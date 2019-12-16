Who Is Afraid Of Champika? 

By Rasika Jayakody –
The newly elected government has launched a witch-hunt against Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) Leader Patali Champika Ranawaka.
The Police are hounding Ranawaka on the pretext of probing into an accident that took place in 2016, in which a youth was severely injured and hospitalized.
The initial Police investigation into the incident has already cleared Ranawaka of any wrongdoing.
The youth’s bike had hit Ranawaka’s SUV from behind and it was also revealed that the bike’s engine capacity exceeded the legally permissible limits in Sri Lanka. This is an indication that the youth, who is still recuperating from the accident, is not without blame.
A number of posts on the youth’s Facebook profile that had been posted before the accident clearly demonstrated his passion for high-speed rides in fancy motorbikes. That, to a great degree, indicates the circumstances under which the accident took place.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Police last week obtained a court order banning Ranawaka and his driver from leaving the country in light of the renewed investigation. Pro-government media institutions interviewed the family of the youth aiming to stir public sentiments against the former Minister.
Observers have every reason to assume that the renewed investigation against Ranawaka is politically motivated.
It is now abundantly clear that the political strategists of the current government have earmarked Ranawaka as a severe threat to the political campaign of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, which relies heavily on ethno-religious nationalism.
The results of the last Presidential election made it clear that the UNP’s support base among the Sinhala-Buddhist electorate has sharply eroded, mainly due to the follies of some prominent members of the previous government.
SLPP was able to mobilize the support of the Sinhala-Buddhist community, tarring the UNP’s image with an anti-national brush.
The UNP-led government never made a serious attempt to allay the fears of the majority community in an effective manner. The party had no channel of communication with senior Buddhist monks nor did it have an effective plan for perception management.
The UNP can never think of an election victory at the national level unless the party repairs its ties with the majority community, effectively countering sinister propaganda campaigns and disinformation propagated by the SLPP camp.
Ranawaka, who commands strong support among the majority community in Sri Lanka, is critical to the success of this revival strategy. He is the best option in the UNP’s resource pool to mobilize the majority community around the party’s political agenda.
It is naïve to believe that the Rajapaksa camp is unaware of Ranawaka’s potential in determining the outcome of the next national elections.
The renewed investigation against him is essentially driven by the current government’s apprehension towards Ranawaka’s political activism.
What the government fails to realize is that the perceptible witch-hunt against the ambitious politician aligned with the UNP will only end up strengthening his image in the public eye.
It signals the current government’s “Champika-Phobia” and their desperation to silence him. The politically orchestrated investigation positions Ranawaka as a dominant figure in the eyes of opposition supporters who are currently in need of strong leadership.
The government came to power promising full-scale investigations into a number of alleged scams that took place under the previous government, including the Treasury bonds fiasco.
After assuming office, however, the frontline figures of the SLPP government are conspicuously silent about the “large-scale cases of corruption” involving the UNP-led administration. Moreover, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa even went on to prorogue Parliament, a day before the forensic audit report into the bond transactions between 2002-2015 was taken up before COPE.
Duminda Dissanayake — the occupant of the Agriculture Ministry building, which was at the centre of a serious controversy over a seemingly questionable lease agreement — took oaths as a State Minister in the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration.
There is zero follow-up on alleged serious cases involving members of the previous government, which were talked about regularly throughout the election campaign.
The investigation into the accident involving Ranawaka seems to be the best the government can come up with.
This development speaks volumes of the ‘inferiority complex’ surrounding the incumbent government. The SLPP camp fears that it will fail miserably to appease the Sinhala-Buddhist electorate, which single-handedly elevated Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the office of Presidency.
They are also concerned that the traditional support-base of the Rajapaksa camp will find a viable alternative in Champika Ranawaka.
soma / December 16, 2019
This is similar to those who believed that JVP will get +50%.
–
Soma
/
Native Vedda / December 17, 2019
somass
–
“This is similar to those who believed that JVP will get +50%.”
–
Does JVP believe in democracy?
Do you think those 52.25% who voted for Gota made informed choices or took calculated risk or both?
–
There is no such thing as free lunches. As such what is the price Gota will pay to the Sinhala/Buddhist supporters and the saffron brigade?
What will you benefit personally from Gota’s government?
–
Are you into sand business?
