tamils are only clever in SL?
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Naman / July 8, 2026
Because of the missionaries presence in the North and East of the country prior to the Independence from the colonial powers the Tamils benefited by good education. This led them to serve the colonial power in all parts of Ceylon. At Independence when the power was handed over to the majority race their prime objective was to colonise the traditional Tamil homelands and to bring down their economic status. Instead of improving the education of the majority people and motivating them to work harder towards economic prosperity they were hellbent in destroying the minorities economically as well as depriving them of university education. The SWABHASHA that was brought in nearly 60 years ago not only affected the Tamils but also the Sinhala people. But no one knows why Muslims were allowed to study in ENGLISH !!!
This has resulted in our President and Ministers unable to speak in English in the International Arena.
It’s a long long way for SL to become Singapore where meritocracy Honesty and pragmatism are practiced
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CChampa / July 8, 2026
Vishwamitra
What is the “Tamil question?” I read your article but couldn’t find the “question”. You have forgotten to mention the “question”.
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CChampa / July 8, 2026
Anyone watching FIFA 2026? FIFA is rigged. The winner is pre-determined. It is Argentina. Look at their match schedule. They never played games with big guys. All easy ones. Yesterday, FIFA unfairly eliminated Egypt in order to elevate Argentina. FIFA wants Argentina to win the finals.
Now, FIFA wants to eliminate France. I heard that all the referees in the upcoming France-Morocco match are Argentines. Look at that! Remember the France-Paraguay match? The Uzbekistan referee was utterly biased and anybody could see he was “sold out” before the match. Paraguay was the most unprofessional football team of all time. Shame on them. Now, I suspect their victory over Germany too.
This season FIFA has very unprofessional and biased referees. Most of them are not up to the international standard.
The world wants France to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. They are highly professional and demonstrated star performance in all matches and have saved real football so far.
I am serious about FIFA’s underhand tactics in the upcoming France-Morocco match. FIFA’s chosen referees in the upcoming match will create a similar scenario that we saw in the Paraguay match. Maybe the French President can intervene to uphold the professionalism and impartiality of the match.
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