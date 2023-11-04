Towards A World Without Armies & Wars

By P. Soma Palan –

The above subject of this essay would seem to the vast majority of people, fanciful, impracticable, unrealistic, idealistic and unattainable a proposition, in the present existential world we live in. This is on the presumption that the existing world order is fixed and unalterable. But, if all the Countries or call it Nations, get together, with will, determination and consensual unity, could establish a New World Order, where Armies and Wars can be banished permanently, and a new utopia can be created irretrievably and with everlasting peace and harmony. I do not claim to be a scholar, intellectual or a philosopher. I only have a mind which is the common possession of humankind.

Evolution of Human Society

The present modern human Society evolved from the primordial different Tribes. The urge to fight and conquer other Tribes and subjugate and enlarge their territory was an inborn instinct. However, their methods and modes of fighting were primitive, using crude weapons like bows and arrows, spears, sharpened blades etc. But their warfare was more civilized than our modern warfare. The fighting was face to face with the rival combatants. The non-combatants were untouched. The modes, methods and intensity of fighting increased in Feudal times, when more organized and settled life during the times of Kings and Kingdoms came into being. The escalation of intensity, methods and modes, weapons of warfare increased and kingdoms had standing Armies and battle ships from the time of Holy Roman Empire. The strength of Armies and Navies increased from the time of Napoleonic Wars. With the beginning of the First World War in 1914, the Air Force came into operation and bombardment of enemy territories by Fighter Aircrafts began. After the 2nd World War, countries had the three Wings of the Army, the Military, Air Force and the Navy, to secure and defend national territories. This is the summarized history of Armies. The rationale for having Armies being deterrence against any invasion by other countries to defend one’s territorial borders, because when countries have Armies, it poses a potential threat to your national security. Thus, an Army in one country breeds Armies all over the world.

Place of Armies in the Modern World

The human civilization of our Planet Earth called the World, have been a progressive development from primordial tribal times, and had presently reached the pinnacle point in every aspect of life and living, that is in social, economic, industrial, sciences and technology, so much so that mankind is bestowed with ultimate comforts and conveniences of living, as never before, although pockets of poverty and underdevelopment persists. We are a highly civilized world. However, it is ironical that we still carry with us relics of tribal instincts and thinking, which is not compatible with the civilized standard of culture. We are a settled world with almost all countries having defined territorial boundaries with a few negligible disputed ones, which need to be settled by International arbitration in the light of our civilized norms than by recourse to primordial tribal norms of warfare between the disputant countries. Armies and Armory of weapons of war are incompatible with a civilized world. Why do Nations/Countries need Armies and weapons? To me, Armies are symbolic of aggression, conquest, subjugation, domination of other’s territories, if not imminent but potential. Because of this potential threat of invasion, every nation/country is equipped with an Army backed with destructive weapons. The power of a country is measured by its military strength and the lethality of its weapons. The country which has the greatest military power is deemed to be a Super-Power. I consider this thinking an instinct of tribalism, and uncivil. Such a notion is abhorrent to the civilized and cultured humans.

Since the end of the last World War in 1948, a period of peace of 75 years has elapsed now, except for limited regional wars, like the Vietnam and Afghanistan wars and the current Russian-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine war. For the most part, Armies in the world are hibernating and out of action. Armies are meant to wage Wars. If not, Armies become redundant and superfluous. But countries are having Armies and cost of maintaining them and updating weapons and their maintenance cost erodes their GNP. Isn’t it ridiculous clamoring for World Peace and at the same time having Armies and weapons of mass destruction? We can see the killing of civilians and vast destruction of cites taking place in senseless wars in Ukraine by Russia and in Israel and Palestine, today.

