Unique Features Of Hindu Religion

By P. Soma Palan –

Hinduism, or more truly its original name Sanatana Dharma, is a religion with unique features. Uniqueness is qualities, features or characteristics that differentiates it in comparison to another. These differences are explored as follows:

There is no known date for the origin of Hinduism. The name Sanatana Dharma means, it is an “Eternal Dharma” with no beginning or end. It is a divinely originated religion. Hinduism is indisputably the oldest living religion of the world, with a systemic religious teachings and philosophy. All other world religions such as Buddhism, Christianity and Islam have a relatively known shorter history of, 2500, 2000, and 1400 years respectively. The Hindu religious Epics, Ramayana and Maha Bharata have an evidenced based dates of 12,200 and 5651 years, BC respectively. But the original date of the religion is unknowable; it could be thousands of years even before the epics.

No single Holy Book

Hinduism does not have one single Book as the final Scripture, like the Bible of Christianity, Quaran of Islam and the Tora of Judaism. On the contrary, Hinduism has a library of scriptural books as the Four Vedas, the Rig Veda, Sama Veda, Ayur Veda and the Atharva Veda and other supplementary Vedas and commentaries on them, and philosophical texts called the Upanishads, which forms the core philosophical portion. Vedic teachings referred to as Scrutis are that was heard by the Seven Sapta Rishies , from the first Adi Yogi, God Shiva. These were orally transmitted in a lineage from Rishi to Rishi. Later, in organized written form by the Maha Rishi. Veda Vyasa. The Vedas and Upanishads are not Commandments but exegeses of knowledge into Ultimate Reality of life and the Universe. It is an inquiry and not one of dogma, compulsive faith and obedience. Hinduism is eclectic and not dogmatic conformity to one holy book.

There are many other books, such as various commentaries on each of the four Vedas, 108 Upanishads, which are the philosophical part of Hinduism. The great Epics, Ramayana, and Maha Bharata containing the Bhagavat Geeta, and many Puranas, forms the myriad scriptural texts of Hinduism.

It is an Unorganized Religion

Since its millennial origin Hinduism has not been an organized religion in a formal sense. This is its conspicuous uniqueness. Without any Organization, Hinduism has survived for millennia to-date, due to the eternality and relevance of its philosophical truths, and enduring tenacity of its followers. There are a few Organizations as Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Sai Baba Organization, International Society for Krishna Consciousness, but these are religious movements founded by individual spiritual teachers, but does not represent Hinduism per se as a whole.

Not a founded Religion

Another unique characteristic of Hinduism is that it has no one founder of the religion. It was not founded by a known mortal man, as in other religions. Its origination is traced to the Srutis of many Rishis. Srutis are “that which was heard” by the ancient Seven Sapta Rishis from the Adi Yogi, God Shiva himself.

No Institution of Priestcraft

Hinduism has no priestly Order of hierarchy as in other religions, which is a unique feature. In Hindu Temples rituals are performed by the Brahmin Pujaries versed in the Sanskrit Vedic Agamas. It is hereditary in succession. Prayers and sermons are not congregational. In Hindu temples, worship is individualized by making offerings of flowers and fruits to Deities. The temple Pujaris only recite the relevant mantras, and the sanctified offerings of the devotees are returned to them. The Hindu temple priests are also called to perform Vedic rituals at marriages and deaths.

Hinduism proclaims several paths to Divinity

Hinduism proclaims that Paths to Divinity are many, which is a unique feature of Hinduism, unlike other monotheistic Religions which claim their religions are the only absolute and exclusive path to God. Hinduism says “Ekam Sat Vipra Bauda Vadanti” that is, paths to truth are many, but Sages call by different names. This spirit of accommodation of all religious paths to God in Hinduism is unique, and this exemplifies the absence of dogmatic rigidity and absolutism in Hinduism.

