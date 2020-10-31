31 October, 2020
logo
mobile-logo

Blog

0 Comments

World T20 Cricket India 2021: Preview & Predictions

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be one of the highlights of the cricket calendar in 2021, with a host of teams holding a genuine chance of lifting the trophy.

The tournament was initially due to be staged in Australia during 2020, but will now take place in India in October and November.

India are the current favourites to win the tournament, and plenty of punters who bet online at 888sport will back them to achieve the feat.

However, none of the previous six editions of the T20 World Cup have been won by the hosts, suggesting that India may not have things all their own way.

Read on as we take a look at the 2021 World T20 in India and predict who we think will come out on top in the tournament.

World T20 Teams & Qualification

The top nine ranked ICC Full Members and hosts India qualified directly for the tournament, with a further six nations progressing through qualifiers.

India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan qualify for the Super 12s, with the remaining eight teams place in the group stage.

This will feature Sri Lanka, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and Oman in Group A, with Bangladesh, Namibia, Netherlands and Scotland in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12 round which sees the eight big guns join the tournament.

World T20 Group Stage

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are currently ranked seventh and eighth in the T20 world rankings and should qualify for the Super 12s with ease.

A series whitewash of Pakistan last year highlighted Sri Lanka’s ability and the 2014 champions are fully expected to finish top of Group A.

Bangladesh are much-improved in this version of the game,and they look a good bet to claim top spot in Group B.

Ireland and Netherlands are fancied to qualify alongside that pair, although Namibia could prove to be troublesome.

World T20 Super 12s

The top two teams from qualifying Group A will join Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies in Group 1.

England, India, South Africa and Afghanistan are in Group 2 and will be joined by the two successful teams from Group B.

Australia, England, India and Pakistan are the current top four ranked teams in the world and predictably are at the head of the outright betting market.

The quartet will fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals and are the most likely candidates to challenge for the title.

World T20 Schedule

18-Oct-21

Sri Lanka vs Ireland

First Round

Group A

18-Oct-21

Papua New Guinea vs Oman

First Round

Group A

19-Oct-21

Bangladesh vs Namibia

First Round

Group B

19-Oct-21

Netherlands vs Scotland

First Round

Group B

20-Oct-21

Ireland vs Oman

First Round

Group A

20-Oct-21

Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea

First Round

Group A

21-Oct-21

Namibia vs Scotland

First Round

Group B

21-Oct-21

Bangladesh vs Netherlands

First Round

Group B

22-Oct-21

Papua New Guinea vs Ireland

First Round

Group A

22-Oct-21

Sri Lanka vs Oman

First Round

Group A

23-Oct-21

Netherlands vs Namibia

First Round

Group B

23-Oct-21

Bangladesh vs Scotland

First Round

Group B

24-Oct-21

Australia vs Pakistan

Super 12

Group 1

24-Oct-21

India vs South Africa

Super 12

Group 2

25-Oct-21

TBC vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

25-Oct-21

New Zealand vs West Indies

Super 12

Group 1

26-Oct-21

Afghanistan vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

26-Oct-21

England vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

27-Oct-21

New Zealand vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

28-Oct-21

Afghanistan vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

28-Oct-21

Australia vs West Indies

Super 12

Group 1

29-Oct-21

Pakistan vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

29-Oct-21

India vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

30-Oct-21

England vs South Africa

Super 12

Group 2

30-Oct-21

West Indies vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

31-Oct-21

New Zealand vs Pakistan

Super 12

Group 1

31-Oct-21

Australia vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

01-Nov-21

Afghanistan vs South Africa

Super 12

Group 2

01-Nov-21

India vs England

Super 12

Group 2

02-Nov-21

TBC vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

02-Nov-21

New Zealand vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

03-Nov-21

Pakistan vs West Indies

Super 12

Group 1

04-Nov-21

Australia vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

04-Nov-21

Afghanistan vs England

Super 12

Group 2

05-Nov-21

South Africa vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

05-Nov-21

India vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

06-Nov-21

Pakistan vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

06-Nov-21

Australia vs New Zealand

Super 12

Group 1

07-Nov-21

England vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

07-Nov-21

West Indies vs TBC

Super 12

Group 1

08-Nov-21

South Africa vs TBC

Super 12

Group 2

08-Nov-21

India vs Afghanistan

Super 12

Group 2

11-Nov-21

TBC vs TBC

1st Semi-Final

 

12-Nov-21

TBC vs TBC

2nd Semi-Final

 

15-Nov-21

TBC vs TBC

Final

 

 

World T20 Prediction

India were overwhelming favourites to win the last edition of the tournament, but they ultimately came up short against West Indies in the semi-finals.

They will once again fancy their chances of winning on home soil to become the first ever hosts to lift the prestigious trophy.

However, England appeal as the value bet as they seek redemption for their last-gasp defeat against the Windies in the 2016 final.

Their squad contains some of the best players around, and they are strongly fancied to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

No comments

Leave A Comment

Comments should not exceed 200 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically disabled after 7 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details. Your email address will not be published.

leave a comment