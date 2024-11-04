Who Can Better Walk the Talk? A Fourfold Strategy To Navigate Sri Lanka’s Political Landscape 

By Athulasiri Samarakoon –

Immediately after its victory in the Presidential Election, the National Power of the People (NPP), led by the Marxist-Leninist JVP (Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna), introduced what it calls the “tiniest cabinet ever,” consisting of just three ministers, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. This minimalist governance model has drawn mixed reactions, coinciding with an immediate call for general elections to fill a full 225-member parliament. Many see this move as an attempt to solidify power before public support potentially wanes.

After nearly six weeks in office, the NPP government faces criticism for failing to make headway on key promises, including its pledge to revamp the fuel pricing formula. Critics argue that the NPP’s vocal anti-corruption stance contrasts sharply with its challenges in delivering effective governance. This opens a door for opposition leader Sajith Premadasa of the SJB (Samagi Jana Balawegaya), who has cast himself as a pragmatist and the “man of walk” to Dissanayake’s “man of talk.”

As Sri Lanka approaches the November 14 general elections, the political landscape is increasingly polarized between the NPP and the SJB. Here, I want to outline a fourfold strategy that each party might consider addressing the country’s most pressing challenges and the public’s expectations for tangible change.

Designing a Practical Economic Agenda for Debt Restructuring

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis demands immediate and effective solutions, particularly in debt restructuring. Dissanayake has argued that the NPP needs a parliamentary majority to renegotiate IMF conditions that he claims disproportionately impact the working class. He suggests that a mandate would enable the NPP to challenge austerity requirements head-on.

In contrast, Premadasa’s SJB has advocated a more balanced approach, proposing a burden-sharing model where wealthier segments contribute more to alleviate the strain on low-income communities. This inclusive approach may enhance public trust and potentially steer clear of drastic austerity measures. However, if the NPP fails to secure a majority and implement its ideological platform, it risks losing ground to Premadasa’s pragmatic economic policies.

Addressing Immediate Socio-Economic Concerns

Economic hardship continues to affect the daily lives of Sri Lankans, with pressing issues like food security, healthcare, fuel costs, education expenses, and public transportation. The public’s frustration with unfulfilled promises places pressure on the government to deliver visible results.

While the NPP has gained support for its anti-corruption efforts, some critics argue that its focus on “cleaning the system” lacks practical responses to urgent socio-economic issues. Premadasa, however, has positioned himself as a practical problem-solver, showcasing a track record of providing support to schools and hospitals as opposition leader. His approach emphasizes achievable results over ideological purity, which could give him an edge if the NPP continues to grapple with implementation challenges.

Navigating Foreign Relations Amid Global Tensions

Sri Lanka’s strategic location and economic challenges require a balanced foreign policy, especially with neighboring and regional powers like India and China. Yet, Dissanayake’s foreign policy stance remains largely undefined, fueling concerns about the NPP’s approach to securing international alliances and investments.

The NPP’s leftist orientation could create apprehension among investors and regional allies, who may fear the implications of hardcore communists gaining parliamentary influence through the party. In contrast, Premadasa’s SJB has consistently endorsed balanced foreign relations that prioritize India, cultivate cooperation with the West, and maintain amiable ties with China. This stance aims to create an investment-friendly climate while safeguarding Sri Lankan sovereignty. The NPP’s success may hinge on adopting a more nuanced foreign policy to secure regional partnerships and encourage economic recovery.

Safeguarding Democratic Freedoms and Multi-Party Politics

A core element of the strategy involves protecting Sri Lanka’s democratic fabric. There are concerns that the NPP, with its focus on “cleaning parliament,” might lean toward centralized, single-party dominance. Some party members have hinted at possible restrictions on trade union actions and protests, raising questions about the party’s commitment to democratic freedoms.

Premadasa, on the other hand, has promoted an inclusive approach that respects individual freedoms while resisting both extreme capitalism and socialism. His personal history as the son of a former president who faced insurgent violence has shaped his perspective on balancing security with democratic values. The SJB’s campaign emphasizes a pluralistic political landscape, appealing to voters wary of any ideological extremism that may threaten multi-party politics.

A Test of Ideals and Pragmatism

As the November 14 elections approach, Sri Lanka’s electorate faces a pivotal decision between two contrasting visions. The NPP, under Dissanayake, promises sweeping reforms with an anti-corruption and anti-establishment stance, while the SJB, led by Premadasa, advocates for pragmatic governance that addresses immediate needs over ideological ambitions.

Perhaps this fourfold strategy provides a framework for both parties to address Sri Lanka’s pressing challenges and meet the public’s demand for action. Ultimately, as V.I. Lenin cautiously noted, “It is perfectly natural that in a revolution which affects, and is bound to affect, the deepest foundations of life and broadest mass of the population, not a single party, not a single government, no matter how close it may be to the people, can possibly embrace all aspects of life at once.” This statement underscores the complexity of governance in times of significant change, reminding us that the path forward will require collaboration and a willingness to engage with diverse perspectives to achieve a stable, prosperous, and democratic society.