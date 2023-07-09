Will A Trump Re-Election Pose A Global Threat?

By Kumar David –
Nearly 60 percent of US Republicans support Donald Trump and about 30 percent favour Ron DeSantis; only about 10 percent would like to see another candidate, including Vice President Mike Pence nominated by their party for the November 2024 presidential election. The choice is skewed on the Democratic side as well with about 50% of Democrats favouring Biden, 30% wanting him to step aside for reasons of age. Others in the running are Elizabeth Warren, the also aged Bernie Sanders. Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris trail behind. These are still early days and preferences, especially on the Democratic side, are likely to change. But the Democrats are not my topic today. Since the US is and will remain the premier global power for a few decades I decided that it would be useful to keep my readers updated on recent events in America and have made use of a short visit to draft this piece.
The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) is largely a Trump creation (Obama’s nominees were repeatedly blocked by Republican majorities in the US Senate). It is the most reactionary in decades and certainly the most bigoted in my lifetime. Its recent decisions, give a whiff of what it will do in the next period and a presumptive Trump presidency may have a significant impact on international affairs and SCOTUS will be a collaborator or fixer in the context of America’s failing international role I need to devote a few paragraphs to a brief discussion two topics – (i) the recent decisions of this blinkered SCOTUS and (ii) gridlock in the US global financial and political agenda where Trump may lean on SCOTUS to push forward his plans.
In a stunning blow to women’s reproductive rights SCOTUS reversed Roe vs Wade, landmark bipartisan legislation which has had stood since 1976. In 1976 that Court had struck down several Texas laws which had criminalised abortion and declared that they imposed an undue burden on a woman’s right to abortion. That Roe vs Wade victory was a cornerstone of US feminism; but the decision made in June 2022 by the present court overturning it is egging women’s movements worldwide into action. Then in June 2023, a few days ago, the present Court took another reactionary turn when it prohibited affirmative action in admission to American universities. Affirmative action refers to policies aimed at increasing educational opportunities for people who are underrepresented in various areas of society and focuses on demographics with historically low representation. The Court quite happily allowed the disproportionally large number of blacks in the US armed forces to continue. This bigoted Court opined that Blacks, Browns and the underprivileged are eligible to die for the defence of US Imperialism but not to be educated!
In a one-two-punch against Blacks, Browns and underprivileged communities this Court also struck down bipartisan measures to ensure affirmative action in government contract awards, employment and enrolment in education endorsed or enacted in bipartisan efforts over the last seventy years. Biden correctly described this as an “abnormal” court. These rulings have defined Biden’s campaign issues for the 2024 presidential pools and one can already see the Democrats girding their loins and polishing their canons for the campaign.
SCOTUS appointment is for life and an incumbent can depart from office by retirement, impeachment or keeping an appointment with the Almighty. The only Justice ever to be impeached was Samuel Chase in 1805. The House of Representatives impeached him; however, he was acquitted by the Senate. It is necessary therefore to say a few words about the composition of this court. The Chief Justice John Roberts inspires no confidence in the hearts of racial minorities, women or liberals. Clarence Thomas, would if he were on any Sri Lankan court have been impeached for accepting handsome gifts from business organisations. Brett Kavanaugh, a Bush protégé in his climb up the ladder and a Trump appointee to POTUS is a religious immoderate. Interestingly six of the nine justices (both reactionaries John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito and progressive minded Sonia Sotomayor) are Catholics.
The progressive minority on POTUS led by Sotomayor includes Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, all women. The Court is dominated by WASPs but many white Anglo Saxon Protestants abhor Trump and count him as crude, dishonest and a pervert. This summary I think this is enough to give my readers a thumb-nail sketch of the current situation on SCOTUS.
An allied matter is that SCOTUS is the final authority in the interpretation of the Constitution and amending it is virtually impossible since the process involves very complex bargaining with the States, which means it must be a bipartisan process. This was the case to a large degree with the historic 13-th Amendment of 1865 which abolished slavery, the 19-th Amendment of 1920 giving women the vote and the 22-nd Amendment of 1951 which imposed a two-term limit on the Presidency.
The Trump camp understands that with 40 million students losing out in some way by of the Courts decision to eliminate student financial support, women fired up by the abolition of the right to abortion and blacks, browns and underprivileged communities infuriated by the abolition of affirmative action, the stage is set for an no holds barred show-down in the 2024 election campaign. How this will pan out is anybody’s guess. My guess is that it will be to Trump’s disadvantage and therefore Republicans will try to defuse it.
Let me move on to the threats posed by a second Trump presidency in the international arena. I will comment on three aspects, financial challenges to global dollar supremacy, Israel and strategic-nuclear concerns in the Middle East and the big one, China. There are numerous subordinate issues attached to each but were I to deal with everything I would have to write a book!
