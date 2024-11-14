Towards A More Profitable & Sustainable Agriculture

By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

One of the key happenings in human history, is the so-called “Industrial Revolution,” that originated about two centuries ago, with Europe, North America and Japan, as the focal points. These are now broadly defined as “Developed Countries.” They distinguish themselves as having higher per capita incomes, and thereby offering their citizens better living conditions than do the ”Developing” or “Less developed” ones.

It is tempting yet erroneous, to believe that what prevailed two centuries ago, can be transposed today to other countries including Sri Lanka, presently classified among the “Developing countries.”

Typically, the industrial era manifested as a movement away from labour and towards machinery driven enterprises. The unspoken assumption Is that what worked for them then, should do for us now.

This is a presumption that is unlikely to happen. Although a small Tropical country within the Monsoon belt, we are fortunate in being generally spared weather-related atmospheric perturbations such as hurricanes, cyclones and tsunamis, which assail other similar sized countries and locations.

Overall, we are also fortunately blessed with largely favourable climatic conditions and reasonably fertile soils, to ably support a sustainable, diversified and a seemingly unique mosaic of farming, livestock and forestry. This is worthy of protection.

By virtue of our geography, climate, tradition and aptitude, we are well positioned to be a dominant base for a vibrant Agrarian Economy. A composite of the sectors associated with plants and animals, best suits our natural strengths. This leads us logically to seek economic advancement through this sector, with a blend of farming, livestock and forestry, to best support environmental stability as our long-term goal.

Two factors that are poised to impact on Worldwide agriculture, are “global warming” and a looming “water crisis.” These will affect different regions with differing severity. These possible hazards have aroused much International concern. Sri Lanka would do well to prepare itself for these eventualities.

In the particular context of Sri Lanka, the major concerns would lie in the agrarian, forestry, fishery and environmental sectors. The focus for close and timely attention include:

(i) Correcting weaknesses in the Extension Services which are primarily blamed for under- performance. All officers concerned in the above sectors, would benefit from periodic exposure to training that is designed for upgrading knowledge and sharpening requisite skills.

(ii) The Sri Lankan Agricultural Sector divides itself into two components, – namely, the Export and Local Crop sectors. Animal farming is set apart, and historically has received less attention. However, the recently expanding poultry industry, has resulted in greater attention to livestock expansion.

(iii) In Ceylon’s colonial history, it was the British, who eventually exercised their sovereignty over the whole island, succeeding the Portuguese and Dutch, who were confined to the coastal regions. Cinnamon was the first crop that attracted the colonizers, this was followed sequentially by Cinchona (Pyrethrum, on a small scale) and Coffee. In the 1840’s, the invasion by the Coffee Rust (Hemileia vastatrix), laid waste the Coffee plantations. Tea took over and rapidly expanded, mainly by encroaching into Highland Forest areas. Little attention was given to environmental and social consequences. Meantime, Rubber plantations dominated in the wetter Lowlands. A while later, attention was directed towards Coconut.

(iv) Research Institutes – TRI, RRI and CRI were established to cater to the needs of the fast developing Plantation Crops.

The introduction of Plantation Crops had far-reaching and lasting Economic, Political, Social, Environmental and Cultural consequences. The more recently established Minor Export Crops, (renamed as The Export Crops Sector) mainly services the Spice Crops – Cinnamon, Pepper, Nutmeg and Cardamom. Also Cocoa and Coffee. Sugar, Cashew and Palmyrah are crops that are developing their own support structures.

(v) All others are catered for by the Department of Agriculture, whose main efforts are understandably focused on the Paddy sector. This is a sector that had received scant attention from the colonial British, who had an understandable preference for importation of rice from their colonial Burma and Thailand.

(vi) The cleavage (into export and local sectors), while having several operational advantages, also created problems. Seriously, the result is an inequality in resources (most notably in the matter of qualified staff) and consequent waste.

A major problem in consolidation and improving the services of research and extension arises from differences in the sources of finance. The TRI is funded entirely by a cess on exports, while the Departments of Agriculture and Minor Export Crops are dependent entirely on the government, and the RRI and the CRI by a mix. This has resulted in big differences in staff strengths and organizational complications. There are thus an under-utilization of staff, facilities and distorted priorities.

(vii) The tea industry in its early expansive phase, relied heavily on indentured labour from South India. This coupled with the unjust expropriation of lands belonging to locals, particularly those of the Kandyan peasantry, and the ecological damage by unrestricted invasion into forest areas in the central hills, has created seething resentment and ecological harm. The massive importation of South Indian labour, particularly in the expansion phase of the tea industry, have resulted in social, economic and political complexities prevailing even now. This is still a silent concern.

(viii) Since it is impossible to balance the requirements and production of agricultural produce, scarcities and gluts are not uncommon. Scarcities are met by imports, while surpluses largely result in wastage. This can be as high as 35% in the case of perishable vegetables and fruits.

This is a colossal loss. It is scarcely possible to point to a single agronomic practice that can provide a similar return. Thus, if such losses can be limited or eliminated, the impact will be considerably greater than any improvement in agronomic practice. This must be a binding pre-requisite for a sustainable agriculture. Quality improvement begins with timely harvesting, minimizing bruising, exposure to light and heat, packaging and transport. Models are available for delicate or vulnerable products (eg Bananas and Cut Flowers) that could offer hints of what procedures and facilities such as “Cold Chains” are necessary or feasible.

(ix) To deal with product surpluses, obvious remedies include providing better storage facilities with protection from insects, fungi, rodents and other marauders. Such storage could suit Paddy, maize, pulses, peanuts and some fruits. In the case of vegetables, many fruits and other perishable produce, post-harvest handling and transport are key needs. Where appropriate, preservation by simply drying (by Sun, ovens or other equipment), freezing, canning, bottling and packaging are means of coping with surpluses and in most cases, also as a means of value addition.

These are the considerations paramount in developing a profitable .and sustainable Agriculture – which will continue to play a key role in the National Economy. The focus should change to an Agriculture prioritizing Food Security, import substitution and improvements of farmer livelihoods.

(x) Land Use. Hitherto, the agricultural services have been “crop based”, largely for historical reasons. By far, a change to an emphasis on a “Land use” paradigm, would be logically, economically and environmentally more sound. Despite the inconvenient financing and logistics issues, on balance, the benefits in the long term will decidedly outweigh the initial effort.

(xi) Agricultural Shows offer great opportunities to track and procure genetically superior cultivars for multiplication. This will play a vital role. Technologies evolved in Home Garden and Plant House efforts are obvious sources of new knowledge and practices.

(xii) A persistent problem in Colonization Schemes is to retain, support sustainable cropping patterns, capable of sustainable livelihoods. The common tool is to provide Model Units to combine crop, livestock, pastures, and Forestry, with choices and production designs and “mock-ups” for different sizes of land allocations.

(xiii) “Going organic” is certainly much superior in maintaining soil fertility, reducing erosion, and supporting more favorable conditions for maintaining the soil biome (bacteria and earthworms), mitigating ill effects of continuous reliance on chemicals for nutrient needs, weed-killers and pesticides. A soil devoid of its natural diversity is effectively dead and in its sterility becomes a mere unsustainable anchoring medium.

(xiv) In our particular case, there is an alarming decline in fertility and increase in soil erosion, resulting from heavy and long term application of artificial fertilizers (especially ammonium sulphate for tea). A total and objective and unbiased intervention, to examine the costs (including maintenance and “opportunity cost”) and returns. This may result in surprising revelations but need not deter a re-evaluation.