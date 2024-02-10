Unraveling The Complexity Of Racism, A Global Perspective – Patali & Modi

By Ayesh Indranath Ranawaka –

Racism, an age-old societal ill, has embedded itself in various corners of the world, manifesting in different forms and shades. It is a divisive force that no enlightened individual would willingly embrace. Unfortunately, racists exist in every society, often driven by a misguided belief that aligning with discriminatory ideologies is a means of survival.

A recent encounter with a photograph featuring Patali Champika Ranawaka and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, sparked reflections on the accusation of racism. Criticisms arose, labeling both individuals as racists, but the context within which these allegations emerged unveils a nuanced reality.

Modi’s leadership in India has faced scrutiny, particularly concerning its impact on different ethnic and religious communities. While some may argue that his actions indicate racism, others assert that it stems from a sense of Nationalism. It is crucial to discern the thin line between nationalistic pride and discriminatory practices.

Patali Champika Ranawaka, similarly accused of racism, has been associated with advocating for the rights of the Tamil and Muslim people. The complexity of this situation lies in the interpretation of his actions. Ranawaka aimed at fostering a nation where all communities could coexist harmoniously, challenging the narrative that labeled him a “racist”.

Global politics further complicates the discussion, as evidenced by Modi’s international engagements. Despite past controversies, Modi’s diplomatic approach stands out. His interactions with various nations, including China, demonstrate the importance of political strategy in navigating complex relationships.

Confronting racism requires a multifaceted approach. It involves not only denouncing discriminatory actions but also fostering dialogue. A key aspect of dismantling racist ideologies is emphasizing the importance of unity and understanding among diverse communities.

The analogy drawn between Modi’s diplomatic finesse and the need for a strong character in politics underscores the necessity of navigating these issues with tact. It emphasizes the importance of addressing racism not through confrontation but through strategic dialogue and diplomacy.

In the quest for national development, it is imperative to discard racist notions. Building a country where future generations thrive requires embracing kindness and understanding. Racism cannot be eradicated through aggression; instead, it demands a commitment to promoting unity through respectful discourse and positive action. Only by dismantling discriminatory ideologies can societies truly progress toward a future where all individuals can live without fear, in a nation they are proud to call home.