It is pertinent to draw an analogy between the World and its components- countries, and Countries with its components – the people. In almost all Countries, the people cannot have private armory of weapons, which is prohibited by law. Disputes between people are not settled by weapons and duels like in primitive times. Judicial Courts settle disputes. Because of this, there is peace and harmony amongst the populace. Similarly, if individual components of the world called countries are prohibited by International Law from having standing Armies and Armaments, the need for Armies for defense and territorial security, does not arise. It is simple as that. Without Armies, there can never be threat of invasion, conquest and subjugation of countries in the world. Simultaneously, with the banishment of Armies, dismantling of all military infrastructures, installations and Armaments producing facilities in the world is necessary. Armaments producing countries is another hidden cause of wars, by stirring conflicts and wars between nations for business interests of selling weapons. Some countries, for example, USA are liberal with private citizens carrying weapons. We read news of deranged minds, particularly in USA, opening fire and killing groups of people, even children, for their sadistic fun. With the closure of Firearms production in the world, the conduits that supply firearms to criminal elements in countries will also cease, and crimes of murder will greatly diminish enhancing law and order, and peace in all countries. When this happens every country will mind its own internal affairs, be content with their established territorial boundaries.

Restructuring United Nations Organization

If and when Armies are effectively outlawed in the world, a restructuring of World International Organizations is a logical necessity. Power of Nations was based on military might. Powerful Nations controlled, manipulated the outcomes of International Organizations, the United Nations Organization and its affiliated organizational Agencies. The UNO was crippled and dominated by the Security Council comprising few World Super Powers. When Armies are banished, the power equation of Super Powers with all other countries will diminish leading to equalization of status of all countries. Thus the elimination of the Security Council is a logical step. The current World Organization, the UNO which was born after the end of the 2nd World War, primarily for prevention of wars in any part of the world and bring peace and harmony, has miserably failed in its prime and important task. It has failed in its main task to bring about settlements between belligerent nations. For example, immediate case in point is the ongoing wars between Ukraine and Russia and Israeli and Palestine war. The UN is complacent and not proactive to cause a ceasefire and bring the belligerent countries to the negotiation table for a peaceful settlement; Because USA is a proxy partner to both Ukraine and Russia war and Israel and Palestine wars. UN is the mouth piece of USA. So, the way the UN is structured now, it cannot act proactively, equitably and independently engage in peace-keeping efforts. UN is a talking shop, where leaders of the world gather periodically to give lengthy speeches of platitudes.

A World Parliament

The United Nations Organization should be superseded by a World Parliament, where all countries of the world, big and the powerful and the small and the weak, have Permanent Representatives engaging in discussion and deliberations on International Affairs and seeking solutions to disputes on an ongoing process. Every country must have their Permanent Representatives in the World Parliament. When necessary, International disputes should be referred to the International Court of Justice for Arbitration and settlements which would be final and conclusive. If any country disobeys the Court Orders, the World Parliament should impose economic Sanctions against them. All other existing Agencies of the UNO can continue as those of the World Parliament. Democratization of the World body, as the World Parliament, will lead to greater effectiveness, Independence and efficacy of its working.

Demobilization of the Armies, Dismantling of Military Infrastructures & Weapons

It will be argued that the banishment of Armies will result in vast displacement of Human Resource. The displaced Army personnel, after retraining, can be absorbed into civilian employment in various sectors, in Industry, Agriculture etc and contribute more productively to the countries’ GDP than before. Likewise military infrastructures like fighter Planes, Bombers and Helicopters can be reconverted to civilian use for passenger travel, cargo transport. Similarly, Battle ships, Aircraft Carriers can be reconverted for civilian purposes; Ballistic Missiles reconverted as space Rockets; Tanks for construction uses and demolishing & leveling etc. Human ingenuity can salvage the redundant things for productive uses. In any case, for higher goals certain losses are inevitable.

Civil Defense Force for Law & Order Enforcement within Countries

The withdrawal of Armies in countries will not include the Police Forces, which is not within the definition of a Military Force. It is the arm of a State for internal Law & Order administration. Police Force is not a combative Force. It will be without Firearms, but have supportive devices like Batons, Tear Gas, water Cannons to control mob violence. In fact the displaced Army personnel can be absorbed into Police Force and strengthened. Further, they can strengthen the Natural Disaster Management Body in vulnerable regions.

Conclusion

The above proposition is based on a conceptualization of ideas rather than any study in depth. Therefore, it is bound to contain frailties, as it is just a broad framework of a fundamental idea, which needs to be developed to meticulous detail by experts, higher minds and intellects. The goal is to forge a new and ideal World Order without Armies, whose inherent nature is to wage wars of mass killings and destructions, and wipe out global civilization. If humanity claims to be civilized and not tribal, World peace and harmony without wars is a realizable goal.