What Happened To Ahimsa? – Neoliberalism Has Turned Inwards – It Is Killing Its Children

Now, having destroyed a multitude of sovereign nations for a Neo-Liberal agenda, while propagating an apparition called Democracy, neoliberalism has now turned inwards and begun the destruction of the human future. Its children.

This is the religion of gender ideology. Gender ideology is not science, it is a religious cult spread through the fanatical fervour of privately funded Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) in the pockets of the American financial institutions and the super rich. This ideology is nudging children towards the delusional belief that sexual identity is like a game of yo-yo and could be changed at whim, through medical intervention.

I have written about it, in an essay titled ‘Live not by lives’, which was intended, not for those who have decided to undergo sexual transition as adults, but for parents who are too gullible as to not realize that this ideology has nothing to do with human rights advocacy, but is a crime against the child.

‘Live Not by Lies’ was met with abuse and anger. I have lost friends and have been condemned as a white Christian, although I am neither for merely declaring that the human species has two distinct genders. Most of us have eyes to see and a brain to think. Indeed, there is the rare hermaphrodite, but that is caused by natural privation, not because nature decided to have a third sex.

Parents are losing fast against this ideology for most online platforms, peer pressure and well-funded NGO crusaders, such as the USAID, the EU, the Family planning and Psychiatric Associations are crusading for the transitioning of children. Gender fluidity is not a natural compulsion, it is a digitally advocated surrealist ideology. It could belong to a Dali painting or a science fiction movie, but it is not reality. And when made reality, is accompanied with incredible pain and harm. It is noting less than a dangerous fad that inevitably leads to puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, mastectomies, castration, cosmetic surgeries and finally, to a life of pain killer and anti-depressants and sterelity.

In our country, a mother’s movement is striving to bring awareness. And indeed, as expected, they are being denounced. No man is unflawed. None of these mothers claim to be unflawed, but what they are doing is trying is to inform the general public about the harm being done to our children with the fallacies being taught in schools, under the subject of sex education. Today’s sex education claims that the human species has more than two sexes and sex is not designed at birth. But by choice. And a child has the freedom to make that choice.

But what is a price of that freedom?

We need to practice ‘ahimsa’ towards our children.

But, those who dare to speak are targeted as homophobes and anti-gays. They are not anti-gay, these are merely people who want to protect children. Homosexuality has been accepted in our society and some of the most creative and artistic people, are of the gay community. None are against them, on the contrary they are loved, respected and even adulated; for their brilliance, wit and creativity.

That what is happening with the gender ideology is an insult to homosexuality too. That they too are being nudged, no longer to be happy about loving a person of the same sex, but to transition his physical form so as to become a medically and surgically manipulated trans male or a trans woman.

Again, an adult has the capacity to reason and apply that reason to the decisions he or she makes. If he decides for a life of a transgender, it is the choice he has made after receiving the necessary information regarding causal effects of his decision. A minor does not belong to this category. A minor (mostly under 18 years of age) is legally incompetent and unable to enter contracts and handle his own affairs. Hence, unfit to make life changing decisions for not comprehending the consequences of his decisions. We have a duty to protect them.

The youth who are leaning towards transitioning know no history, no medicine nor the debilitating consequences of medical intervention. They live in a world of science fiction, especially accentuated in the years of Covid policy and lock downs. These policies, ordered by the WHO and implemented by sovereign nations, disassociated children from friends, peers, families, activities, play and sports. Instead of calming them, policies pushed them towards computer screens where tech companies highlighted their fears, heightened their depression and nudged them towards digital platforms advocating trans gender ideologies as a way out of lock down misery.

Covid policy was a crime against everyman, but those who suffered the most were children. Their world ceased to be real and was made surreal. Their lives ceased to be based on empirical reality, instead; digital reality. Thereby, they lost touch with their parents and elders.

It was no accident. It was deliberate, orchestrated and planned. To create a generation of miserable and fearful children, susceptible to all the temptations of the medical industrial complex.