/
soma / December 18, 2019
NV
Come back to the point. I bet this guy Champika Ranawaka will not even poll as much as AKD. I am totally at a loss to understand the mind of some people who are that much far removed from the realities of the society they live in. If you have 35% but to believe you have 51% is quite acceptable , but if you have just 5% but to feel 51% is absolutely insane. Even a man like Professor Kumar David!!.
.
“traditional support-base of the Rajapaksa camp will find a viable alternative in Champika Ranawaka.” I am prepared to give this guy Rasika Jayakody free transport to Angoda if you help me to rope him.
.
“What will you benefit personally from Gota’s government?”
Personally? No I am a patriot.
In 2005 we voted for Mahinda Rajapaksa and saved the country from Wickramasinghe-Prabakaran agreement and in 2019 we voted for Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and saved the country from Wickramasinghe-Sampanthan agreement.
I can now rest in peace.
–
Soma
/
Kabalgooratna / December 17, 2019
Both Ranawaka and Rajapaksas appeal to Buddhist racist voters. If Ranawaka contests those votes will be divided. That is why Rajapaksas want to remove him. National list MPs from SLPP is reserved for retired army crooks.
/
M Fernando / December 16, 2019
/
Douglas / December 16, 2019
Wasn’t this case concluded in courts by imposing a punishment on the driver? It was concluded. Then on what basis this is taken up again? Perhaps, “New Evidence” and a “Miscarriage” of justice. That is hinted by the imposition of “Travel Ban” on ex Minister Mr. Champika Ranawaka. The question is “Who opened this case again” and on “Whose intervention”. We have yet to know the answers. However, a simple case of an “Accident” involving two vehicles, has not been “Properly” investigated by the Law Enforcement has to be opened up after three years and that is what this case is all about. Isn’t it a “SHAME” and a “BLACK MARK” on the Law Enforcement? What more to talk of “Efficiency” and “Credibility” of Law Enforcement in this country?
/
Ruwan / December 17, 2019
Its a shame that Champika did not follow the due procedure after meeting with such a drastic accident that crippled a young boy! He should have immediately reported the incident to the nearest police station no sooner it occurred! The biggest issue is there are two witnesses saying that the vehicle was driven by Champika! The investigation was totally biased towards Champika as we don’t know who drove the vehicle! It should be noted that Champika is one of members who was responsible for the appointees to the police commission and was a very powerful member of the previous government. It’s good to investigate and find out the truth behind this accident as the injury to the boy seems to be rather serious!
/
Dassanayake Pannila / December 17, 2019
Douglas,
This is not enforcing law & order; this is pure political revenge! I knew that this is the way GoRa Gvt would behave but not this soon. I expected GoRa to wait at least till the end of the general election show his natural colors. Now I think that his mental disability caused by the “Bipolar Syndrome” (Ginipuk Gaya) so powerful his loss of patience has no limits. How else a police officer was sent to kidnap the wife, mother and the two years old daughter of a former driver of Partalee at 00.45 (12.45 AM) from Galle and bring to Colombo before dawn without any legal authority? I don’t whether MY 3 has any brain when he says that this Gvt should be given 2/3 majority?
/
Native Vedda / December 17, 2019
Douglas
–
The right question is when will Champika Jump Ship.
/
Leonard Jayawardena / December 16, 2019
There may be a political motive behind resuscitating the case against Champika, but according to eye witness evidence, he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident and fled the scene without reporting it to the police and providing help to the injured, both of which are criminal offences. The cctv footage relating to this incident has mysteriously disappeared. His threatening journalists who posed uncomfortable questions to him about this during a press conference further adds to the suspicion.
/
Shyam / December 16, 2019
//Ranawaka, who commands strong support among the majority community in Sri Lanka, is critical to the success of this revival strategy. He is the best option in the UNP’s resource pool to mobilize the majority community around the party’s political agenda. //
Ranawaka cannot muster Sinhala Buddhist support to the lost, insensitive, infighting , useless UNP.
Ranawaka is the father of modern racism of Sri Lankan politics.
He is also the architect of political Islamphobia in Sri Lanka.
He is not even in the UNP.
He is tainted with allegations of abduction, cruelty and sexual misconduct including rape, molestation etc etc.
Who is afraid of Ranawaka is not the question.
Who is behind such an article written to CT.
