“The Walrus & The Carpenter” & Its Symbolic Relevance To Current Happenings

By Rusiripala Tennakoon –

The English poet Lewis Carroll wrote this poem, published in his book “Through the Looking Glass” in 1871, which has since become a highly appreciated piece of literary nonsense. Its verses epitomize themes of hypocrisy, cruelty, humor, and sarcasm, blended with a degree of sentimentality. Although often regarded as light reading for pleasure, Carroll’s skilled presentation offers a broader theme that allows readers to analyze it with political and social motives in mind. Beneath its apparent absurdity lies a deeper message for literary critics to unravel.

Readers of the poem will recall how the two main characters, the Walrus and the Carpenter, act selfishly and cunningly, persuading the naïve young oysters to join them for a walk, only to eat them all in the end. The story is rich in imagery, encouraging readers to project their interpretations—whether religious, social, or political—onto the text. When coerced by the Walrus and the Carpenter, the young oysters, unable to resist the allure of the invitation, eagerly follow them, ignoring the warnings of the elder oyster who suspects the true motives behind the so-called pleasure walk.

The poem vividly illustrates how deceivers, hiding their true intentions, entice their victims with charm and empty promises. During the long walk, the Walrus and the Carpenter discuss nonsensical yet intriguing topics, capturing the young oysters’ attention and distracting them from their impending doom.

Their conversation is contradictory, bizarre, and deliberately chosen to sound appealing to their followers. For instance, they declare:

“The time has come,” the Walrus said,

To talk of many things:

Of shoes—and ships—and sealing-wax—

Of cabbages—and kings—

And why the sea is boiling hot—

And whether pigs have wings.”

The young oysters, intrigued, forget the fatigue of the journey until they eventually stop after walking for a mile along the beach.

The subjects discussed are equally absurd, such as:

“The moon was shining sulkily,

Because she thought the sun

Had got no business to be there

After the day was done.

“It’s very rude of him,” she said,

“To come and spoil the fun.”

Other whimsical observations include:

“The sea was wet as wet could be,

The sands were dry as dry.

You could not see a cloud, because

No cloud was in the sky;

No birds were flying overhead—

There were no birds to fly.”

The Walrus and the Carpenter, feigning empathy, lament the state of the beach:

“They wept like anything to see

Such quantities of sand.

“If this were only cleared away,”

They said, “it would be grand!”

“If seven maids with seven mops

Swept it for half a year,

Do you suppose,” the Walrus said,

“That they could get it clear?”

“I doubt it,” said the Carpenter,

And shed a bitter tear.”

Despite the nonsensical nature of their conversation, the young oysters remain captivated, oblivious to the fate awaiting them. Ultimately, their “pleasure trip” ends with the Walrus and the Carpenter devouring them, having lured them into a trap with false charm and promises.

If we interpret this poem in a political context relevant to contemporary issues, it can serve as a metaphor for the growing divide between election promises and the realities delivered. The story also highlights the disregard for wisdom from the older generation and the aimless march of youth, captivated by hollow rhetoric and distractions, toward an uncertain outcome.