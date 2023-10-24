US Funds & Israel Kills Palestinians En Masse Before Swallowing Gaza

By Ameer Ali –
“Chomsky: Without US Aid Israel Wouldn’t be killing Palestinians En Masse” ~ (C. J. Polychroniou, TRUTHOUT, 12 May 2021)
The soon to be ordered ground invasion of Gaza by Zionist Israel, the remorseless massacre of Gazans including children and women – Israel’s future “terrorists” and their producers, the pulverization of hospitals, places of worship and other infrastructures: in short, the GENOCIDE which is already under way is proceeding to the letter of a script written long before the rocket attack by Hamas a couple of weeks ago. US political leadership is aiding and abetting the realization of a grand Zionist dream. Gaza now and Westbank later would become new municipalities or provinces with new names under Greater Israel. To Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, “there are no innocents in the Gaza Strip”; to its Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Gazans are “human animals”; and to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they are “savages”. This determined denigration and dehumanization of Palestinians and Zionist hatred of them stem from the original myth about Palestine as “a land without people”.
When in 1915, Arthur Ruppin, a German Zionist proponent of pseudoscientific race theory and one of the founders of the city of Tel Aviv asked Chaim Weizmann who was to become the first President of Israel, about indigenous Palestinians, Weizmann quoted the British and said that there were about some “hundred thousand niggers (Kushim for Negroes in Hebrew) of no value”. Later, when Lord Balfour, the author of that infamous Balfour Declaration, which in the words of Edward Said, “made by a European power – about a non-European territory … in a flat disregard of both the presence and wishes of the native majority residents in that territory”, was asked to comment on Zionism, Balfour said “Zionism, be it right or wrong, good or bad, is rooted in age-long tradition, in present needs, in future hopes, of far profounder import than the desires and prejudices of the 700,000 Arabs who now inhabit that ancient land”. Thus, the idea that Palestinian rights and claims do not matter and that they could easily be dismissed in any negotiation is ingrained in the hearts and minds of every Zionist Israeli. Like the British then US now is backing fully with funds, advice, and military aid the ultimate realization of Zionist dream. The Western media over which the Israeli lobby commands disproportionate influence and control continues to manufacture public consent to the Zionist project.
With nearly 40 percent of the world Jewry living as citizens in US and with their overwhelming influence not only over US national politics but also over the commanding heights of US polity, American assistance and support to Israel is assured. In fact, no US president could even dream of staying in power without supporting Israel and its military incursions into Arab territories. According to official figures, as of November 2020 Israel had received a total of $146 billion American taxpayer funds without any strings attached. Soon after his visit to Israel Joe Biden had asked for another $105 billion for Ukraine and Israel to strengthen their security. Already, a US aircraft carrier strike group had been moved closer to Israel and it hopes to supply munitions and other military supplies to strengthen Israel’s arsenal. Compare this assistance with the $100 million pittance, which the president had asked Congress to approve, for easing the pain of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis engulfing Gaza now.
Having won PLO’s consent to create a “Bantustan” under the Oslo Accords in 1993 and 1995, US and its allies started parroting the so-called two-state solution to the Palestinian issue without defining the territorial boundaries of the respective states. Every so-called negotiation for demarcating territories undertaken by the so-called neutral deal makers was based on maps drawn by Israelis and not Palestinians. In other words, even cartography was called upon to serve the interest of the aggressor and not the victim. Yet, Israel had shown no interest in the accords and continued to extend its territory whenever a conflict occurred with Palestinians. The Zionist dream is not for a two-state but for a single state solution that would entrench Zionist suzerainty over the whole of Palestine. US, in its own interest of imperial dominance over the Arab Middle East, has no choice but to watch and support the Zionist design for a Greater Israel. All that US may want in return from Israel is to operate as US’ partner to protect the superpower’s interests in that region. The so-called US diplomatic manoeuvres to bring the oily Arab nations closer to Israel is part of this strategic game. That game obviously sacrifices the interest of Palestinians.
The plight of Palestinians is worsened by the poverty of leadership among Arabs. PLO is corrupt, Hamas knows no other tactic than to fire rockets, Hezbollah is the same and the Arab states are disunited and manipulated by superpowers. Arab countries are a bunch of disunited sheikdoms, kingdoms and dictatorships ruled by leaders who have no popular mandate to govern. None of these countries could be called a democracy even though one or two of them like Egypt conduct periodic elections which are always manipulated by vested interests. Their leaders therefore depend on external support to maintain internal control. US and its Western allies are aware of this and would do everything under their sleeves to maintain the status quo. However, as long as disunity prevails and authoritarianism rules there is no hope for Palestinians to expect Arab world’s meaningful support to their cause except through empty verbiage and extended prayers. The nineteen Arab countries that are represented in UN do not have a united voice. In a sense, it is this weakness that prompted groups like Hamas and Hezbollah resort to violence to win their cause. But their non-state violence is no match to Israel’s state violence backed by US.
Thus, Gazans have no choice but to transmigrate to Westbank, and with that exodus the centre of Palestinian resistance would also shift. But whether Westbank would become the last and permanent remnant of the four millennial Palestine or just the final piece before that too crumbles before the might of Israel and become part of Greater Israel only history could answer.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, W. Australia
Latest comments
sonali / October 24, 2023
An Australian Aboriginal lady has provided background to what’s going on between Israelis and Palestinians.
Our own commentators can benefit from what she says.
Dr. Lawungkurr says: “Until relatively recently the population of what is now called Israel was mostly Arab. Jews had been leaving Palestine for other countries for over 700 years (United Nations, 2021) mostly through voluntary migration (Gruen, 2009).
“In 1881 the population was 457,000, of which 400,000 were Muslims and 13-20,000 Jewish. The persecution of 8 million Jews in Eastern Europe (Rogall, 2014) reversed the diaspora, and led to the formation of Zionism, a movement supporting a homeland in Palestine.
“To the Zionists there were no ‘civilized’ Palestinians, or farmers ‘improving’ the land (Rogall 2013). Moshe Smilansky, a Zionist leader wrote in 1914: “We must not forget that we are dealing here with a semi-savage people’ (Amit & Levit, 2011). Such beliefs still exist.
“As more Jews moved to Palestine, Arabs who constituted over 90 per cent of the population were dispossessed of their land. By 1930, 30 per cent were landless, while 80 per cent of the rest didn’t have land to meet their needs.
Continued
sonali / October 24, 2023
Continued 2
“After World War II sympathy swung towards the Jewish people, and played ‘a significant role’ in the 1948 recognition of a Jewish state (Holocaust Encyclopaedia). In that year the first Nakba (catastrophe) occurred; over half a million Arabs were expelled by Israeli armed forces (Slater, 2020) or fled to neighbouring countries; villages were destroyed and wells poisoned to prevent their return (Morris & Kedar, 2022).
“Oppression of Arabs continues unabated, and has been called genocide (Jewish Voice for Peace). The murder of 1300 Jews by Hamas has also been called a genocide (Winer, The Times of Israel, 15 Oct. 2023). So, let’s look at the figures. Civilian casualties since 2008 (not counting recent events) are: Palestinian fatalities, 6407; Israeli, 308; Palestinian injuries 152,560, Israeli injuries 6,307 (OCHA, UN).
“That Palestinians feel they have ‘nothing left to lose’, means continuing violence (Gren, The Conversation, Oct. 14, 2023). Consequently, they will continue to suffer, as will the Jewish people.”