/
JD / December 16, 2019
Just like Ranil doing it Mahinda Rajapakse has not given up his antiques. It looks Mahinda Rajapakses Belittles his bother’s victory by doing these antiques. I do not think Mahinda Rajapakse ever allows Arjun Mahendran to be brought here as Mahinda Rajapakse also has engaged in bond scams. Champika Ranawaka’s case looks completely political when there are so many thieves even in his Pohottuwa, he goes behind champika Ranawaka for a motor bike accident case. IF he wants go behind, there are humongous thieves such as Raajitha and Kiriella. His Own pohottuwa is full of thieves. within the first two weeks of appointing ministers, at least two went overseas as ministers. Another Friend got released from the Bribery case. The important thing is People should not vote for known thieves even though they do not like the UNP and the bond scammers.
/
Simon / December 16, 2019
No one is afraid of this Big Bad Wolf.
The President can handle this bugger better than anyone else.
/
Native Vedda / December 17, 2019
Simon
–
“The President can handle this bugger better than anyone else.”
–
You mean Gota is going to send his white van to investigate car accident?
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / December 18, 2019
Dear Native,
–
Why do you always dream about White Vans?.Did you have a ride in one?.
–
Just asked because your side (Party) now has not only the owner of the White Van Logistics Co but also the LTTE Courier Service Co as well..
–
BTW , What do you reckon Mate.
Will Ranil Aiiyaa field Chamapaka Ranawaka and Wijitha Muni Soyza on his Ticket alongside Ponseka, Ranjan Ramanayaka, Dentist and Son, Hirunicka and young Sujeeva?.
–
I just asked you because Sajith malli looks like will be contesting as an Independent in Hambantota….
/
JD / December 16, 2019
I here, For sometime, Ranil Knew that Sajith Pemadasa was a puppet of Mangala and the gang. IT is Mangala and Raajitha who screwed up Sajith and but, Ranil also became a part of that. but, he talks something else now. Right now, UNP is a mess and their only concern is at the expense of the country, they become Rich and the Famous.
/
Good Sense / December 16, 2019
In this game I do not wish to point who is right and who is wrong. It is a part of the Sri Lankan culture that a third person “volunteers” to be the driver in bad accident cases. It is incidental to recall that in way back as 1960’s where DNA tests were not available, the Actor brother tells the court “My Lord, I am the father of the child and not my brother who is an Administrative Service Officer named as respondent in this maintenance case. It is a big mistake”. At that time had a maintenance order was slapped against a public servant, he would lose his job. Everyone knows how the then administrative service officer wangled his way to wed his own Chief Clerk’s wife. What is sad is even witnesses, evidence and finally judgments too change with the political wind. The result is that it is very difficult to determine what is True.
/
rohan / December 17, 2019
/
Noname / December 17, 2019
“Observers have every reason to assume that the renewed investigation against Ranawaka is politically motivated.” Not at all. “Observers” have every reason to assume justice was not done under “Yahapalanaya” government because it was a case of “hit and run” and witnesses claim that it was the minister who was driving the vehicle at the time. Someone is washing somebody’s dirty laundry.
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / December 17, 2019
Never knew Mr Jayakody is a Hela Urumaya supporter..
Obviously he has the passion to defend the Hela Urumya Leader even against a criminal act of Hit and Run accident, which is an immediate Arrest and Remand offence in the West.
–
Anyway this BS about our SBs going behind Mr Ranawaka is a big Joke.
SBs abandoned him nearly 5 years ago.
Dr Ranil’s own F######CID sleuths have openly admitted it was Mr Ranawaka and Dr Ranjitha who harassed them on a daily basis to go behind Buddhists like Rajapaksas, and their Monks .
Investigate them, arrest them and even prosecute them on false confessions of LTTE supporters .and UNP hired witnesses..
The recently retired SC confirmed it.
–
These Duos ” Fix the Rajapaksasa” dramas were visible even as late as last week with Dr Rajitha and his Kelaniya Victim from the Swiss Embassy.
As well as the two White Van and LTTE confessors on the eve of the Election.
–
I wouldn’t put money on the prospects of Mr Jayakodut’s Party lead by Ranawaka. at the next Election.-
–
I think the best option for Mr Jayakody is to encourage Mr Ranawaka to fill the UNP PM candidate slot ,which the defeated Prez candidate, the Deputy of Dr Ranil has just vacated.
—
I am sure Dr Ranil will be more than pleased to offer Mr Ranwaka the chance of being the PM which was his main aim of joining the UNP.
