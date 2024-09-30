Why Did Tamils & Muslims Of The North & East Reject JVP-Led Alliance?

By Imtiyaz Razak –

Introduction

Sri Lanka’s recently concluded 9th presidential elections culminated in a notable victory for the Marxist JVP, led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who secured the presidency after a second ballot count. The election results underscore a significant electoral divide: while a majority of Southern Sinhala-Buddhists rallied behind Dissanayake, the Northern and Eastern Tamil and Muslim populations largely rejected the JVP. This rejection extended to the Tamils of Indian origin, often referred to as Upcountry Tamils.

Why?

Several factors contribute to this electoral split. Leaders from the North and East, particularly among Tamil and Muslim communities, aligned themselves with Sajith Premadasa, reflecting a deep-seated mistrust of the JVP. This skepticism stems from the JVP’s commitment to maintaining Sri Lanka’s unitary state structure—a cornerstone of Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism. The JVP views the ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka not as a struggle for rights and recognition but as an issue of terrorism, which has led them to support military actions against the LTTE and oppose the Indo-Lanka Peace Accord. Historically, their fierce opposition to this accord was marked by violent actions against its advocates, including the assassination of the charismatic leader Vijay Kumaratunga, who championed the accord aimed at mitigating ethnic tensions.

The rejection of the JVP by Tamil and Muslim communities raises a crucial question for the party: why have these groups consistently distanced themselves from their platform? If the JVP aspires to foster a more inclusive Sri Lanka, it must confront this question directly. To do so, the party should evolve beyond 19th-century Marxist ideology and cultivate a nuanced understanding of the grievances faced by the people of the North and East. This evolution demands political courage, creativity, and a sincere commitment to addressing the diverse issues affecting these communities.

What Can JVP Do To Win The Trust Of The Tamils And Muslims Of The North And East?

Furthermore, the election results indicate that the JVP has begun to penetrate the voter base of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, a demographic predominantly composed of Sinhala-Buddhists who previously supported him in his efforts to defeat the LTTE and uphold the unitary state. However, given the JVP’s historical stance and current strategies, it appears unlikely that they will pursue meaningful political solutions to the ethnic conflict— a reality that could hinder their broader appeal and the potential for national reconciliation.

Moderate Tamil nationalists seek a comprehensive solution that does not compromise the unity of Sri Lanka. However, the Sinhalese majority has often overlooked the Tamils’ willingness to coexist peacefully on the island. For many Sinhalese, the constitution that enshrines the unitary state structure serves to reinforce a collective psychological security, deeply rooted in the historical narratives of the *Mahavamsa*, a 5th-century chronicle of Sinhalese history. Ordinary Sinhalese voters, particularly those from rural areas who supported the JVP, believe that the unitary constitution provides security and a pathway out of poverty. In contrast, Tamils view this situation as a manifestation of state oppression. Consequently, it seems improbable that the JVP will significantly alter its position on devolution or embrace policies that recognize the aspirations of minority communities.

Some Ways Forward For JVP

1. Acknowledge Historical Grievances

The JVP should openly recognize and address past injustices, including its historical opposition to the Indo-Lanka Peace Accord and violence against those advocating for Tamil rights. Acknowledging these grievances is a crucial step in building trust.

2. Promote a Federal Structure

Advocating for a federal system that grants significant autonomy to provinces could help address the aspirations of minority communities. This approach would signal a commitment to recognizing the unique cultural and political needs of Tamils and Muslims.

3. Engage in Constructive Dialogue

Establishing open lines of communication with community leaders and civil society organizations in the North and East can facilitate trust-building. Regular consultations can help the JVP understand the concerns and aspirations of these communities.

4. Focus on Economic Development

Implementing targeted economic development initiatives in the North and East can demonstrate a commitment to improving the living conditions of these communities. Economic empowerment can build goodwill and trust.

5. Champion Minority Rights

The JVP should actively promote policies that protect and enhance the rights of Tamils and Muslims. This includes advocating for language rights, cultural preservation, and equitable representation in government.

6. Adopt a Peace-Oriented Narrative

Reframing the party’s messaging to emphasize peace, reconciliation, and coexistence can help shift perceptions. The JVP should present itself as a party that prioritizes harmony among all ethnic groups.

7. Support Transitional Justice Mechanisms

Advocating for transitional justice measures to address past human rights violations can demonstrate a commitment to accountability and healing. This could involve supporting truth commissions or reparations for affected communities.

8. Educate and Raise Awareness

The JVP should engage in educational campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of ethnic harmony and the benefits of a united Sri Lanka. This can help counteract historical biases and misconceptions.

9. Collaborate with Civil Society

Partnering with local NGOs and community organizations can help the JVP build grassroots support and enhance its credibility in the North and East. Collaboration on community development projects can also foster trust.

10. Adapt Political Ideology

Evolving beyond strict 19th-century Marxist ideology to embrace a more inclusive and pragmatic political approach can help the JVP resonate better with diverse communities. This requires a willingness to learn and adapt to the complexities of Sri Lanka’s ethnic landscape.

Conclusion

Winning the trust of the Tamil and Muslim communities in the North and East is essential for the JVP’s long-term success and the broader goal of national reconciliation. By implementing these strategies, the JVP can demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of all Sri Lankans, paving the way for a more inclusive political environment.

In summary, the results of the 9th presidential election illustrate not only the complexities of Sri Lanka’s political landscape but also the pressing need for all political parties, including the JVP, to engage constructively with the diverse voices of the nation. Addressing these disparities is essential for fostering a united and harmonious Sri Lanka.

*Dr. A.R.M. Imtiyaz research focuses on nationalism, ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka and China. He has published widely in top-tier peer-reviewed journals, including World Affairs, Asian Ethnicity, Journal of Asian and African Studies, and South Asia. His articles often explore the intersection of politics, identity, and conflict, providing a nuanced understanding of the complex realities faced by ethnic minorities. He can be contacted at mohamedimtiyaz@yahoo.com