Propagation and conversion of religion

Since the time of its origin, Hinduism has not resorted to propagation and conversion to Hinduism those of other faiths. This is a unique feature of Hinduism. Hinduism does not resort to expansion of religion by systematic process of conversion of those of other religions. The idea of Conversion is abhorrent to Hinduism. Hinduism has spread beyond its place of birth through travelers, traders by inspiration and conviction. Further, the spread of Hinduism was facilitated by the centers of education like the ancient Universities like Nalanda and Vikramshila, which had students over 5000 from the eastern part of the world, and they were the Vehicle through which teachings of Hinduism spread across the world. Never in its history, Hindu teachings were spread by conquest of other lands and by conversion of their inhabitants by force. The ancient Vedas and its Philosophy of Vedanta contained in several Upanishads, have attracted others to Hinduism. Anyone can choose and practice to be a Hindu. There is no formal special process of becoming a Hindu. Today, leading western scholars, to name a few, like Jeffrey Armstrong, Professor David Crawley, Prof. Edwin Bryant, Robert, Swabhoda, Dr. Coendraat Elst, and others, are confirmed Hindus and also proficient Sanskrit scholars.

The Concept of God

The Concept of God varies with different religions. Fundamentally there are only two concepts of God. One is the Personal Concept and the other is the Impersonal concept of God.

In the former, God is a Person in the form of a human being, that is anthropomorphic and Transcendent, and has qualities, that is Saguna, while in the latter God is Impersonal, Immanent and Infinite and has no form, qualities or attributes, hence Nirguna. In Hinduism, God is both Personal (Saguna) and Impersonal (Nirguna). The Ultimate Realty is the Impersonal and Nirguna God called the Brahman in Hinduism. The Omnipotent, Omniscient, Omnipresent and the Infinite God, which manifest in different forms and names (Nama & Rupa) the Trimurtis, as Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, God of Creation, God of Preservation and God of Destruction, respectively and their consorts, Goddess Saraswathy, Luxshmi and Shakthi, Goddess of Learning & knowledge, Goddess of Wealth and Goddess of Shakthi, respectively.

Cosmology of Creation

Cosmology of the creation is a unique feature of Hinduism. No other religion has any conceptual cosmology for the creation of the Universe.

All creation of the universe sprang from the emptiness of Space (Akasha) interacting with Force or Energy. The interaction of Matter with the Force or Energy gave rise to all forms, both sentient and insentient. This is in accordance with the Big Bang Theory of modern Science. Rishis of Hinduism had foreseen the cosmology of creation many millennia before the modern scientists.

The Concept of Atma in Hinduism.

The concept of the Atma in Hinduism cannot be equated with the Concept of the Soul in other monotheistic religions where the Soul dies with death.

Monotheistic religions have only one life time, and at death, the soul either goes to eternal Heaven or eternal Hell according to one’s virtues or sins respectively. The English word Soul in the Christian context refers to the Spirit or Ghost, forming the Holy Trinity, Father, Son and the Holy Ghost. Hindu concept of Atma is not that of a Holy Spirit or Ghost. The Atma is not a Spirit or Ghost, but Prana, which is the Life Force or Energy of the human being, the subtle body, called the Sushma Sharira. Prana exits the body at death of the body and it is imperishable, eternal and deathless and is reborn in another body according to one’s Karmic tendencies or Vasanas, in the worldly life cycle of births and deaths. The goal of life is the liberation of the Atma from the cycle of births and deaths, and attainment of Moksha or Mukti, which is bliss, Sat, Chit Ananda, by merging with the Universal Atma, Paramatama. It is the return of the Effect to its original Cause, which is the Cosmic Divine Energy. In Hinduism there is no anthropomorphic God in celestial realms, rewarding the virtuous and punishing the non-virtuous human beings. One rewards and punishes himself by his own virtuous actions and evil actions by the law of Karma, respectively. Buddhism, denies the existence of the Atma. The Atma is negated as Anatta (No Self). It affirms that there is only Consciousness. But Consciousness belongs to the gross body, an integral part of the brain and subject to death. Whereas Atma is an integral part of the Heart, which is the center of Prana or Life force which leaves the Gross body at death, by exiting the last breath. The Atma continues its journey to be reborn in a new body. The existence of the Atma is proven, for example, when a person in a state of Coma, which is unconsciousness, but still throbbing with life and not pronounced dead. This is because the Atma, the Life force or Prana is continuing to pulsate. In short, his Atma has not exited. Hinduism denies the theory of “No Self” in Buddhism and asserts the existence of the Atma. The concept of No Self contradicts and is incompatible with the concept of Rebirth. Rebirth is a concept borrowed from Hinduism by Buddhism, as Buddha himself was a Hindu. Rebirth cannot happen without a medium connected to the dead. This connection, is the Atma, the Prana or the Life force.

