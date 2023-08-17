What are the rules of futsal?

Futsal is a fast-paced indoor version of football that is played with a smaller, harder ball on a smaller court. Needless to say, there is also online sports betting with 1xBet site on great matches from this exciting discipline.

It is played with five players on each team, including a goalkeeper. The game has specific rules and regulations that differ from outdoor soccer. Let’s start with the court. This sport is played on a hard court surface. Some of its features include:

having a length between 38-42 meters;

having a width between 20-25 meters;

and it is surrounded by walls or lines.

Ball, teams and duration

Futsal uses a low-bounce ball with a circumference between 62 and 64 cm, and a weight between 400 and 440 grams. This allows for better control and skillful play on the court. Also, each team consists of 5 players, one of whom is a goalkeeper. Teams can have up to 7 substitutes, and substitutions can be made freely throughout the game, usually during a stoppage in play.

A futsal game is played in 2 halves of 20 minutes each, with a short halftime break. The clock is stopped during timeouts and other stoppages in play, ensuring the game remains fast-paced. The ball must move forward, and players must be in their own half of the court until the ball is in play.

Different kinds of fouls

Futsal has a strict set of rules regarding fouls and misconduct. Common fouls include kicking or attempting to kick an opponent, tripping, pushing, or charging an opponent. This also includes intentionally handling the ball. Fouls result in a direct or indirect free kick, depending on the severity and location of the offense.

In futsal, a team can commit a certain number of accumulated fouls within each half before the opposing team is awarded a penalty kick. Usually, after the 6th accumulated foul, a penalty kick is given for any subsequent foul within the same half.

Finally, the goalkeeper also has specific rules and restrictions. He must distribute the ball within four seconds, and cannot touch the ball with his hands again after releasing it until it is touched by another player, and cannot touch the ball outside his penalty area.