Dr. Denise Lawungkurr, from Darwin River, Australia, has provided the context in a Darwin newspaper today [24/10/2023]. Perhaps she was wanting to correct correspondents who were writing nonsense in the local newspaper. CT correspondents can benefit.
Manel Fonseka / October 25, 2023
Thank you Sonali for taking the trouble to present this.
Sinhala_Man / October 27, 2023
Dear Manel,
This is a 7 minute video that is going viral:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=WCTla5lupzc+&t=1m34s
English subtitles get generated.
.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dsx9ktDo3nk
.
old codger / October 27, 2023
SM,
You really are the snooty limit.
“perfect English – remarkable for a man dressed like that.”
What does dress have to do with English? Gandhi spoke perfect English dressed in a loincloth. AKD wears a Gucci shirt but isn’t a patch on Gandhi.
Rajash / October 26, 2023
sonali – Australian Aboriginal lady – is right – this is well documented.
The aim of the west is to expel/kill all Palestinians until Palestine becomes a 100% Jewish state. The west can the park their armoury , have control over the sea along Gaza , and point their nuclear weapons toward Middle East and Asia. This is why they are parroting “we stand by the right of Israel to defend itself” while shedding crocodile tears calling Humanitarian pause.
We can draw parallel between the HAMAS attack and the Easter Sunday attack. Intelligence tip off and information was ignored for an ulterior motive.
Netanyahu led Israel Govt let Hamas kill its own people for a bigger prize of ceasing Gaza strip, even hardliner right wing Israeli Jewish are celebrating behind closed doors .
RBH59 / October 24, 2023
US Funds & Israel Kills Palestinians En Masse Before Swallowing Gaza
People go to the library and all history unrolls or registers of crimes and misfortunes
We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”
– Nelson Mandela-
chiv / October 24, 2023
Ameer Ali, I condemn both Hamas and Israel for the crimes committed. We Lankans are no strangers to such horrific crimes. 1) Without aid and support Lanka too wouldn’t have killed thousands of Tamils. 2) Lankan govt killed women and children alleging as future terrorist 3 ) a GENOCIDE was staged and was later called as humanitarian mission 4 ) Even after a decade, systematic organized Colonization, new villages and relegious sites keeps coming up on a daily basis 5 ) Unlike Jews , though there is a huge Tamil population neighbouring us , no one still prevented the genocide ( if at all they too supported and aided) . I can continue line by line with what you said is happening right now in Israel .Let’s acknowledge our own war crimes before pointing finger at others.
Pandi Kutti / October 25, 2023
They do not want to acknowledge this as their community fully participated with the Sri Lankan State with this genocide and immensely benefitted. Further they never want to identify or acknowledge their actual South Indian immigrant origin or their Thamizh ethnicity but badly want be part of some greater Islamic world, if it ever exists and claim an imagined blanket Arab origin for their entire community, which has now been proven they do not have but are really from South India. Hence all these laments here. What you request will never happen. Neither from them or from most Chingkallams. One of them posted somewhere on this forum what happened to the island’s Thamizh is trivial and cannot be compared to Palestinian. This is their mentality.
/
chiv / October 25, 2023
Ameer Ali, if interested read today’s article on Island “Vanni war and Israel – Gaza conflict similarities and differences ” by Shamindra Fernando. He interviewed New Delhi based “terrorism expert ” (served UNI and AFP ) Narayana Swamy and former editor and chair person of Hindu Malini Parthasarathy. Though their opinion are not same as mine, they both compare LTTE to Hamas.
chiv / October 25, 2023
FYI, because of journalistic bias, hypocrisy and propaganda (alternate facts ) , some of their opinion vary from those victims. For example Swamy quite conveniently refrains from mentioning India / IPKF ‘s direct involvement. Malini . P continues to accuse LTTE of murdering Uma Maheswaran and two Jaffna District MPs, Alalasundram and Dharmalingham. Whereas slain leader’s son Siddharthan is on record that the two MP’s were abducted and killed by TELO and Uma was killed by his one time associate.
Pandi Kutti / October 26, 2023
We all know this journalist, whom he supports and his bias. He deliberately interviewed people who were ardent supporters of the Chingkalla Sri Lankan State and its oppression against the island’s Thamizh. So, what is new? All these people belong to one community from Thamizh Nadu and despite calling themselves Thamizh, many not all work against the interests of their fellow Thamizh, only for reasons known to them. These people think they are largely of Aryan descent so a cut above the rest of the Thamizh, and do not like another Thamizh, other than members from their own community to come up. They had a stranglehold not only of Thamizh Nadu but even many other states and never allowed members any other community to come up. It was the Dravidian parties in Thamizh Nadu who broke their stranglehold and power in Thamizh Nadu and developed the state and allowed Thamizh belonging to other communities and religions to come up and made modern Thamizh Nadu what it is today. Although at times they went a bit too far against members of their community. These people resent this and want to take revenge, for what happened to them, real or imaginary. They now cannot do that in Thamizh Nadu, to the hapless Eezham Thamizh, who had nothing to do with all this will do.
Pandi Kutti / October 26, 2023
This is like interviewing members of the Hamas or Hezbollah about the validity of the Jewish state and their opinion of Israel. You know what the answers will be. This biased journalist has also deliberately done this and carefully selected people who will give the answers that he wants and publish it as investigative journalism.
chiv / October 26, 2023
PK, I do agree with your thoughts on biased journalism. I just referred to that link for people in CT to understand there are many like us who see similarities between North and East and Gaza.
Mallaiyuran / October 27, 2023
You are bringing lessons from Shamindra Fernado to CT?
Come on man!
Could you explain your motive in detail? Heard, in a school, in the name of sex education for kids, the teacher brought pornographic pictures. I don’t think pornography can destroy the children as much as the Langkang Modayas minds were destroyed by those extreme bigots like Shamindra. If you don’t honestly agree with him, what is the sincere explanation to bring his writing here? Fool and confuse the CT readers? You can like that essay if you want to go against the LTTE. That is understood. But stop fooling the CT readers and insisting that they need something to learn from Shamindra Fernando. That is selective poisoning. If a true anti-hate speech law was in Langkang, Sumanan Rathinam, Shamindra Fernando like the ones would have been in jail long ago.
If you honestly disagree with him, go to that website, post your points you disagree with him, then bring the link so we can test your honesty and that media’s honesty in allowing you to contest Shamindra Fernando. Otherwise, take time, write a detailed multipart comment on that bigotry essay he has written, and post it here. So Shamindra Fernando coolis can contest you here. What is the meaning of that you are disagreeing with him but working as a propagandist to his bigotry essays?
Nathan / October 27, 2023
Mallaiyuran,
Good job.
(I am not all averse to the length!)
Sinhala_Man / October 26, 2023
chiv,
The question for us to ask ourselves is: what is the more fundamental need?
.
Is it more important to punish the War Crimes that happened OR to get a more honest administration?
.
Looking round even this hill in Bandarawela I see how the dishonest prosper. We must ensure that a proper government is installed. Investigate the crimes, but later. There seems to be something childish in your refusal to compromise.
Plato / October 24, 2023
Noam Chomsky quoted by the essayist at the beginning of this essay is an American Intellectual who wrote that famous acclaimed book Failed States: The abuse of Power and the assault on Democracy. He had argued that the United States is a danger to its own people AND THE WORLD..The American Citizens have now come to realize this only now when Gaza and the Palestinians are on the brink of annihilation.
Within weeks or months the world is going to witness this mass genocide.