The dollar has been king, the medium of global financial transactions, the medium in which most trade transactions are concluded and the currency in which most savings, private, corporate and government are held. This was the story since Bretton Woods Conference in July 1944. (Bretton Woods is a sleepy little town in New Hampshire, USA). The Bretton Woods deal was hugely fortified by the Petrodollar deal which Richard Nixon constructed with Saudi Arabia in 1973, the system was a deal between the US and Saudi Arabia whereby they agreed to price and trade oil in US dollars. In exchange the US promised the Saudis military protection against all threats. Hence any country that purchased oil from Saudi Arabia would have to use dollars; soon it became the practice for the entire global oil trade; transgressors would incur American opprobrium. This arrangement has been challenged only in the last few years by Sino-Russian gas and oil transactions and India’s large oil purchases in defiance of American pressure. Now even Saudi Arabia is willing to enter into oil sales outside the Petrodollar ambit. There is nothing that a putative Trump presidency can do about any of this.
The dollar remains to world’s reserve currency in that it is the medium of payment for most international trade and most private, corporate and governmental bonds are held in dollars. Global payments systems such as SWIFT are still relatively unchallenged. Donald Trump and his advisors are not sophisticated enough to interfere with any of this. The Eurozone id growing and the Chinese are attempting to cobble together a Yuan based global international system but this is far from adequate as yet. One can safely conclude that despite China becoming the world’s largest economy within two decades (it already is in PPP terms) the US dollar will continue to remain the primary financial medium for a another decade or two..
Therefore it is my view that it is in the strategic-military domain that the idiosyncratic Trump a threat to global order. Surely his generals will veto any foolish actions in the Taiwan arena and even the Indian Ocean, bit it is the arrogance of New Mandarin Overloads in Beijing that is provocative. Beijing has enunciated a Nine-Dash line of Chinese suzerainty in the South China Sea that reaches right up the rectal orifice of smaller littoral states Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan a province of the PRC. A flare-up in the region is what Trump idiosyncrasy could provoke.
More serious are the strategic concerns in the Middle East. Trump may blindly support Israel and its rape of the Palestine. Tensions between the extreme right-wing and others in Israel society is mounting and a two-state solution is the last thing on Israel’s, the US or Western agendas. The outlook is bleak ideal breeding ground for clueless Trumps confused impulses.
Mind you I strongly support Iran’s ambitions to acquire nuclear weapons. It is utterly unacceptable that Israel is the only nuclear power in the region. A strategic balance is unconditionally essential. Trump’s blunder in withdrawing from the agreement with Iran has expedited its progress in this direction. Good! Maybe he will blunder creatively again.
The final matter which I need to explore is the Thucydides Trap that yawns in front of America as it confronts China; the directive role of the state, Deng Xiao Ping’s thinking and the essential role of the invisible hand of markets in establishing economic efficiency. But that’s too much for me today.
Latest comments
Agnos / July 9, 2023
Dr. KD,
“The Court is dominated by WASPs but many white Anglo Saxon Protestants abhor Trump and count him as crude,….”
Six are Catholics, as you mentioned yourself, and one is Jewish, but you still call the court “dominated by WASPs?”
/
Agnos / July 9, 2023
The court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is a blessing in disguise in that it has energized women to be more active participants in the electoral process, and their vote against Trump will be crucial in stopping him from being elected.
/
chiv / July 9, 2023
KD , is Putin , Kim or Xi, a global threat ??? I guess because you are a socialist / communist what ever living in CA , you’re concerned about Trump. Sure he is a concern to U.S but Global ???? Did you see how he handled classified material??? World leaders didn’t even bother acknowledging him leave alone concerned. Keep in mind Trump’s friends are Putin and Kim.
/
Nathan / July 9, 2023
Global threat?
US is one.
Melting pot?
Just two. Taiwan. (China) Ukraine. (US)
Next US President.
Just one. Not Trump.
/
SJ / July 9, 2023
Between Trump and Bided, who has done more to initiate, sustain and boost armed conflict?
/
SJ / July 9, 2023
… and Biden..
/
nimal fernando / July 10, 2023
All empires …… fall from within ……
–
“Corruption was a major problem in Rome towards the end of the empire. Corruption and bad government lead to inflation, starvation, disease, and excessive taxation. The last few centuries of the Roman Empire were presided over by some of the most corrupt and inept emperors in the history of Rome. One of these was Elagabalus, who ruled from 212 AD to 222 AD.
.
The third century BC was also marked by a number of civil wars, the causes of which varied. However, weak leadership was a major factor.”
