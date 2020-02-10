A Child’s Guide To Forensic Audit Reports: Demonise The Devils, Not Honest Men & Women At EPF

By W A Wijewardena –

A child’s guide to forensic audit reports – Part II

Asani, the bright AL student, and her grandfather – Sarath Mahatthaya – have been having frequent intellectual discussions on issues of mutual interest. Last week, they had a similar dialogue on the forensic audit reports completed by two audit firms of international repute – BDO India and KPMG India – on the bond issues by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank from 2002 to April 2016. In this discussion, Sarath Mahatthaya had pointed out to Asani that the loss calculations done by BDO India have been defective since they had used a fictitious price and wrong methodology to do the job. Though ‘forensic’ means that the findings in the audit could be used as evidence in a court of law, because of the defects in the calculations, they were a misfit to do the job. Meanwhile, quoting the audit reports, many had started loud rants about the irregularities in the Employees’ Provident Fund, commonly known in its abbreviation as EPF. Asani wanted to get her Grandpa’s views on this issue.

Asani: Grandpa, of late, many have started demonising EPF for losing the monies belonging to members through fraudulent investments. They have named some devils in EPF in both pre-2015 and post-2015 periods. Their source is the recently-released forensic audit reports completed by the two international audit firms of repute – BDO India and KPMG India. Is there any truth in these allegations? Had EPF been a den of devils as they had claimed?

Sarath Mahatthaya: This is a recent story. Throughout EPF’s history, it’s been run by men and women of honesty. When the Central Bank came under LTTE bomb attack in 1996, EPF lost everything. Its accounts, records and even the people. Yet, the heroic survivors who refused to accept defeat rebuilt it on modern lines in trying conditions. They could have stolen its funds easily. But they protected it as if their own life. When some greedy devils tried to steal its monies, they were unceremoniously sent home. All at EPF are not devils. There’re a few who have committed fraud. It’s filled with honest men and women. It’s unfair to brand them as rogues.

A: You said earlier that it was a mistake to place EPF under the custodianship of the Monetary Board because it entailed a conflict of interest. The Monetary Board has to give us an inflation free world and a stable financial system. When it seeks to attain those two objectives, it cannot surely ensure the highest rate of return to EPF members. Then, what was the reason for placing EPF under the care of the Monetary Board?

S: When EPF was created in 1958, the Bandaranaike Government faced the problem of finding a trustworthy governmental body to hand over the management of its funds. It finally zeroed on the Monetary Board of the Central Bank. But the first Ceylonese Central Bank Governor, the late N.U. Jayawardena who was a Senator at that time, made the strongest objections to the proposed arrangement, citing exactly the conflict of interest you have mentioned. He pleaded that the Government should not reduce the Central Bank to the status of a Government department by assigning EPF to it. He was pacified by Prime Minister Bandaranaike that it was just a temporary arrangement and the Government would soon go for a permanent solution. But he didn’t keep his promise and that temporary thing has now become a permanent one. So, it’s unfair by both the Monetary Board and by the members that EPF is kept under the Board’s care.

A: What it means is that the Monetary Board is an unwilling custodian. But as you have said, it has done a reasonably good job in the past. Can anyone therefore make charges against the Board?

S: The Board is required to invest the funds belonging to members which are not immediately needed for payment of benefits in securities and sell those securities in the market if it thinks so. But all those investments are choices that we make without knowing exactly what would happen in the future. Economists call this ‘choices made under uncertainty’ and we know through practical experience only a few of those choices will become successful. As such, if future developments go against us, those choices would result in failure leading to losses. But we can talk bravely about those failures only after the event has taken place or in hindsight. No one has foresight to say so before the event. This is exactly what has happened to the Monetary Board today because the critics have the benefit of the hindsight whereas the Board could not see to them with foresight.

A: It’s surely unfair to blame the Board if any investment decision it has made has gone wrong. But isn’t there a way out?

S: Fortunately, the Parliamentarians in 1949 who enacted the Monetary Law Act or MLA establishing the Central Bank and those in 1971 who amended the EPF Act were a wiser lot. They had freed the Monetary Board as well as the servants of the Central Bank from responsibility under both legislations for any genuine mistake they may have made in carrying out their duties. This has been provided for in Section 47 of MLA and endorsed in Section 5(2) of EPF Act in an amendment done in 1971. They had gone even further. Parliament has directed the Central Bank to indemnify Board members and central bank officers for any loss or damage caused by their genuine work. But that does not cover any damage or loss due to misconduct or wilful default done by either party. But that has to be proved in a court of law and you can’t just hurl accusations against them.

A: But Grandpa, haven’t forensic auditors noted that provision? If they knew of it, surely they would have thought twice before writing what they have written in the reports?

S: BDO India in their reports 2 and 4 have touched on the investments made by EPF in Treasury bonds. KPMG India has dealt with EPF’s investments in the share market in report 3. But none of these reports bear evidence that they have been aware of these special provisions made by Parliament. Hence, it is up to the current Monetary Board to make the distinction between genuine mistakes and those that have been made through misconduct or wilful default and make a public announcement exonerating the first category. If there is any loss or damage done genuinely, the current Board should make the announcement that it would indemnify those losses or damages. In the absence of such an exercise by the current Monetary Board, all those who have served the Board and the Bank are branded as rogues in the eyes of the public which is unfair. No one would serve the Board or the Bank in those circumstances. The Parliamentarians in their wisdom in 1949 and in 1971 made those provisions to protect the Board members and Bank officers who do a genuine job of work. It is essential to induce them to serve on the Board and work in the Bank, respectively.

A: I can now understand that Parliamentarians in those days were a much wiser lot. They were fully aware, it appears, that making investments was not an easy job. You can make mistakes when making investment decisions. But if you are not protected, you would not make those choices. Therefore, EPF is bound to make losses. Grandpa, what are the arrangements that have been placed by Parliament to absorb losses?

S: EPF is a peculiar creature and many in Parliament or those engaged in media or even EPF members do not appear to have understood it. This applies to forensic auditors too.

EPF, as it has been created by Parliament in 1958, is an open-ended mutual fund. The specific feature of such a fund is that when members join, the fund increases. At the same time, when members withdraw their balances from the fund, it shrinks.

This is further complicated because there is no capital that has been given to EPF by the Government or any other authority. Today, it is worth of Rs 2.4 trillion. But it has no capital and if there is a loss due to any reason, genuine or otherwise, the full loss has to be passed onto the members. You will therefore see that the job of the Monetary Board is more complicated than what it appears to many of those outside the Bank. It is caught up in a dilemma. If it wants to increase the return to members, it has to make risky investments. But those risky investments will end up in losses which without a capital has to be passed fully onto the members. This is the paradox of making investments.

A: Isn’t there a way to resolve that paradox, Grandpa? Surely, many investors in the market may be facing the same paradox?

S: Not the sophisticated investors, Asani, even the simple village Sillara Kada Mudalali would know how to resolve that paradox. Look at that sideway grocery store. There, the Mudalali may make losses from coconuts but it doesn’t mean that he is a failure. He will try to make profits from another grocery item and if those profits are bigger than losses, he can still continue to be in business. What it means is that there is no need for him to make profits from every item he sells. If his overall trade results in a profit, he is well protected.