Such evil ideologies never came from the east. We are the regions that have born and cultivated ahimsa. But, since our economic deprivation we are forced, not only to take the west’s monies but to adopt their ideologies too. A Colombo 7 kid recently said to me, ‘gender ideology is good, it represents the rights of those who are stoned in our country for being gay’.

This kid goes to an international school, does not speak his parent’s mother tongue, orders Uber food instead of dining with family and spends his holidays in boutique and 5-star hotels and abroad. How would he know any normal man in this country, leave alone who is being stoned or lynched for being gay? This kid is disassociated from reality. He does not know that homosexuality was not considered a deprivation in our countries (we are not the prudish Chistian west) but an attribute. In a country that is still in awe of the arts, the gay community has been our finest artists. Furthermore, the occasional transvestite parties were places many loved to attend. They were lively, happy and carefree. While parenthood filled one with the burden of duty, gayness preserved the filigran beauty of the human creation.

Again, my argument is not brandishing adults who make informed choices, but children. How many of us have not, in school days, not been attracted to the same sex? What we used to call a crush? Like we got into it, we got out of it. Some of us became straight, a few gay. And some of us, despite early crushes, became parents and continued the species. And those crushes, happy memories of the age of childhood.

Today, there is no more age of childhood.

A child with a crush on another child of the same sex, before confiding in a parent or a friend, he checks out on internet what it means to have a crush on the same sex. Algorithms direct him to platforms which nudges him or her to think, that he could be gender fluid. That biological sex does not count. That the X and Y chromosome, the depositors of biological sex, is a lie. He is already self-diagnosed before being sent to a therapist. And the therapist then continues the charade. Parents are rendered helpless.

Biology does count. The whole edifice of gender theory is based on the fabricated research of a man named John Money whose own psychological trauma dealing with a violent father made him hate the male sex. He performed the castration of male babies when they could have lived lives as homosexuals or even straight, with a prescription of hormones that activated the pituitary gland in cases of retarded primary genitalia. John Money, the lore of Gender Theory and its dire consequences leading to the suicide and death of healthy children can be read and understood in John Colapinto’s book, ‘As nature made him.’

What are we doing to our children? Are we removing them of agency? Are we no longer raising them through storytelling, play acting and reading so they may discern between reality and fantasy. Wherever I speak to the young, they are all in the trap of therapy. These kids are not mentally diseases, they are ordinary children whose anxieties are normal.

Recently I met a child whose anxiety had risen shorty before an exam. The parents, instead of descending from their high horse of parental ambition and placating the child, send the child to therapist. Thus, indicating to the child, that his natural instinct is a state of disease. Kids do not need therapists, they need play.

The therapist is dependent on an imagined diseased state of mind for his income. In the case of this child, he recommended psychiatric consultation which led to the prescription of brain altering, addictive psychiatric drugs. Drugs were followed by further therapy. Exams have always stressed children. Parents of yester year, instead of creating disease out of a natural state, encouraged children to go out and play and to do what kids usually did. This was the best stress remover. The child did not lose his agency, but created within him the power to overcome stressful situations. That was the first lesson of endurance.

Or, a child goes to a foreign university and has difficulty finding friends. He calls his parents saying he has no friends The parents, instead of urging him to join some kind of activity group, where he could meet likeminded, recommends therapy. If everything in life has been digitized and reduced, that what has done a reverse turn has been psychiatric diagnosis.

Psychiatric disease are not pathologies, they are inventions. The DSM, or the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders is not science, it is fiction. There, everything we once considered to be normal has now been categorized as disease. Shyness, introversion, apprehension, anxiousness, melancholia, loneliness. These are not fixed states, they are like the ebb and flow of the tides, normal and fluctuating sentiments, now considered psychiatric disorders. That poor child who just left an Asian family to go to a Canadian university, for the inability to make immediate friends is diagnosed as having social anxiety disorder, limited exposure to situations conductive to meeting people disorder and low self-esteem disorder. And since the child is now on the receiving end of drugs, his personality is bound to change and in little time would be diagnosed as a schizoid personality and prescribed even more detrimental psychiatric drugs. The chances that this child would return to his former self, is slim.

