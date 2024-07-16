Trump 2.0 And/Or Trump -2.0

By Quang Thanh Phan –

Former President Donald Trump is once again at the center of American political discourse, with discussions of his potential second term, labeled as “Trump 2.0,” sparking both intrigue and concern. An outline of an imperial presidency has emerged, poised to reshape America’s domestic and international roles. Simultaneously, the implications of a Trump loss in the upcoming election, referred to as “Trump -2.0,” raise questions about his acceptance of the results and the potential for political violence.

Trump 2.0 Dictatorship and Retribution

Former President Donald Trump’s recent statements during a Fox News Town Hall, moderated by anchor Sean Hannity, have reignited concerns about his potential second term, where he controversially asserted he would act like a dictator “only on Day One.” Responding to queries about potential abuses of power, Trump indicated his intent to pursue legal repercussions against adversaries, including what he referred to as the “Biden crime family.” These remarks were underscored in his social media posts on Truth Social, outlining plans for extensive federal workforce reductions and legal actions against political opponents. Democrats, including Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, have swiftly criticized these declarations, highlighting them as a stark contrast in visions for the future and raising alarms about the erosion of democratic norms and institutional accountability.

Project 2025

Described by BBC as “Trump’s wish list,” Project 2025 outlines ambitious plans to solidify Trump’s authority after 2024 by appointing loyalists and removing dissenters from the federal government. Embracing a nationalist agenda, Trump aims to fortify borders, tighten immigration controls, and centralize power under the presidency. This initiative marks a radical departure from traditional governance, intending to reshape policies and eliminate perceived barriers to Trump’s vision for America’s future. The document highlights four main aims: restoring the family as the centerpiece of American life, dismantling the administrative state, defending the nation’s sovereignty and borders, and securing God-given individual rights to live freely.

Donald Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025, a comprehensive plan by his 26 allies and former officials to overhaul the federal government, expand presidential power, and replace up to 50,000 government workers with Trump loyalists. Although Trump denied involvement and expressed disagreement with some aspects, several former officials and close associates are deeply involved. The 922-page blueprint outlines significant changes if Trump wins a second term, including the largest deportation operation in U.S. history and widespread tariffs. Project 2025’s director, Paul Dans, and senior adviser John McEntee have stated their work will align with Trump’s campaign. Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts described the project as part of a “second American Revolution.” Critics, including the Democratic National Committee and the Biden campaign, have condemned the initiative, labeling it an extreme policy playbook. Additionally, Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump, is leading a legal group on Project 2025’s advisory board.

NATO and EU’s Concerns

The potential return of President Donald Trump to the White House has sparked heightened concerns across Europe, with memories of his first term prompting apprehension among European leaders, aside from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago mansion and Italian Council President Giorgia Meloni’s party, Fratelli d’Italia, maintaining friendly ties with the Republican nominee. Philippe Jacqué and Virginie Malingre, writing for Lemonade, underscore these fears, noting Trump’s critical stance towards NATO and waning U.S. interest in EU relations. These anxieties are compounded by the escalating China-Russia alliance, highlighted during President Vladimir Putin’s recent Beijing visit, where China pledged substantial economic and political support to Russia amidst its aggression in Ukraine, challenging Western unity and heightening European security threats despite ongoing sanctions. Trump’s NATO strategy, detailed by experts such as Dan Caldwell and retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, focuses on pushing for increased European defense spending and restructuring NATO operations. These policy shifts are expected to shape discussions at upcoming G-7 summits, according to Robin Niblett, former director and chief executive at Chatham House, influencing global democratic unity amid evolving geopolitical complexities. European leaders face the urgent task of navigating these interconnected challenges while maintaining regional stability and security.

Pardon Himself and Allies

Former President Donald Trump made history as the first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes, facing sentencing on July 11 after a New York jury found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump denounced the trial as “rigged” and “disgraceful,” highlighting his intent to use all available means to dismantle investigations against him, despite presidential pardon powers extending only to federal crimes under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution, excluding state offenses like these. While he defended the concept of self-pardons in office based on advice from legal scholars in 2018, he maintained he saw no need for such action because he believes he’s “done nothing wrong.” Additionally, Trump’s comments in January 2024 about potentially pardoning individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol assault underscore his contentious stance on executive clemency. While debate among constitutional scholars remains unresolved on whether a president can self-pardon, opinions range from expansive views on executive authority, such as John Yoo’s argument, to critiques like Frank Bowman’s, emphasizing the constitutional limits of the pardon power. In addition to Trump’s legal challenges, former allies like Steve Bannon, pardoned by Trump for federal charges related to misusing campaign funds, continue to be entangled in legal proceedings, reflecting ongoing controversies surrounding Trump’s tenure and his circle of allies, which include close associates like Peter Navarro, and Allen Weisselberg.

Trump -2.0

Trump’s Stance on Accepting 2024 Election Results

Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed reluctance to accept the presidential election results if he loses. A recent CNN poll by SSRS revealed that a significant majority of Americans share this belief, with 71% doubting Trump will concede if he loses in November, compared to only 28% who think he will. In contrast, 78% of Americans believe President Joe Biden would accept the results and concede if he loses. When questioned about accepting the upcoming election results, Trump avoided a direct answer twice before stating he would do so “if it’s a fair and legal and good election,” reiterating his allegations of election fraud.

Potential Political Violence

Worries about the increasing frequency of violent threats and attacks on politicians were highlighted on Saturday when a gunman killed at least one person in an incident being investigated as an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The shooting quickly raised concerns that the already tense election season could result in more violence.

Erik Nisbet, a professor of policy analysis and communication at Northwestern University, who has researched political violence, stated in an email, “Since 2016, there has been a significant increase in political threats directed at both Democrat and Republican elected officials, spanning all levels and functions of government, including federal, state, and local.”

In a Time magazine cover story, Donald Trump expressed strong confidence in his chances of winning the 2024 election. When pressed about the potential for violence if he does not win, Trump stated, “I don’t think we’re going to have that. I think we’re going to win.” When further questioned about the possibility of unrest if he doesn’t secure victory, Trump responded, “If we don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.” He has previously warned that any perceived unfair treatment or “false” charges against him could lead to “potential death & destruction,” a warning he issued on social media prior to facing his four criminal indictments.

Additionally, National Security Expert Juliette Kayyem, during her interview with Hari Sreenivasan on Amanpour and Company on PBS, argued that pro-Trump groups and organizations might continue to perpetuate violence if Trump loses. She also warned that the American public must take Trump’s rhetoric on campaign trails and social media literally and seriously.

In October 2023, a survey by PRRI revealed that nearly a quarter of Americans (23%) agree that “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country,” up from 15% in 2021. PRRI claimed that this is the first time support for political violence has peaked above 20%.

Legal Jeopardy

Donald Trump, the first former president convicted of a felony, faces a daunting array of legal battles. In Manhattan, he was found guilty on 34 counts, with 57 more felony charges pending across state and federal courts. These charges include fraud allegations in New York, where he and his associates are accused of inflating property values to evade taxes. Trump also contends with defamation suits in Manhattan, where he was ordered to pay substantial damages for alleged sexual assault and other defamation claims. Additionally, charges from the Manhattan District Attorney for falsifying business records to silence accusers have resulted in a conviction with sentencing pending. Special counsel proceedings involving document removal from Mar-a-Lago and election subversion allegations in Georgia and federal courts further compound his legal woes. Despite attempts to challenge his eligibility in over 30 states for the 2024 ballot, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against state efforts to exclude him.

*The author is a lecturer at Vietnam National University HCMC, currently a Ph.D. candidate at NIDA in Thailand