The Vietnam War , The Iraq War, The Cambodian Genocide were all critiqued by NM WHO IS NOW IN HIS 90S..
Children constitute a large proportion of the population in the Gaza STRIP.
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 25, 2023
“Israel calls on United Nations chief to resign following ‘shocking’ speech”
https://youtu.be/ZtyFCjrSU4k
.
The above clip will indicate what the world is up against in its search for a just and durable peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict. UN Secretary-General António Guterres is severely castigated by Israeli Ambassador to the UN for MERELY stating that the events of October 7 perpetrated by Hamas must not be viewed in a VACUUM. Would Israel have dared to be so belligerent if not for US encouragement backed by some European countries?
Rohan25 / October 25, 2023
Similarly would the Sri Lankan state and the Sinhalese would have dared what they did to the Tamils, especially in May 2009 and still be so belligerent if not for the over and covert support from India backed by USA and many European states. Leave China , Russian and others out of equation.
/
nimal fernando / October 25, 2023
US is The Great Satan.
/
nimal fernando
/
nimal fernando
When you got a few minutes for yourself and find nothing else to do please watch this clip:
2013 Summer School in Comparative Conflict Studies Keynote Lecture by Prof. Oren Yiftachel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwMGyBdcApw
Sinhala_Man / October 26, 2023
Thanks, nimal.
I watched a minute; I’m sure that digesting it will make people wiser, and I hope that some will actually sit through the hour.
.
You almost never suggest something that’s just ridiculous.
nimal fernando / October 26, 2023
SM,
–
The clip was posted by Native! ……. You have mistaken me for Native: I’m flattered.
–
I like everything about Native ……. except his support of Ranil, hatred of women, love of India, love of Gunduvin and Shenali, …….. and a whole host of other things I can’t even remember ……..
–
Thank everything under the sun ……. you didn’t mistake me for LM!!!
–
You two’s battles takes me back to my kindergarten.
–
They say life-cycle is …. baby —> adult —> old —> baby ……. The final scene in “2001 A Space Odyssey” ……. an old man turns into a new born child and start crying like a baby …….
–
You two are fast getting there.
–
Who would’ve thought one would live to witness the phenomenon!
–
We are all blessed!
–
Will OC and Ramona be next? :))))
nimal fernando / October 26, 2023
SM/LM,
–
Happy B’day! ……. Many Happy Returns, eh? :)) ……… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3IkOL6Y0WA&t=5s
old codger / October 26, 2023
Nimal ,
“Will OC and Ramona be next? “
Ramona was always halfway there. But, nowadays, I keep busy defending Cargills from its relatives……🤣🤣
nimal fernando / October 26, 2023
Native,
Thanks for the clip …….. “2013 Summer School in Comparative Conflict Studies” ……… Were you there?
–
I tried to watch but couldn’t keep up …….. over one hour is too long for my attention span ……. gals in skimpy bikinis start parading in front of my eyes. ….. Wish I had the strength of OC’s steely concentration to focus through all the distractions …… and know things he knows!
–
Summer School was a bridge too far for me ……. the mathematics building was a grand Greek/Roman looking massive structure with a lot of long steps …….. the gals would sprawl on them and sun-bathe in skimpy dresses …… walking past into lectures was a battle I could never win …….. I couldn’t even make 0.0
nimal fernando / October 26, 2023
Memories! …… https://www.flickr.com/photos/mvjantzen/28076113559/in/photostream/ …….. https://dbknews.com/2015/10/04/article_b65c0c1a-6ad9-11e5-936d-eb9f570b7d25-html/
ramona therese fernando / October 25, 2023
And Ranil like a Big Gun calls for a Palestinian state – Sri Lanka first in everything….calling a parliamentary for it also so they can get more Arab money to fund Ranil-Rajapaksa development drives (never mind a bit of Islamic state on Lankan soil). Truth is, powers all over the world have been calling for a Palestinian state for many decades and generations.
–
But as Dr. AA says, it is an impossibly with Arab disunity : “The plight of Palestinians is worsened by the poverty of leadership among Arabs. PLO is corrupt, Hamas knows no other tactic than to fire rockets, Hezbollah is the same and the Arab states are disunited and manipulated by superpowers. Arab countries are a bunch of disunited sheikdoms, kingdoms and dictatorships ruled by leaders who have no popular mandate to govern. None of these countries could be called a democracy even though one or two of them like Egypt conduct periodic elections which are always manipulated by vested interests. Their leaders therefore depend on external support to maintain internal control.”
ramona therese fernando / October 25, 2023
Can’t exactly blame the desperate Jews for taking advantage of it. Western powers will take the easiest way possible. The choices are: either Jews stop being greedy and merge with a Palestinian state, or Arab countries and other countries around the world especially America absorb the Gazareans. And the whole world will hope and pray that Israel will stop further expansions. Jews will then have a field day is Gaza, sunning themselves in bikinis on Gaza’s shores (horrific sight to the Arabs).
/
ramona therese fernando / October 25, 2023
What is astonishing is that there are certain Christian groups around the world, and in Sri Lanka, that stand with great conviction and a spiritual high, preaching in all zealousness, that biblical predictions are coming to pass with the Jews returning to Zion! That it is the Godly right of the Jews to do so..irrespective if it leads to Armageddon……especially if it leads to Armageddon! How does does democracy, egalitarianism, human rights, and modern concepts fit into all of this madness?
–
These long suffering Jews need some global guidance. Instead, they are erroneously empowered by these crazed Christians, and carry on their trauma and heap trauma on others with no harkening and vision in mind. We need the UN and Guterres with greater involvement…..he should not apologize for speaking the truth.
Rohan25 / October 25, 2023
Iam glad that all these people are supporting the Palestinian Arabs but will be glad if they apply the same standards, concern and care to what happened and what is happening to the island’s Tamils at the hands of the Sri Lankan state, the armed forces/police and Sinhalese Buddhist fundamentalists. Otherwise, their concern is just a sham. Only reserved for certain people whom they think are deserving and its politically and economically beneficial to them but not for others as they think they are not deserving and trivialize it.
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 25, 2023
Tamils Intimidating Tamils
.
1) On the continuing saga of minority INTIMIDATION (particularly Tamils) which involves redrawing the GEOGRAPHY of the North-East, we must also contend with the INHUMANITY to Tamils by one of the largest conglomerates in the country – CT Holdings PLC controlled by a TAMIL FAMILY.
2) A good example is having then FIRST-TIME parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa the son of the then President as ‘CHIEF GUEST’ in the presence of high profile MILITARY personnel for the opening of a ‘FOOD CITY’ in Kilinochchi town populated almost entirely by Sri Lankan Tamils in the midst of a VOLATILE local government election with credible allegations of intimidation and violation of election laws:
.
“The latest outlet in Kilinochchi was declared open in the presence of a large gathering of dignitaries including Northern Province Governor Major General (Retd) G.A. Chandrasiri, Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Governor for Mullativu and Kilinochchi T. Rasanayagama, Security Forces Commander – Kilinochchi Major General Nandana Udawatta and Deputy Inspector General of Police – Kilinochchi Neil Daluwatta.”
.
Ref. “Cargills Food City opens in Kilinochchi” (‘Daily FT’ 22 July 2011)
https://www.ft.lk/article/40316/Cargills-Food-City-opens-in-Kilinochchi
.
/
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 25, 2023
Tamils Intimidating Tamils (continued from above)
.
3) What was the necessity to have an opening in the presence of high profile government politicians and military personnel? What was the message being conveyed?