No one who goes to a foreign country makes friends immediately. Friendship requires time, effort and above all; will. Parental recommendation of therapy instead of joining a club or an activity group in which the child may participate is a supreme indication of their incompetence and the ease with which they transfer a child’s agency to a complete stranger.

Strangers do not know children, parents do.

As Thomas Zsasz, the Hungarian American psychiatrist says, ‘The mental health apparatus of today is a gigantic apparatus of molestation. And its greatest victims are children.’

Do parents have no more influence on their children, are they no longer a child’s guide or seers? Have they been so disempowered by the digital revolution that they are unable to recollect the wisdom they received from mothers and grandmothers?

What is a woman? A woman is not just a birthing person as inclusive language (language of gender ideology) claims. A mother is far more; she is infinite. For us in the east, born into a heritage of ancient Vedic and puranic wisdom, creation occurs due to the moon’s interaction with the sun. The sun, while it is a symbol of male activity, the moon represents the mind, emotion, calm and intuition; the feminine principle.

The feminine principle is the seed that gives life to the male principle; the tree

This feminine principle is, in the puranas, known as Jyoti; light.

She is none other than the supreme feminine goddess, Parvati, sitting in the middle of the Jyotilingam surrounded by the 7 rishis; the saptarishis or the seven seers. As Parashara, the author of Hora shastra; the science of Vedic astrology says, ‘each Rishi represents the energy of the 7 planets; Its intelligence and its rasa.’ Rasa is not merely taste, it is an essential life defining attribute. And Paravati, the divine mother is called Jyoti or light, for she absorbs the light of the seven Rishis. Jyoti in her maternal form is Saraswati. ‘Sa’, meaning all, ‘Rasa’, meaning quality and ‘Wati’, the possessor of the divine rasa.

That is the mother. And it is the rasa she receives from the Saptarishis she gives to her child through her nadi; pulse.

The mother is light. She is the light which dispels darkness. In a mother, agni burns and it is this fire that she emanates from her right eye as dharma, from the left as compassion, while her third eye, the ajna, is rooted in satya; truth.

She knows if her child is a girl or a boy. And when in doubt, she has the ability to dispel the darkness of doubt. That is ahimsa. A mother must accept responsibility. She must know that our ancient wisdom has, the many clues to a child’s distress. It is sometimes easily explained through the movements of the planets. One only needs to wait for them to pass, as distress is likely to pass.

The Cyberspace that controls and grabs children is a maze created and controlled by those to whom the confusion, mutilation and the sterility of children are of material advantage. To whom it brings profit. ‘Follow the trail of money’ says the journalist Jennifer Bilek in her book, ‘Transsexual, Transgender, Transhuman’.

Instead of falling into the hollow rhetoric of social justice, one must, if one’s intent is saving the life of children, seek truth. Truth is not contained cyberspace. Cyberspace that that what is controlled by algorithms developed for maximum profit. It is a space that denounces those who do not sway from truth as right-wing extremists, religious fanatics and Nazis. Saving a child from the injuries he causes to himself for he is just too young to know is not right-wing extremism. That is ahimsa. Do no harm.

The history of medicine has two theories. Miasma and Germ theory. Miasma theory is that of fortifying the immune system through nutrition while reducing the body from exposure to toxins. Germ theory blames microbial pathogens to be the cause of disease and creates poisons to kill it. The totalitarian activity around the recent Covid industry is the evidence of the conquest of germ theory upon public health. The nudging and transitioning of children towards self-damaging puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, castration, top and bottom surgeries is the continuation of germ theory on a mental level. It is the antithesis of ahimsa; our Asian heritage which loves children.

Further Reading – Bad Therapy by Abigail Shreir. Transnation by Miriam Grossman, Transgender by Jennifer Bilek. Trans by Helen Joyce.