–
–
“The Roman Empire lasted from 27 BC until 476 AD, when it was finally conquered by a Germanic warlord named Odoacer.”
–
Isn’t it ironic that ol’ Donald is German? ……. I watched a program about ol’ Adolf recently ……. the similarities are uncanny!
–
Donald seems to be doing a better job than Adolf.
/
nimal fernando / July 10, 2023
Prof David …… do you wish you stayed back home with your Samasamajist comrades? ……. Or hopped across to the egalitarian paradise of Cuba?
–
“I pity the poor immigrant
Who wishes he would’ve stayed home” — Dylan :))
–
–
Or this,
–
There’s a place where I’ve been told
Every street is paved with gold
And it’s just across the borderline
And when it’s time to take your turn
Here’s a lesson that you must learn
You could lose more than you’ll ever hope to find
–
When you reach the broken promised land
And every dream slips through your hands
Then you’ll know that it’s too late to change your mind
‘Cause you’ve paid the price to come so far
Just to wind up where you are
And you’re still just across the borderline
–
En la triste oscuridad (In the sad darkness)
Hoy tenemos que cruzar (today we have to cross)
Este rÃ¬o que nos llama mas alla (this river which calls us further away)
–
But hope remains when pride is gone
And it keeps you moving on
Calling you across the borderline —– Ry Cooder :))
/
shankar / July 10, 2023
forget about a trump reelection.he will not be reelected.Demographic changes will see to that.
/
Champa / July 10, 2023
The Ukraine crisis will play a crucial role in the 2024 US Presidential Election. It is a choice between war and peace. As I said before, Mr. Biden’s best bet is peace, not war. So far, the Biden administration has failed in war and diplomacy both.
The United States’ famous coercive diplomacy; economic coercion (economic sanctions) and military coercion (a proxy war) against Russia has failed. Even its attempt to destabilize Russia through Wagner’s sedition failed. I warned Russia in one of my comments posted in May, that if Wagner mercenaries weren’t disarmed, there is a high chance that interested parties could use them for an “armed rebellion”. In any case, Wagner was supposed to “come home” from Ukraine before July 1st. I don’t think Russian authorities expected it to be the first phase of a possible CIA orchestrated “Moscow Spring”. Wagner is said to have killed 13 Russian pilots and destroyed many helicopters and aircraft which is an act of treason.
1/3
/
Champa / July 10, 2023
Ukraine officials, British media and the Wagner boss showed solidarity in one particular matter, which is the removal of Russia’s Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov from their posts. The reason is obvious. They are the backbone of Russia’s special military operation.
What is the reason for the failure of Ukraine’s much hyped spring counter offensive against Russia? I think the US and Ukraine wanted Wagner to be in Bakhmut by the time they started the counter offensive. There is all the evidence that their plan was to “reclaim” Bakhmut first (as a morale booster) and then move to other areas. How? Very easy. (In collaboration with the US and Ukraine) the Wagner boss would blame Russia’s Defence Ministry for lack of ammunition to fight against Ukraine’s ‘Leopard tank crews’ and withdraw from Bakhmut in stages. However, at the last minute, Russia’s Defence Ministry took over Bakhmut while Wagner mercenaries were still there and thwarted Ukraine’s plans to “reclaim” Bakhmut. If Wagner was in Bakhmut, the world would have never witnessed (in disbelief, of course) the “demise of German Leopards, American Bradleys, French AMX-10-RCs’“ in the battlefield. Ukraine should sue the German, American and French weapon manufactureres for their overhyped and overpriced war tanks that turned out to be real life LEGO tanks.
/
Champa / July 10, 2023
Anyway, the US is the winner of Wagner boss’s attempted sedition. It is like hitting two birds with one stone. They successfully created a rift between Russia’s President and the Wagner boss to the extent that the latter will never be trusted, and attempted a coup to unseat Mr. Putin. Wagner mercenaries are in several countries. The US considers Russia’s presence in the African continent a threat to its interests. The fate of Wagner in the African continent and West Asia is not known yet.
However, Wagner boss’s attempted sedition has made one vague statement of the US led NATO very clear, i.e. the famous vow “to support Ukraine as long as it takes”. When the Ukrainian President declared that he would fight Russia until the last Ukrainian, it was easy to assume that he was the last Ukrainian. But, “as long as it takes” is an incomplete sentence. Anyway, it is now very clear that the US led NATO will “support Ukraine as long as it takes to unseat Mr. Putin or (more popularly) a regime change in Russia to destabilize that country and eventually dissolve the Russian Federation”. That means, there won’t be peace between Russia and Ukraine until the 2024 US Presidential Election.
3/3
/