–
In that sense it is not a bad idea for Mr Ranawaka to spend a few days in Welikada .
It will lokk good in his resume to say Mr Ranwaka spent time for being a Good Buddhist under this ruthless Sinhala Buddhist lead Government .
–
That will be a ripper slogan when Ranjan Ramanayaka mounts the UNP Stage to flay the Sinhala Buddhists and the Monks at the next Election..
/
James speethy / December 17, 2019
elevating chanpika is a sure way to push minorities towards rajapaksa. he is the only politician worse than rajapaksa particularly towards muslim.
/
Raj / December 17, 2019
Mr. Rasika,
You seem to be loosing your credibility as a journalist pretty fast after writing this crappy article. Did you notice that this was a hit and run criminal case. When you are involved you don’t run away; that’s called criminal negligence in the West and North America. Here, we have a cabinet minister who got involved in an accident and he abandons the victims and disappears.
Rasika, can you also tell us what happened to the CCTV footage that recorded the accident. How did it disappear mysteriously?
Why did the police ask the mother of the victim to withdraw the case?
For Ranawaka it was a ‘simple’ (Sarala) case but for the victim and his family it was a nightmare.
If you are a real journalist, please go and meet them first. You have not done that homework at all but pretends that you had all the facts necessary to write a factual article. We observed carefully yesterday how Ranawaka spoke to journalists and his manner and mannerism were not acceptable at all.
On top of that, Ranawaka has other issues too; Gammanpila accuses him always of breaking the 3rd precept which many Sri Lankans talk only over social media. People expect some discipline from law-makers but if we find murderers, thieves, womanizers, drug addicts, and liars among them Sri Lankans know that there exists a real issue within such individuals. Given the way he behaves, Ranawaka seems to be a guilty minded individual.
Rasika, if you have any counter argument on the above please do not hesitate to bring it to the attention of CT readers. We always like to give even the benefit of the doubt to wrong-doers. That’s the nature of Buddhist civilization that certain writers with western education cannot understand.
On top of that, please remember that the JHU is now a dead horse!
/
Mallaiyuran / December 17, 2019
Whether Champike was hit from behind or Champike hit the the Motorbike, Champike was the driver; he didn’t stop; he didn’t report to police; he got the driver to confess falsely. Naturally he is a crook. A Racist. So Sinhala Buddhists like him.
Royals revived his case not just to kill his political future, because it is the fear of he taking action on Royals, specially Kings American citizenship. Neither UNPyers like Ranil, Valaththodam JR, Karu nor anybody else would take any lead. But Rajitha, Mangala and Champi poses some threat, if not citizenship, then on many others. They don’t want him to get out, not because they fear he would run out of the country permanently to escape a case in which police has already destroyed all docs and court had released him. It is because even if he go out for few days, he might coordinate with Nishantha have added additional documents to the ones Nishantha has.
/
NAK / December 17, 2019
WRONG!
Sinhala Buddhists did like him some time back, probably on a misunderstanding, but not any more.
He drove his vehicle on to the main road with out checking if the road is clear and he panicked when he realized his mistake and suddenly braked his vehicle which caused the motorcycle to hit from behind.
Deleted CCTV footage can be recovered and then everybody can see the truth.
/
shankar / December 18, 2019
NAK
if the bike hit from behind then it is the fault of the bike rider who should have kept a reasonable distance behind the vehicle.However then champika behaved like an ass and is not fit to be a leader in this country.he should have got out of the car immediately and put the bike rider into his vehicle and took him to hospital.Then he should have visited him many times in hospital and assured the parents though the fault was their son’s he as minister will take care of all their problems and handsomely compensated them financially.Instead he behaved like a wimp.
ps.About 30 years ago a cyclist bumped into my car somewhere in demetagoda.I saw that his bicycle was damaged.i paid him all the money i had on me which was much more than his repair cost,and he was happy and i was on my way.I was not interested in whose fault was it,i could only see that the poor fellow’s cycle was damaged.I remember this incident because i heard a bystander saying this is the way these kind of problems should be solved. from that i discern that any problem between people can be solved if there is some give and take from both sides.
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / December 17, 2019
Mally, What happened to Valathodam Jr.?,
Poor fella apparently is in so much debt after Election, He just wants his fellow UNP Mates to leave him alone.