4) I brought this to the attention (e-mail dated 23 July 2011) of the hierarchy of CT Holdings PLC (publicly owned) which controls ‘Food City’. The recipients included Ranjit Page (Deputy Chairman/MD).
5) I ask whether the intimidation of its own community is for political influence to ensure IMPUNITY from corrupt practices?
6) I ask whether anyone is aware of a Jew intimidating another Jew?
7) I ask those who may be aware of my links to the Page family which controls CT Holdings PLC whether it is appropriate for me to IGNORE the Page family while CASTIGATING others for corruption related wrongdoing?
/
fuzzywuzz / October 25, 2023
Mr.AMuttukumaru,
” I ask whether anyone is aware of a Jew intimidating another Jew?”
https://www.nytimes.com/2012/06/22/nyregion/4-ultra-orthodox-men-charged-with-trying-to-silence-accuser-in-abuse-case.html
“I ask those who may be aware of my links to the Page family which controls CT Holdings PLC whether it is appropriate for me to IGNORE the Page family .”
It would be MUCH MORE CONVINCING OF MR. AMRIT’S HOLINESS if he had revealed these CONNECTIONS before I revealed them.
/
old codger / October 26, 2023
Mr AM is obviously not a devout Christian, because if he had read his Bible, he would have found lots of Jews not only intimidating but murdering each other, including one called Jesus Christ.
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 26, 2023
fuzzywuzz & old codger – ‘Tamils Intimidating Tamils’
.
1) Why are you both creating a DIVERSION from the issue at hand – INHUMANITY to Tamils by one of the largest conglomerates in the country controlled by a TAMIL FAMILY?
2) To me CORRUPTION related wrongdoing by ANY party is WRONG – even if it involves those with whom I have “CONNECTIONS”. This is what many in this ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ ridden country cannot understand. For example, Sri Lanka may be the ONLY country in the world which ACCEPTS the head of a leading audit firm being the head of the leading business chamber!
3) I re-iterate:
.
(i) “On the continuing saga of minority INTIMIDATION (particularly Tamils) which involves redrawing the GEOGRAPHY of the North-East, we must also contend with the INHUMANITY to Tamils by one of the largest conglomerates in the country – CT Holdings PLC controlled by a TAMIL FAMILY.”
(ii) “I ask those who may be aware of my links to the Page family which controls CT Holdings PLC whether it is appropriate for me to IGNORE the Page family while CASTIGATING others for corruption related wrongdoing?”
4) This includes NOTABLES in this country and agencies such as CBSL, BASL, CA Sri Lanka and the country’s dominant print media company WNL owned by the maternal uncle of unelected President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
.
/
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 26, 2023
fuzzywuzz & old codger – ‘Tamils Intimidating Tamils’ (continued)
.
5) According to both of you, instances of Jews intimidating Jews JUSTIFIES ‘Tamils Intimidating Tamils’ in this country!
6) It is crystal clear that both of you are APOLOGISTS for the Page family who control (publicly owned) CT Holdings PLC. Doing so under cover of anonymity is DESPICABLE. Is it for PECUNIARY benefits?
7) I ask whether intimidation of its own community is for political influence to ensure IMPUNITY from corrupt practices of which there are many?
8) Ranjit Page played a KEY ROLE at the ‘Momentum Biz Forum’ held in support of the candidature of MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA on the eve of the January 2015 Presidential Election.
Ref. ePaper: : Online edition of Daily News – Sri Lanka
(‘Daily News’ 18 December 2014)
9) We must bear in mind that for old codger “Telling the people the entire truth isn’t practical.”
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/government-needs-to-change-course-in-national-interest/
.
/
old codger / October 26, 2023
AM,
“According to both of you, instances of Jews intimidating Jews JUSTIFIES ‘Tamils Intimidating Tamils’ in this country!”
Aren’t you the one who suggested that Jews don’t “intimidate” other Jews?
Can I ask if even you don’t hide salient facts at times?
If you are prepared to listen, let me give you some advice . You would be much more believable if you said what you want to say briefly and to the point. Repetitive naming of Duminda Hulangamuwa/ Ranjit W/ Ranjit Page doesn’t make you more convincing. You may have personal disputes with them. You have for months been sniping at lawyers who you allege are trying to deprive one family member of his shareholding. RW is certainly not obliged to print all your tirades in his papers either.
Don’t you think your sudden interest in Tamil welfare is rather insincere?
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 27, 2023
old codger – ‘Apologist’ for Wrongdoers
.
1) It is people such as you that contribute big time to the AGONY of this country by repeatedly alleging VENDETTA whenever I ‘name & shame’ wrongdoers. To make it worse you do so under cover of ANONYMITY.
2) What is your CREDIBILTY after saying:
“Telling the people the entire truth isn’t practical.”
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/government-needs-to-change-course-in-national-interest/
3) In a country with a short attention span resulting in NO ACCOUNTABILITY for even egregious acts of corruption and violence, it is CRUCIAL that one has to be PERSISTENT in exposing the same. For example, despite maybe at least hundred reminders by various parties including his daughter of the brutal killing of Lasantha Wickrematunge there has been no accountability.
4) An example of CORRUPTION exposed by me in the country’s dominant PRINT MEDIA company WNL is the FALSE CLAIM of the ‘Daily Mirror’ that the article “Operation Shock and Awe: LTTE Style” was ‘Courtesy’ of the ‘London Times’. The ‘London Times’ CONFIIRED TO ME they were UNAWARE of the article! The owner of WNL Ranjit Wijewardene is the maternal uncle of your ‘hero’ unelected President Ranil Wickremesinghe. There has been no accountability.
5) The upshot of this is that WNL (i) does not give me a ‘RIGHT OF REPLY’ even after ‘PLANTING’ defamatory material against me (ii) does not publish my articles.
/
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 27, 2023
old codger – ‘Apologist’ for Wrongdoers (continued)
.
6) Despite me repeatedly stating that Sri Lanka may be the ONLY country in the world which ACCEPTS the head of a leading audit firm being the head of the leading business chamber, there has been no accountability. Duminda Hulangamuwa who is the Managing Partner of Ernst & Young in Sri Lanka is also the Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.
7) Need we be surprised by the INTIMIDATION of Tamils by one of the largest conglomerates in the country CT Holdings PLC controlled by a TAMIL FAMILY?
8) RANJIT PAGE played a KEY ROLE in support of MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA at the January 2015 Presidential Election. The whole country knows where the RAJAPAKSAS stand vis-à-vis MINORITIES – particularly TAMILS.
http://archives.dailynews.lk/epaper/art.asp?id=2014/12/18/pg33_5&pt=p&h=
(‘Daily News’ 18 December 2014)
9) To you and your ‘partner’ fuzzywuzz ALL these are acts of VENDETTA by me.
10) To me CORRUPTION related wrongdoing by ANY party is WRONG – even if it involves those with whom I have “CONNECTIONS”. This is what many in this ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ ridden country cannot understand.
/
Amrit Muttukumaru / October 26, 2023
fuzzywuzz & old codger – ‘Tamils Intimidating Tamils’
.
RANJIT PAGE played a KEY ROLE in support of MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA at the January 2015 Presidential Election
.
I hope this link can be accessed:
http://archives.dailynews.lk/epaper/art.asp?id=2014/12/18/pg33_5&pt=p&h=
(‘Daily News’ 18 December 2014)
.
