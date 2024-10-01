A Call For Unity: Seize This Rare Opportunity For Tamil Representation

By Ariaratnam Gobikrishna –

Dear Tamil Political Leaders,

With the presidential election behind us and the parliamentary elections on the horizon, it is time for us, as representatives of the Tamil community, to act with clarity and purpose. Our people have endured decades of hardship, their basic rights eroded, and it is now our responsibility to ensure that these rights are restored. To achieve this, we must speak with one voice, unified under a common goal, to represent the needs and aspirations of the Tamil population.

In the past, we have allowed ourselves to become fragmented—split into various groups with disparate agendas. This has weakened our collective voice, and the end result has often been failure. We cannot afford to repeat these mistakes. Now more than ever, our people need a clear and unified leadership to negotiate with the central government. Splintered groups with incoherent demands will only continue the cycle of disappointment and missed opportunities. Our strength lies in unity, and we must act accordingly.

We must rally under a single, strong leader or party—one that is free of corruption and is committed to the betterment of our people. This is a time for serious reflection and for coming together under a banner that can credibly represent our interests to the newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his government. His administration has already signaled a commitment to uprooting corruption and addressing the grievances of the Sri Lankan people. If we fail to unite and present a coherent platform, we risk being marginalized yet again.

Wholeheartedly supporting President Disanayake’s party is one approach, but we must also be prepared for the possibility of a coalition government. Should such a scenario arise, it is essential that we have a strong, united Tamil bloc that can negotiate from a position of strength. This will not only ensure that our legitimate demands are heard but will also provide an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress.

This is a rare opportunity for our community—a moment when we can align ourselves with a genuine leadership that appears committed to addressing the grievances of all Sri Lankans, including the Tamil minority. The political climate may be more favorable now than it has been in years, and we cannot afford to let this moment slip away. It is time for us to wake up, to come together, and to make the most of this opportunity.

The future of our people depends on the actions we take today. Let us not be divided or complacent. Let us stand united, with a clear, strong, and focused voice, ready to work with the new government for the betterment of our community and for the upliftment of Sri Lanka as a whole.

Yours sincerely,

Ariaratnam Gobikrishna