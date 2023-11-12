By Lionel Bopage –
Boom, boom, boom!
Hear the deadly cacophony
of guns, bombs n tanks
blasting over our heads
No power to yell n defend
whilst buried in bunkers
bodies and hearts explode!
Shedding flesh n blood is a sport
of the privileged worldly gods
killing all not make them guilt
free to make more bombs n guns
making them richer and stronger
both with money n control
Lies everywhere n all the time
Truth untold, manufactured or silenced
Hundreds n thousands of us all
cannot see the light of truth
humanity cries to millions of deaf ears
In bunkers the days are gloomy
rolling into nights that are even darker
Minds turn out to be battle fronts
fighting the demons of conflict n warfare
to give up … for the horror to reign
as all are born … doomed to die alone
Break the silence, turn on the light
for us to move about and fight
with each passing day and night!
For better or worse, tear the wars away
snatch the weapons of truth and justice
to spread them … and roam … around with pride
Don’t let them drown our souls
even if we have to leave all behind!
Humanity … has to wake up once more
with life, love, freedom n happiness
creating our own futures and prospects
with all our joyous hearts n souls!
Latest comment
RBH59 / November 12, 2023
War, Peace & Lies
French President Emmanuel Macron now saying Israel to stop killing Gaza’s women and babies.
This like pinching baby & rocking cradle.
China had the foresight , last few decades, analysis of international affairs and strategic issues has developed rapidly in China the frameworks to the analysis of international fear
/