/
old codger / October 27, 2023
AM,
“RANJIT PAGE played a KEY ROLE in support of MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA at the January 2015 Presidential Election”
Kishu Gomes and Dian Gomes are also in the picture. Why don’t you write tirades about them too? Is it because they aren’t your relatives? Or were you born yesterday?
Pandi Kutti / October 26, 2023
Which Thamizh? You? Individual Thamizh and Thamizh quislings and high society Colombo Thamizh who are more Chingkallam than Thamizh joining the Sri Lankan state to intimidate Thamizh people in the north and east does not justify the state sponsored marginalization and structural genocide of the Eezham Thamizh. We all know that the Colombo Chetties, who were classified as Thamizh until 1983, like the Sri Lankan Muslims, and Bharatha( Paravan) are all recent or medieval immigrants from Thamizh South India. However now all three of them deny this, claim all sorts of imagined origins from North India, Iran (Persia) Arabia and are copartners with the Chingkallams in their anti Thamizh dance against the native Eezham Thamizh. Other than the estate Thamizh who were brought by the British around 200 years ago, all immigrants from South India from ancient, medieval to recent, gradually assimilated into the Chingkalla identity over time and now many of their descendants are the biggest anti Thamizh.
/
Pandi Kutti / October 26, 2023
Yes, lots of individual Thamizh intimidate other Thamizh, just like many individual Jews, Chingkallams , English, French intimidates other Jews, Chingkallams, English, French. So what? These are individual and trade squables and what has this got to do with the Sri Lankan state marginalizing the island'[s Thamizh and dispossessing them and trying to justify this by stating Thamizh intimidating Thamizh. .
unholyghost / October 26, 2023
Mr Muttukumaran,
“I ask whether the intimidation of its own community is for political influence to ensure IMPUNITY from corrupt practices?
Can I ask whether benefiting from nepotistic and then criticism the employer company is not corrupt practice, yes?
Why you critisise Cargills but not say anything about SL airlines, health ministry, ect ?
Do you want to destroy the employment of more than thousands young Tamils worked at Cargills food city’s?
deepthi silva / October 25, 2023
Mr Ali we can all see the destruction the Israeli bombing is causing in Gaza. This is yet another horrific exercise in a long drawn out process . Many intelligent people have looked at it and there are no answers yet.
My question to you is , are all Muslims on one side on this issue ? You know when people are truly independent and free, there are always different opinions. In North Korea 100 % people vote for that fat dictator , like they voted for his father and grand father !
Where ever Muslims go, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia the entire population is converted from whatever belief they had before. Thereafter they lose all individuality, all praying five times, Mosque on Friday , calling each other brother etc. Apparently all men look up to virgins, I don’t know what the women want, perhaps an endless holiday in heaven ( infidels as their slaves !)
To me this looks like brain washing and a lowering of human intelligence and also the loss of a sense of individuality. The preaching looks like very medieval , stuck in an era when we had no electricity of tap water. Not every man salivates thinking of virgins
You live in Australia I believe. There is freedom there. A lot of Australians support the Palestinians.
Would you like to live in a Muslim country ?
/
old codger / October 25, 2023
DS,
“To me this looks like brain washing and a lowering of human intelligence and also the loss of a sense of individuality”
/
deepthi silva / October 25, 2023
How pathetic the men of this nation. It is the females who so bravely hold the torch !
Never be afraid to speak the truth.
I think this OC guy has picked the right name for his mentality.
old codger / October 25, 2023
DS,
Which torch? Only asking for a friend.
“Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia the entire population is converted from whatever belief they had before.”
I wonder what belief your inferior ancestors had before that guy Mahinda Hamuduruwo showed up with his new ideas?
deepthi silva / October 26, 2023
Sinhala man, I did not say anything personal about Ali. Only that we should not be totally bias towards whatever clan, race or religion we were born into, a mere accident.
As to this curry smelling Codger, although so proud of his English skills and occasional British ways like drinking at a pub. I don’t want to argue with an old hypocrite. I have not voted in that country for more than 20 years now although I am entitled to..If I had to choose between MR and RW I would of course vote for MR.
I think it is RW who is called hamu, not MR. However today RW is collaborating with MR to be President.
RW is a political scoundrel like MR . So old sickening Codger dont try to raise one above the other.
/
old codger / October 26, 2023
DS,
You haven’t identified the torch. Does it smell of curry?
Sugandh / October 25, 2023
That’s a sad serving of desperate anti-Muslim rhetoric!
/
Mallaiyuran / October 25, 2023
I think that is what is called as outspoken, not extremism.
But still human casualties in Palestine must be prevented by world’s effort.
I do not support the protection to secular religions any more. So, I think any and all kind of religious laws must be repealed. All other laws must be upheld, strongly. If a religion has ways and means to have it practiced through that arrangement, it can recruit people for it.
Sinhala_Man / October 26, 2023
deepthi,
.
Most of what you have said above is true, and I have many a time commended your comments.
.
But having said all that, what perversity is that drives you to force Dr Ameer Ali to feel uncomfortable. He was born into a Muslim family and he is following that religion in a very acceptable way. There can be no question of his uprooting himself from the country he is in. He must have left because the majority of us operate with stereotypes. From Australia he preaches moderation.
.
This is the first comment that I’m making on this article, although I saw it more than a day ago. We are faced with a catastrophe caused by religion. This situation has been caused by Christians and Jews together. My own family have been almost entirely “Christian” for three generations or so. However, I appreciate that those early conversions were mainly for the wrong reasons.
.
Now I’m grateful that some adherents of other “religions” are also trying to be fair and just. Your personal attack on this man is inexcusable.
Leonard Jayawardena / October 25, 2023
Here’s a bit of news that our CT readers may have missed amidst all this Israeli-bashing. The world media have reported that the mastermind of the October 7 massacre in Israel is one Mohammed Deif, a Palestinian militant and Israel’s most wanted man.
The attack was reportedly a retaliation for raids carried out at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque by Israel in May 2021.
But you can’t fool Sri Lankans, who know that the true mastermind cannot be any one other than the opposition bloc in Knesset, whose number of seats, according to recent polls, would surpass the number of seats of the ruling coalition headed by PM Netanyahu, “Mr Security,” if an election were held today in Israel.
Your truly also reliably learn that Channel 4 has recorded revelations from a whistleblower that Benny Gantz’s, leader of an opposition bloc party, had a secret meeting with Hamas prior to the Oct 7 attacks.
Sugandh / October 25, 2023
Kindly provide source/link for the particular Channel 4 report.
/
SJ / October 25, 2023
Can this be the mother of all conspiracy theories?
Everything is explained in terms of personal agendas and history is reduced to total irrelevance!
/
Leonard Jayawardena / October 25, 2023
SJ and Sugandh:
I have more details to share. It is now known that the secret meeting was held between Hamas and a former head of Mossad acting on behalf of Benny Gantz and the Isarael opposition bloc in Knesset. The former head was demoted to an ambassadorship in some obscure country when Netanyahu’s coalition assumed power but is widely believed would be restored to his old position under a new government.
The Channel 4 whistleblower, who facilitated the meeting, is now hiding in a western country claiming that his knowledge of the October 7 attack conspiracy has made it unsafe for him to remain in Israel.
SJ / October 26, 2023
Thank you Manel for saving me trouble.
/
old codger / October 26, 2023
SJ and Sugandh,
Don’t you sense some leg-pulling going on?
Leonard Jayawardena / October 27, 2023
OC:
“Don’t you sense some leg-pulling going on?”
