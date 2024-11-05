Why The NPP Should Secure A Two-Thirds Majority

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Sri Lanka’s political landscape stands at a critical juncture. As the country prepares for the parliamentary elections on November 14, 2024, there is an urgent need for reforms that address the systemic flaws in governance, enhance democratic functioning, and ensure that the future of Sri Lanka is in the hands of a transparent, accountable, and democratic system.

Contrary to the belief of many that no Government should have excessive powers, one of the most pressing reasons why the NPP needs a two-thirds majority is to amend the Constitution to abolish the Executive Presidency. The system, which has been in place since 1978, concentrates vast powers in the hands of the President, often leading to authoritarian governance and undermining parliamentary democracy.

A two-thirds majority would allow the NPP to introduce reforms that strip the President of executive powers and return authority to the Parliament. This would ensure that power is shared more equally across branches of government, improving checks and balances.

Appointments and removals in state and semi-state organizations have often been driven by political patronage rather than merit or capability. This has led to inefficiency, corruption, and poor service delivery. A two-thirds majority would enable the NPP to introduce a transparent and scientifically based process for appointments, grounded in professional qualifications, experience, and the needs of the organization.

Additionally, the removal process should also be based on clear, justifiable criteria, ensuring that only those unfit for office are removed, and not based on political vendettas. A merit-based approach would enhance the effectiveness and professionalism of Sri Lanka’s state machinery.

The issue of prisoner pardons has long been a source of controversy in Sri Lanka. Pardons have often been seen granted on political grounds or as a result of personal whims, without proper justification or adherence to legal principles.

Procedures for issuing pardons should be based on objective, legal recommendations rather than personal discretion. This could include establishing an independent body to review pardon requests, ensuring that these decisions are made with the utmost regard for justice and fairness.

The Presidential pension scheme, which provides substantial benefits to former Presidents, is another issue that demands attention. At present, the pension scheme is funded by taxpayers, many of whom struggle with economic hardship. The NPP should review these pension arrangements and consider redirecting funds to more pressing social welfare needs which the NPP leader is already promising. Similarly, pensions for Members of Parliament (MPs) and allowances, which are often disproportionately high, should be re-examined in the interest of fairness, reducing the financial burden on the public.

The independence of the judiciary is a cornerstone of any democracy. A two-thirds majority would give the NPP the power to introduce constitutional reforms that further guarantee the independence of the judiciary. NPP members who will be given the mandate on their clean records can at least be trusted for this purpose.

Sri Lanka’s Provincial Councils, established under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, have been a point of contention for decades. Some argue that they contribute to inefficiency and the wasteful use of public funds, while others believe they are essential for regional empowerment and devolution of power.

The NPP, with a two-thirds majority, should initiate a review of the Provincial Councils and their financial viability. They should assess whether the costs of running these councils outweigh their benefits and consider reforms or alternatives to streamline governance while preserving regional autonomy where necessary.

The current electoral system, which is a mix of proportional representation and preferential voting, has its advantages but also exacerbates political fragmentation and corruption. Major changes to the electoral process, such as revising the parliamentary seat allocations and possibly adopting a more mixed-member proportional representation (MMP) system, could result in more stable and accountable governance.

Furthermore, a two-thirds majority would allow the NPP to create structures that ensure accountability across all state functions, including national security and public order. Independent oversight bodies could be introduced to monitor the use of state resources and ensure that public funds are used efficiently.

*Writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority, currently a senior lecturer for ECU, Business Diversifier, Meditation coach and Reiki Healer