Hindu Temples

Hindu Temples are another unique feature of Hinduism in contrast to other religious structures. Hindu temples are unique, because the deities, either Gods or Goddesses, are consecrated and placed in the Garbhagriya (Sanctum Sanctorium) of the temple. Hindu temples are virtually living abode of Gods and Goddesses. Every temple is called by its presiding God, such as Shiva Temple, Vishnu Temple, Kali or Amman Temple, Vinayaga Temple, Murugan Temple, Hanuman Temple, so on. Whereas, in other religions, it is not the divine but the mortal being that is worshipped in prayers. Hindu Temples are spread all over India, from Himalayas to Kanya Kumari, in the southern tip of India, with multi-tiered Gopurams of architectural grandeur, built in granite stone, and adorned with sculptures depicting stories from the Puranic lore, in ornate beauty. There are Hindu Temples in other countries as well, particularly the historic God Murugan Bantu cave temple in Malaysia and the Anghorvat Temple in Cambodia. The manner of construction and layout of Hindu temples is an integral part of the Vedas and is, itself, a separate art and science governed by rules of Astronomy and Vastu Shastras. These temples resonate with the chanting of Mantras, Nathasuram, (clarinet music), fragrance of colorful flowers and incense, exuding an aura of religiosity and divine vibrations, both from the collective silent prayers of the devotees focused on the Deity, and reciprocal vibrations emanating from the Deity. The inspirational vibrations of these temples and religious aura are unique, in contrast to the dry, somnolent atmosphere prevailing in other religious structures.

Non-violence and Hindu Dharma

Non-violence and Dharma (righteousness) are unique to Hindu religion. A Hindu is characteristically referred to as a “mild Hindu”. Hinduism, in its millennial history had never waged religious war, unlike other religions. Europe, in its medieval history, had long drawn religious wars such as the Crusades, between Christianity and Islam. Non-violence and Dharma are intrinsically interwoven with the religion. This pacifism, is its strength and its weakness. The invaders of India took advantage of this natural and inherent quality of pacifism of Hinduism to conquer and subjugate India to their rule. Hinduism faced the wrath of violence, temple destructions and Library burnings of the invaders in the medieval and modern period of its history. Hindu India did not wage wars of conquests of others territories, on the contrary ceded their territory to make way for the creation of separate countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cambodia and Indonesia. Even in modern times religious wars are happening in the guise of regional Geopolitics, which is a corrupt and debased word for international relationship based on military might, deception, dishonesty and lies. A case in point is the current war in Central Asia triggered by religious zealotry of Christian religion of Israel to aggrandize their tiny state to greater Israel, encompassing the Arab Lebanon and Iran, aided and abetted by Christian America, at the behest of multimillion Dollar Zionist Jewish Lobby.

Great & Profound Sayings in Hinduism

There are two Great & Profound Sayings ( Maha Vakiyas) that are unique and captures the quintessence of religion, which is not found in any other religion: (a) Aham Brahmasmi (b) Tat Tvam Asi. Meaning, you are Brahman and you are that, respectively. You are Brahman, that is, the Divine is within you and has to be realized. God is not outside you. God and you are the same and not separate. This leads to the knowledge that God pervades every being, both sentient and insentient. Every human being is Divine and worthy of that recognition. See God in all and all in God, in you. The Hindu greeting with both palms clasped together in Na Mas Te, means, I see God in you. What a profound symbolic gesture of greeting.

In conclusion, Uniqueness is a differentiation of a quality, in comparison to others. Hence, to bring out the uniqueness of the religion, one necessarily has to compare, with other religions. It is not elevation of one religion and derogation of another, but asserting a self-evidencing fact.