😎
Manel Fonseka / October 25, 2023
Leonard,
Here’s another “mother of all conspiracy theories”
Master of Deceit and Deception, Dishonesty & Duplicity, Double-Crossing & Double-Dealings” at https://amg-news.com/master-of-deceit-and-deception-dishonesty-duplicity-double-crossing-double-dealing/
If you go beyond the first 2 paras then ignore all the crazy videos until the last one, “The ‘Sheer Evil’ of Israel’s War Crimes: Israeli General’s Son Speaks Out” on 12/10/23.
Or simply go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4ivtdzbaOY
/
Manel Fonseka / October 25, 2023
Actually, there was a more recent attack on worshippers at the mosque.
—
See “Israeli forces fire tear gas at worshippers near the Al Aqsa Mosque compound” – at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9EY07Et_LA
OR
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/17/israeli-forces-attack-palestinian-worshippers-at-al-aqsa-mosque
Sugandh / October 26, 2023
Saudi Prince and former intelligence chief of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Faisal’s speech at Rice University’s Baker Institute;
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WCTla5lupzc+&t=1m34s
–
The speech included his condemnation of Israel for funnelling funds to Hamas!
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 25, 2023
There is a News item to the effect that Israeli Youths are to be targeted. Hamas says it has been ordered by their top officials to kill Israeli youths and to kidnap all those caught, including the elderly, women and children and in return Hamas had promised to give each hostage a reward of 10,000 Dollars and a house would be given to them as a gift. This is pure and simple genocide and an evil act. Later such a cowardly move can happen in Kashmir and other places. Commentary: Hamas brutality exposed. Now France & India has joined Israel. What is wrong with completely exterminating such cowardly and dangerous people? It was Hamas which destroyed the hospital and have put the blame on Israel. Just imagine what will happen to Israeli youths if they brought into these large tunnels where the Hamas are leading a rich life. Why can’t the Hamas accept the two States solution. Is this Dharma in Islam. I think it is time to attack Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, etc and reduce to shambles, if they support Hamas, after knowing such evil ideas. I think this is a war against an barbaric civilization.
/
SJ / October 25, 2023
” I think it is time to attack Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, etc and reduce to shambles, if they support Hamas,”
Such is the thinking that modern day fascism is made of.
Native Vedda / October 25, 2023
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM
–
“Why can’t the Hamas accept the two States solution.”
–
Listen to this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwMGyBdcApw
2013 Summer School in Comparative Conflict Studies Keynote Lecture by Prof. Oren Yiftachel
–
–
” Is this Dharma in Islam. I think it is time to attack Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, etc and reduce to shambles, if they support Hamas, after knowing such evil ideas. I think this is a war against an barbaric civilization.”
–
I wonder how you managed to miss a lot of free information and education.
Here is something for you to catch up:
Human Rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories
Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human
rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967,
Francesca Albanese
https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/documents/hrbodies/hrcouncil/sessions-regular/session53/advance-versions/A_HRC_53_59_AdvanceUneditedVersion.pdf
–
If you have problem grasping what is missing in this conflict it is not “civilised” civilisation. It is the missing gray matter in people who are proud of being racist.
Sinhala_Man / October 26, 2023
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM,
.
Can you point out a civilization that is NOT “barbaric”?
.
All of us human beings ought to be ashamed of ourselves for not making better use of a hospitable planet.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 26, 2023
Sinhala_Man,
Can you point out an incident that is barbaric during Indus Valley Civilization. It was a glorious period during which Sanatana Dharma was upheld. Even foreign students received education during this period.
/
SJ / October 26, 2023
AR
“It was a glorious period during which Sanatana Dharma was upheld.”
This is desperate fabrication
There was no Sanatana dharma at the time and certainly not in the region concerned..
The Indus Valley civilization had nothing to do with the Vedic or post Vedic thinking.
old codger / October 26, 2023
SJ,
Desperation is the mother of invention. Should we expect quotations from Indus Valley scripts next?
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 26, 2023
SJ,
Israel’s claim back to their native land is like the Pandavas’ claim back to Indraprastha after their exile. But Hamas resort to terrorism and started killing innocent civilians and now says $ 10,000 and a house will be given for every Israeli youth be abducted and brought into Gaza. Just imagine the magnitude of this offer by the Hamaz. This is not Dharma but a cowardly and dangerous act. Dharma was always on the side of the Pandavas. That is why Krishna supported them in their battle and made them win. Likewise India supports Israel but also finds a solution to the Palestine. This is the beauty of Sanatana Dharma.
/
SJ / October 26, 2023
You are getting mixed up.
The Pandavas were rival claimants to a kingdom and returned after 13 years of exile.
The Jews had left home over a millennium ago. They were a European problem shifted on to Palestinian Arabs.
If you are going to believe every figment of fiction that meets your eye, enjoy yourself.
Israel bombed Gaza to punish Hamas. Before that it was wrecking Palestinian lives by land grabs, demolition, arbitrary arrests and you name it.
What would be your response if somee SB racists did a fraction of what Israel did?
SJ / October 26, 2023
oc
“Should we expect quotations from Indus Valley scripts next?”
Do not be surprised it it happens.
Some 25 years ago a Hindutva archaeologist ‘discovered’ a clay tablet carrying the image of a horse. That discovery did the rounds for a while until it was shredded to bits by serious historians.
I am sad to note that the ones who pounce on CT amateur historians like C…, DS et al. carefully avoid commenting on this dung heap.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 26, 2023
The great epic Ramayana was composed during the period of Indus Valley Civilization. Sanatana Dharma was mentioned a number of times in the Ramayana. People abide by the principles of Sanatana Dharma during the During the period of Indus Valley Civilization.
/
SJ / October 26, 2023
If you do not know what the Indus valley civilization was about kindly do yourself a favour and check out on any decent book of Indian history (Romila Thapar for example) or a decent History website free of bigotry.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 27, 2023
SJ & Manel Fonseka,
Based on a search of the world history, there is no mention of the Kingdom or country of Palestine in the last 2500 years of history. No historical evidence of the existence of a country called Palestine in this 2500-year period has been found so far. Especially, the name Palestine is not mentioned in other texts, including the holy book of Islam, the Holy Qur’an. Whereas the great epic Ramayana was composed about 10,000 years ago in which Sanatana Dharma was mentioned several times. It should be observed that the religion with founders are always with war but the religion without the founder is not with war. In the Middle-East, the war between the Hamas and the Israel appears to be a continuing story of brothers of different faiths with different founders. What is the view of the Hamas & Israel on the subject that God never said that others should be killed other than love and compassion.
Mallaiyuran / October 26, 2023
You need to define some simple things. I am also a believer in these, but you need to have some logic in deciding the periods. Research the dates for these four incidents below:
1). When Indus-valley civilization died or faded.
2). When Prince Rama went to Ceylon.
3). When you believe the Vedic period ended and Vedanta period started, the time, one after the other Indus Valley thinking were reinvented.
4). When sage Valmiki lived.
Based on the classical Sanskrit used, Sage Valmiki lived towards ending Vedic period. Though he has not quoted Ram as God, neither quoting Vedic time Gods Indran, Brahma, Rudran, as Prime Gods. Though he says Ram conducted Ashwamedha Yagna, it is very inconsistent with the way the story is going. Rama was not sitting properly on the throne. He was not ready to go for the numerous fights the Yagna expected to trigger. The most important character or person needed to the Yagna, the crown – Queen, was unseated and was living in the jungle as celibacy with sages. She was not involved in sex anymore. There were no horses in India that time so there was no ashwam to celebrate & sacrifice it with Yagna. These suggest the composer wrote something (more than 75%) he was misinformed and didn’t know what it was. The story suggests Sita might be a Ceylon Princess.
