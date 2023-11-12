12 November, 2023
1 Comment

War, Peace & Lies

By Lionel Bopage

Dr. Lionel Bopage

Boom, boom, boom!

Hear the deadly cacophony

of guns, bombs n tanks

blasting over our heads

No power to yell n defend

whilst buried in bunkers

bodies and hearts explode!

 

Shedding flesh n blood is a sport

of the privileged worldly gods

killing all not make them guilt

free to make more bombs n guns

making them richer and stronger

both with money n control

 

Lies everywhere n all the time

Truth untold, manufactured or silenced

Hundreds n thousands of us all

cannot see the light of truth

humanity cries to millions of deaf ears

 

In bunkers the days are gloomy

rolling into nights that are even darker

Minds turn out to be battle fronts

fighting the demons of conflict n warfare

to give up … for the horror to reign

as all are born … doomed to die alone

 

Break the silence, turn on the light

for us to move about and fight

with each passing day and night!

For better or worse, tear the wars away

snatch the weapons of truth and justice

to spread them … and roam … around with pride

 

Don’t let them drown our souls

even if we have to leave all behind!

Humanity … has to wake up once more

with life, love, freedom n happiness

creating our own futures and prospects

with all our joyous hearts n souls!

  • RBH59 / November 12, 2023
    War, Peace & Lies

    French President Emmanuel Macron now saying Israel to stop killing Gaza’s women and babies.
    This like pinching baby & rocking cradle.

    China had the foresight , last few decades, analysis of international affairs and strategic issues has developed rapidly in China the frameworks to the analysis of international fear

