Three Paths, One Nation: Who Will Lead Sri Lanka In 2024?

By Fareez Farook –

The 2024 Sri Lankan General Election, scheduled for September 21, is one of the most pivotal in recent history, with the country at a crossroads both politically and economically. In the aftermath of significant economic challenges, including hyperinflation, foreign exchange crises, and energy shortages, Sri Lankans are seeking new leadership that can stabilize the nation and foster recovery. Three main contenders stand at the forefront of this election: Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, each offering distinct visions for Sri Lanka’s future. Let us delve into their political careers, agendas, and the possible impact they may have on the country.

The Election’s High Stakes

Sri Lanka’s recent political landscape has been shaped by the 2022 economic crisis, which resulted in months of mass protests, a change in government, and a dramatic shift in public trust towards established political parties. The ruling party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), and its former leader, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were ousted from power amidst a public outcry. The country is currently in a phase of recovery, having secured a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the road ahead remains fraught with economic challenges.

In this context, the upcoming general election is seen as crucial in determining Sri Lanka’s future direction. Voters are grappling with questions about how to sustain economic reforms, address corruption, and improve public services. All three main contenders bring different experiences and perspectives, and their campaigns reflect distinct ideologies and approaches to solving the nation’s deep-rooted issues.

Ranil Wickremesinghe: The Seasoned Statesman

Political Career

Ranil Wickremesinghe is a familiar face in Sri Lankan politics, having served as the Prime Minister on six occasions since 1993. Currently the President, Wickremesinghe ascended to the presidency in July 2022 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid protests. A member of the United National Party (UNP), Wickremesinghe is known for his pro-Western stance and his commitment to liberal economic reforms.

Throughout his career, Wickremesinghe has been seen as a pragmatic leader who prioritizes economic stability and modernization. However, his leadership style has also been criticized for being technocratic and disconnected from the common man’s concerns. Despite this, he has built a reputation as a reformer, especially with regard to the economy and governance.

Political Agenda

As the current President, Wickremesinghe’s agenda is largely focused on continuing the reforms initiated after the 2022 crisis. His government secured a $2.9 billion IMF bailout, and he has emphasized fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and attracting foreign investment as cornerstones of his economic recovery plan. He advocates for a market-driven economy and aims to reduce the budget deficit through austerity measures.

Wickremesinghe also seeks to strengthen Sri Lanka’s relations with Western powers and regional neighbors like India, while maintaining a delicate balance with China, which holds significant debt. His foreign policy leans towards leveraging international alliances to stabilize the economy and attract investment, particularly in the technology and manufacturing sectors.

However, his reliance on austerity measures has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who argue that these policies disproportionately affect the poor. Wickremesinghe will need to convince voters that his economic strategy is the best path forward, especially given the difficult reforms already implemented.

Sajith Premadasa: The People’s Candidate

Political Career

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), represents a new generation of leadership in Sri Lanka. The son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, Sajith has carved out a distinct political identity over his years in public service. He served as the Minister of Housing and Construction and later as the Opposition Leader. Known for his emphasis on poverty alleviation, social welfare, and rural development, Premadasa has positioned himself as a champion of the working class.

In the 2019 presidential election, Premadasa garnered significant support but ultimately lost to Gotabaya Rajapaksa. However, he has remained a vocal critic of the Rajapaksa regime and its handling of the economy, particularly in the lead-up to the 2022 crisis.

Political Agenda

Premadasa’s platform for the 2024 election focuses on social justice and economic equity. He has called for increased investment in healthcare, education, and rural infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on reducing poverty. His approach to economic recovery contrasts sharply with Wickremesinghe’s, as he advocates for a more inclusive strategy that prioritizes job creation and social welfare over austerity.

Premadasa has also been critical of the IMF bailout package, arguing that its conditions, particularly those related to public spending cuts, are too harsh on ordinary Sri Lankans. Instead, he favors a more gradual approach to economic reform that protects vulnerable populations while still attracting foreign investment.

On foreign policy, Premadasa has stressed the need for non-alignment, advocating for balanced relationships with global powers like the U.S., China, and India. He has also pledged to combat corruption and promote transparency in governance, an issue that resonates deeply with voters in the wake of the Rajapaksa era.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake: The Radical Challenger

Political Career

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), is perhaps the most radical contender in the race. The JVP, historically a Marxist-Leninist party, has transformed into a more moderate, left-wing movement under Dissanayake’s leadership, though it still maintains its roots in working-class advocacy and anti-imperialism.

Dissanayake has been an MP since 2000 and has positioned himself as a voice of the underprivileged. The JVP, once associated with violent uprisings in the 1970s and 1980s, has rebranded itself as a democratic socialist party committed to eradicating corruption and establishing a more equitable society.

Political Agenda

Dissanayake’s campaign centers on systemic change. He advocates for an overhaul of Sri Lanka’s political and economic systems, arguing that the country’s problems are deeply rooted in the corruption and nepotism that have plagued its leadership for decades. His platform includes nationalizing key industries, strengthening labor rights, and increasing state control over natural resources.

On the economic front, Dissanayake rejects neoliberal policies, instead proposing a state-led development model that prioritizes public ownership and equitable distribution of wealth. He has also called for debt restructuring with international creditors, rather than relying on IMF bailout packages, which he views as exacerbating inequality.

Dissanayake’s anti-corruption stance has gained significant traction, especially among younger voters who are disillusioned with the traditional political class. His focus on transparency, accountability, and grassroots governance appeals to those seeking a break from the status quo.

Who Will Be Better for Sri Lanka?

As Sri Lanka approaches this critical election, voters are faced with three very different paths forward.

Ranil Wickremesinghe represents stability and continuity, offering a technocratic approach to economic recovery that focuses on attracting foreign investment and implementing difficult reforms. However, his reliance on austerity measures could alienate lower-income voters who feel the brunt of these policies.

Sajith Premadasa offers a more populist alternative, emphasizing social justice and poverty reduction. His critique of the IMF’s role in Sri Lanka’s recovery may resonate with voters who are weary of external influence on domestic policy. However, there are questions about whether his approach can sustain long-term economic growth without alienating international investors.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, meanwhile, represents the most radical break from the past. His anti-corruption platform and calls for systemic reform may appeal to voters fed up with the political elite. However, his economic policies could face resistance from both domestic business interests and international creditors, potentially complicating Sri Lanka’s recovery.

In the end, the question of who will be better for Sri Lanka hinges on what voters prioritize. If economic stability and international credibility are paramount, Wickremesinghe may be the safer choice. If addressing inequality and poverty is the priority, Premadasa offers a compelling vision. For those seeking a fundamental restructuring of the system, Dissanayake is the candidate who promises the most change.

The 2024 election will likely be defined by these competing visions. In a country still reeling from economic collapse and political upheaval, the path forward is far from certain, but the choices made in September will undoubtedly shape Sri Lanka’s future for years to come.