Manel Fonseka / October 26, 2023
“Why can’t the Hamas accept the two States solution?”
–
Ayathuray, There’s no short answer to that, and if you really want to know you should look into the history of “negotiations” & violations between the two peoples.
I have been re-reading a book I found at a big Damro sale in 2019:
“Fortress Israel: The Inside Story of the Military Elite Who Run the Country – and Why They Cant Make Peace” by Patrick Tyler, 2012.
—
Am reminded of how Israel dismembered the Oslo Accords of 1993.
At the time, Netanyahu accused PM Rabin of being blatantly stupid like Chamberlain for “giving credence to Arafat”. And the former Mossad spy, Raful Eitan, accused Rabin of signing a pact “with the greatest murderer of the Jews since Hitler.”
When Netanyahu first became PM in 1996, ‘his mandate from his bloc was to demolish the peace process as a threat to Israel’s very existence.’ At one time, speaking candidly to a sympathetic audience when he thought the mike was turned off, he said that when it came to Palestinians, “it was necessary to beat them up, not once, but repeatedly, beat them up so it hurts badly, until it’s unbearable.” He saw his mandate as PM to halt the progress of the Oslo Accords.
Not much hope of his supporting a “humanitarian pause” now.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 27, 2023
Manel Fonseka,
When going back to the bottom of this dispute, it is really a dispute between two brothers, which had continued to date. I think there are two founders of this faith and since they could not agree, they have forgotten the Dharma and started fighting. Even today this problem can be solved if both sides agree to Two States solution as proposed by India.
/
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 27, 2023
continued…../
It should be read as “I think there are Two Founders of this faith with different views”. What is their basic principle on their faith. In Hinduism the basic principle is to abide by SANATANA DHARMA. There is no dispute in Hinduism though there are different categories.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 27, 2023
Manel Fonseka, Sinhala_man, SJ,
Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital, and the city is holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians. For Jews, Jerusalem is the holiest city in the world — it’s where the First and Second Temples of antiquity stood, on what Jews now call the Temple Mount, and where the Western Wall stands as a remnant and reminder of the Second Temple. For Muslims, Jerusalem is the third holiest city, because it’s where Muhammad ascended to heaven — and, since the 7th century, it’s been the site of the gilded Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque, which are also located on top of the Temple Mount. For Christians, Jerusalem is where Jesus was crucified and also contains the Church of the Holy Sepulchre which, according to tradition, contains the two holiest sites in Christianity: the site of the crucifixion, and Jesus’ empty tomb.
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 27, 2023
The 1947 U.N. Partition Plan called for Jerusalem to be an international city. But the 1948 Arab-Israeli War left the city divided, with Israel controlling the western section of the city and Jordan controlling the rest, including the walled Old City (where the Western Wall and al-Aqsa mosque are located). In 1967, Israel captured the entire city of Jerusalem (along with Gaza, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights). Since taking control, Israel has largely allowed free access to all faiths and agreed to give Muslims and Christians authority over their own sites. Israel does restrict access to Muslim sites, however, when a security threat is declared. A two-state solution typically assumes some division of Jerusalem, though that concept is strongly opposed by many on the Israeli Right. A thorny question, even for those who favor a compromise, is what would happen with the Old City, Western Wall, and Temple Mount. But it’s not just the Old City. West Jerusalem is mostly Jewish, and Eastern Jerusalem Arab. But some key Israeli institutions, including The Hebrew University, are in Eastern Jerusalem, as are a number of Jewish neighborhoods and holy sites. What is Hamas position?
Bert / October 25, 2023
Irish call a spade a spade.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PISs0AwztGQ&t=3s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7fMYRJpglM&t=106s
Sinhala_Man / October 26, 2023
Thanks, Bert,
Two telling YouTubes.
.
The emotionless Vaerdakar sounded a hypocrite.
.
Our Lankan voices may not matter much, but let us see in these happenings from which we are fortunate to be somewhat removed, that the helpless are usually wronged.
.
And let us commit ourselves to solving our own problems here. I hope that the sad events in Palestine make our people collectively to realise that issues must be faced. And here it means setting out a credible time-table for a proper election.
.
Panini Edirisinhe of Bandarawela
Mallaiyuran / October 25, 2023
It is sad that while Hamas & Israel fight with each other for land, the Old Rowdy King and the Evil Emperor are killing each other, engaging in an atomic War for minister posts.
Imbecile IMF Modayas wants to lend more for these thieves and load that burden on the heads of Langkang Modayas.
What a bad curse Queen, Queveni curled on this RavanaLE, Sinhala Buddhist Wildlife Sanctuary!
Buddha, please save these Modayas, as well as Hamas because some others are also living next to these curses.
Buddhist1 / October 25, 2023
The US needs war all over the world only then it can keep its economy functioning. If the US government does not fund its war machine, then the US economy will fail. To meet this end they have to support or create wars all over the world so that they can either deplete their military equipment by supplying to various countries or by selling those military equipment to governments.
On one hand, Blinken in public makes the statement that he has requested the Israeli government to stop bombing Gaza but at the UN when a resolution is put forward USA blocks the vote. What a double standard!
Mallaiyuran / October 25, 2023
“If the US government does not fund its war machine, then the US economy will fail. “
I am not that an expert in Economics to propose or comprehend such an advanced theory, such a mind-boggling finding, But I have been repeating here that if the US wants to take forward its principle of protecting democracy, it needs to identify which rebels to support and which protestors to be suppressed, in the world arena. This is a very far, far sighted activity. Winning the cold war with the help of the Taliban is only a drop in the ocean. President Putin is an exemplary example of this. He reversed everything achieved by President Gorbachev. Religion in the Middle East is the one guiding the laymen to hell, by inspiring them to heaven by longing for Virgins. It is a contradictory notion of that religion, which remains not condemned extensively by priests and religious leaders, which advocate extreme promiscuity in heaven, while brutally restricting the human legitimate sextual activity-especially in women’s case. Free World fears of Islam and stay out of supporting Hamas, because of this type of organized human right violation.
sonali / October 26, 2023
The largest export industry in the US is its military-industrial complex, just like Tea was to Sri Lanka at one time. So without wars the US industry will go into decline. We don’t want that do we? Our US aid will also decline.
/
Mallaiyuran / October 26, 2023
The largest export industry in the US is its military-industrial complex
Sonali:
Can I have your link for the information you have?
The US is the second largest exporter in the world. Exports are only 10% of the GDP for the US. It consumes more time than it exports.
Here is something from Googlandavar:
What Are the Top U.S. Exports?
Top 5 U.S. Exports
As the second-largest exporter in the world—outranked only by China—total U.S. exports for 2022 climbed to $3.0 trillion for the first time, according to Census Bureau data. According to the data available through October 2022, the following are the United States’ top exports:
1. Gasoline and Other Fuels
2. Crude Petroleum
3. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Other Natural Gases
4. Civilian Aircraft Parts
5. Passenger Vehicles
Sonali, before you go completely burn out, take the vacation I recommended.
/
Mallaiyuran / October 25, 2023
They are proposing two in bush is better than one in the hand. Would you deprive your lunch and leave it in the pot to go spoiled, hoping to have it tomorrow as double lunch, which will make you sick because of overconsumption.