Until he re negotiate his Debt payments , I suppose.
–
Where can this Ranawaka Dude get refugee status?.
–
Kanada Diaspora or the English Diisapora wouldn’t like him because his support to Rjapkasas while Rjapalsas were beating the hell out of Mr Pirahaparan.
–
Whabis don’t like him because Ranawaka was the Biggest Sinhala Buddhist Racist Lankawe ever had after Angarika Dharmapalan..
–
New Jursy perhaps I wonder.
Bbecause the Diaspora there does not have much clout , although your Eelaam PM lives there…. Is He?…
/
Native Vedda / December 18, 2019
KASmaalam K.A. Sumanasekera
“Where can this Ranawaka Dude get refugee status?.”
–
Why not SLPP?
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / December 17, 2019
Mally,
–
I don’t think Ranawaka hit from behind unlike Dr Rannil and his other ex Cabinet Mates.
Ranawaka must have hit the poor fellow in front , while Ranawaka was driving the SVU..
–
Yahapalana Police should have checked the Panels in Ranawakas\’s Defender.
It is not too late even now to check any Panel Repairs of Ranwaka’s Defender after the accident..
–
But then you always says Sinhalayas are Modayas.. Don’t you Mally?..
/
Native Vedda / December 17, 2019
KASmaalam K.A. Sumanasekera
–
“Ranawaka must have hit the poor fellow in front , while Ranawaka was driving the SVU”
–
Who hit the young Thajudeen’s car in front, back, left, right, top and bottom with his murdered body in it?
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / December 18, 2019
Dear Native,-
–
I thought OIC Narahenpita gave all that in his Report to the Colombo Magistrate, although Dr Ranil’s own CID Boss didn’t accept it..
–
Didn’t Dr Ranil tell you who done it?…
/
Baby Singho Rate Rala / December 17, 2019
Rasika Jayakody has come forward to whitewash [edited out] Ranwaka. We all know how and why.
/
JD / December 17, 2019
I have read some developing countries have the habit of not letting educated and capable politicians coming above them. That is why we are still. under developed.
/
NAK / December 17, 2019
/
Native Vedda / December 17, 2019
NAKia
–
Brilliant.
Keep up your good work.
Thanks.
/
Hela / December 17, 2019
No one should be afraid of Ranawaka’s political appeal. He is a political non entity (unless he is appointed as a senior leader of UNP). The whole episode looks like someone trying to boost Ranawaka’s image.
/
Native Vedda / December 17, 2019
Helass
–
Are you saying Gota is through his goons putting pressure on him for some devious reasons?
/
Andare 2.0 / December 17, 2019
No one is afraid of that donkey. He is as irrelevant as you.
/
Native Vedda / December 17, 2019
Andare 1/2.0
–
“No one is afraid of that donkey. He is as irrelevant as you.”
–
However he was a very useful donkey to the clan between 2005 and 2014.
/
kali / December 17, 2019
Chicken has come home to roost. UNPers are paying the price for protecting a CRIMINAL. The CRIMINAL says that he is a bigger victim than the Swiss Embassy women as he was abused ( does he mean sexually) worse than the Women but the question is by who.
/
ranjith / December 17, 2019
Gota Srilanka is not your wealth and we are not your salves we are not scared of your old ruthless behavior your rule will be sort lived Srilankans will never allow you to destroy law and order and democracy
/
ajith / December 17, 2019
Mahinda Family is not afraid of anything because they are the head of Buddhism. The Buddhism which believes Mahinda as God is only practiced in Srilanka and it is similar to Sharia law of Muslims believed by Al_Quida. Mahinda Buddhism proved undoubtedly that they are not afraid of any law, any justice, any crime.
/
Kusal / December 18, 2019
Patali, Rajitha, Akila Viraj, Luxman K’Balla & Malik these criminals FART thru their mouths; and are DEVILISH LIARS.
/
chiv / December 18, 2019
Though I am totally against political vendetta, I still think Champika is getting his own medicine in return. In his hey days, he was one of the leading “anti minority” propagandist. There are two notable events taking place this week which are clear lessons for rest of our retards. Two men who were arrogant , out of control and thought they are not accountable to anyone is today facing the consequence. Ex President and all powerful military general Musharaaf was sentenced to death and clown Trump will most probably be impeached by House, and will go down in the history has , only the third to do so.
/