Democracy frequently turns out to behave like a mother dog, eating its droppings. There is no final date to stop the protection activity even after the war is fully won. We know that Secretary Kerry, when he was leaving the job, claimed that he had spent $650M in Myanmar and Langkang to restore democracy. After Secretary Kerry left the job, Myanmar arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and reversed the constitution-election and Langkang leaders bankrupted the country and stand accused of economic crimes in addition to War/Genocide crimes. If the US wants its batch, it will have to be clear headed; otherwise, will stand accused, instead of going honored & helped. Hamas – Israel front is a ring for that kind of wrestling for America. should remain in low profile to defeat opportunistic propagandists who cry for Hamas’ human rights and must avoid heroism speeches to not trigger activists and unity within perpetrators.
Champa / October 25, 2023
I vehemently condemn the Israeli Foreign Minister’s verbal attack on United Nations Secretary General Mr. António Guterres.
After terrorizing Palestinians, Israel now terrorizes the United Nations!
The humanitarian intervention of Mr. António Guterres saved hundreds of thousands of people from starvation all over the world, including Palestine. Thousands and thousands of Palestinians could have died of starvation, dehydration and diseases if not for him. His greathearted voice is the strongest voice against Gaza’s humanitarian apocalypse. But, he cannot stop it alone.
1/3
/
Champa / October 25, 2023
Humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is stalled now. There is no clean water as there is no electricity. There is no electricity as there is no fuel. Israel’s justification to block fuel to Gaza is stupid.
Decades ago, Palestinians used clean water from the Wadi river in the Gaza Valley for drinking purposes until Israel blockaded the natural rainwater flow of the river by diverting river water upstream. Today, the entire Gazan population is deprived of clean drinking water by Israel.
Lecturing Israel to “minimize civilian casualties” is comical knowing fully well that every inch in the Gaza Strip is densely packed with Palestinian civilians. There is absolutely zero possibility to target Hamas inside the Gaza Strip without first massacring 2.3 million Palestinians.
As obvious, Israel’s aim is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank with the military and diplomatic support of the United States.
2/3
/
Champa / October 25, 2023
The world has been forced to listen to this deafening war rhetoric everyday since October 7, 2023.
“Israel has a right to defense. (But not Palestine).”
“Every country has a right to defend its own country (except Palestine)”.
Needless to say this war rhetoric is a blatant enouragement for Israel to continue its genocide in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.
Palestinians do not have a legitimate military as they are stateless (not landless). But, they have a proxy military, Hamas, which was created by Israel itself.
Many may not be aware that Jewish terrorism played a significant role in creating a Jewish state (Israel) in Palestine.
*Palestinians have been and still are following the peaceful path to restore their statehood through diplomacy and protests all over the world. It is the same freedom struggle carried out by Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela who were branded as terrorists for their brave leadership. Meanwhile, Hamas conducts an armed struggle against Israel’s “forced displacement of self-governing Palestinians from their ancestral homeland”. (*Is my assertion wrong? I stand to be corrected.)
3/3
Champa / October 26, 2023
The United States’ call for a humanitarian pause in Palestine is still lip service.
A “humanitarian pause” will allow unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while a “humanitarian ceasefire” will facilitate disbursement of humanitarian aid without any risk to the lives of civilians and aid workers.
White Americans are now waking up to the truth in Palestine and it is not a good sign for the Biden administration.
I see this stark difference of opinion on the insane killings of people by Israel and Hamas. Israel, which is funded by the US, is allowed to kill Palestinian civilians to defend their “state”. There is no condemnation by the US. But Hamas’ killings of Israelis is condemned as Hamas is an organization, not a state.
Mr. Biden doesn’t believe the Palestinian death toll caused by Israeli air strikes but he believes the Israel death toll caused by Hamas.
The US military killed 1.2 million people in Iraq, 300,000 in Yemen and 176,000 in Afghanistan without being condemned, and nobody called them terrorists. Since 2001, US wars have displaced “38 million” people in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia.
Champa / October 26, 2023
Israel is not ready for a direct war. But, they are trying to incite a war between the US and Iran with them at the side. The US is not ready for a direct war either. They have sent messages to the Iranian government that they do not seek a direct war with Iran. These messages could be misleading than genuine as the US encourages Israel to initiate a war (with Iran) by providing air, sea and land battle support. Within the next few weeks, we might see foreign warships rapidly appearing in the Middle Eastern waters. The US has never gone to war alone. I believe that this has already been discussed. Whatever it is, it is obvious that Iran is the target here. The US has already garnered support from some Arab countries which means that there will be discord between Arab leaders. Therefore, Iran should be ready but should not be provoked to a direct war with the US or a proxy war with Israel. If started, this war will lead to many wars in the world (as a tactic to defeat the US) which will result in some countries disappearing from the world map, starting from Israel.
/
SJ / October 26, 2023
The next war that the US may launch will very probably not between only two countries.
Things have been screwed up so badly by the US that there will be fewer idle spectators.
The US specializes in proxy wars these days.
Mallaiyuran / October 26, 2023
The US has never gone to war alone.
Right or wrong, the US paid compensation (reparation) for the war the Japanese started against the US, but the US ended it. That is what you call civilization, not the actions of Anuradha Yahampath and Sumanan Rathinam team.
SJ / October 26, 2023
To whom was compensation paid?
Hiroshima victims?
Mallaiyuran / October 26, 2023
$400 was spent. 32 nations gave free arms and military assistance. 62 thousand soldiers dead. (Out of that, bogus government informed 32,000 missing in action and going to die only after Appe Aanduwa genocide the remaining Tamils.) $80 Million debts. EE and Amitabh Bachan FM are wandering door to door on the roads of the world countries’ capitals. (The interesting part is that Ali Sabre carries makeup artists along with him to have his face up lifted before dropping in to begging Parties. Unlimited stupidity…Modayas). In that, Old Rowdy King and Evil Emperor are tied to the light post standing in front of the Chinese President ‘s palace, by their Amude to ensure that they are not slipping anywhere. Asia’s Miracle……. Talk talk talk …. to fool the Sinhala Buddhist Modayas; the politicians carrying out never stopping lies from February 1948.
In Tamil they have a say to Champawati like empty garrulous blabbermouth talkers:” If you were not blessed with your blabber – mouth, the stray bitch might have dragged you to its puppies’ feast on your birth night ” (Prantha Veedilai Peddainaai iluththu kondu pooyirukkum)”.
/
Mallaiyuran / October 26, 2023
Too sad……. Stalin gone……..USSR gone….. and going . going.. going.. gone is President Putin.
Castro is gone, so is Thero De Silva, the Cuban Communist, who was struggling in CT for long to bring each and every member of the Royal family to “His Excellency”. Hitler King was the world’s nightmare after Thero de Silva wrote three or four essays, only to describe what a honeymoon life for people in Hitler’s ruling was going to have. Fearing that, Mr. 40% doesn’t want to lose American citizenship. Compare this…. Being an American citizen with a label of “Another Paki” in America is better take than the His excellency designation in The Wildlife Sanctuary, RavanaLE, Langkang, the Greater China’s province.
sonali / October 26, 2023
Everything is going, going gone, even sanity, and the ability to say, talk or write sense, when attempts are made to be clever with a small and defective brain, or with thinking that’s affected by mind-altering and hallucinogenic substances.
soma / October 26, 2023
Can Mr Amir Ali get into the shoes of an unbeliever and view this barbarous conflict devouring each other’s children , incomprehensible depth to which believers can descend to?
–
Soma
