A Disciplined Nation: The Key To Achieving Prosperity

By Matara Gunapala –

False information circulating within the nation is a stark reminder of the crucial role that national discipline plays in the well-being of Sri Lanka and its people. While some of these distortions stem from efforts to undermine the current government’s progress, a deeper, more troubling agenda is at play. These forces seek to derail investigations into past corruption and mismanagement (some literature related to such are cited 1-14), perpetuating the very behaviours that hindered the country’s development. Such actions risk disrupting the momentum of the newly elected government, which secured an unprecedented victory by uniting Sri Lanka’s diverse racial and religious communities.

The government elect is a beacon of hope for a new era of governance, free from corruption. However, to truly realise this vision, a disciplined nation is essential. Discipline within the government and society is the foundation of lasting prosperity. The current government’s emphasis on national discipline reflects a commitment to advancing Sri Lanka’s democratic values while addressing the critical challenges of corruption and misgovernance.

Why a Disciplined Nation?

Based on evidence from the world arena, economic success and the rule of law alone may not be sufficient to be a great nation. According to the World Population Review, the USA is ranked the wealthiest country in the world based on total GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Yet, its per capita GDP is lower than that of many other countries, such as Norway, Ireland, Switzerland, and Singapore (15, 16). Based on the world happiness ranking, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Australia and Switzerland are considered the top happiest countries in the world. However, the USA, the wealthiest country in the world, ranked 23rd (17) in the world, indicating that other criteria signify the comfortable living of citizens of a country.

What is a Disciplined Nation?

The path to prosperity is multifaceted. While financial success and the rule of law are essential, they alone do not guarantee greatness; they only guarantee the nation’s discipline. Discipline involves self-control, adherence to the rule of law, and the commitment to contributing positively to society. In the context of a country, discipline extends beyond individual behaviour; it encompasses the responsibility of upholding ethical standards and legal frameworks, ensuring that every citizen and institution works towards the collective good. The prosperity of nations such as South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore demonstrates the profound impact of national discipline on economic and social prosperity. Singapore’s transformation, driven by the visionary leadership of Lee Kuan Yew and his successors, an effective public bureaucracy, robust anti-corruption measures, investment in education, competitive compensation, and learning from other countries, is a powerful example of how discipline can reshape a nation’s future (18). Japan’s economic success, despite limited natural resources, also highlights the importance of disciplined economic practices, including technological advancement, capital investment, increased quantity and quality of labour, and international trade (19). These countries show that economic prosperity is not just about resources but about harnessing human capital, promoting innovation, and fostering the nation’s discipline.

Building a disciplined nation underscores that prosperity is measured in wealth, quality of life, and collective well-being. A disciplined society that values cooperation, respect, and ethical behaviour is essential for achieving both material success and a high standard of living. The Sri Lankan government’s commitment to prioritising national discipline is a promising step toward creating a harmonious, prosperous society. Its Clean Sri Lanka project is one of the examples. However, achieving this vision requires disciplined action across all sectors of society to contribute to building a great nation.

Building a Great Nation: The Role of Discipline

To build a disciplined nation, the government must address key areas where discipline is paramount:

Leadership: Parliament and the President

The President and Members of Parliament must lead by example, upholding the nation’s laws and demonstrating responsibility inside and outside Parliament. They must be accountable to the public, addressing misinformation and ensuring that any violations of public trust are met with appropriate consequences, including legal action if necessary.

Legal System

Sri Lanka’s legal system has faced significant challenges due to corruption and a lack of independence. A disciplined, independent judiciary is crucial for ensuring justice and maintaining trust in governance. Without effective legal oversight, corruption flourishes, undermining public faith in government institutions. Therefore, strengthening the rule of law and reinforcing judicial independence is essential for long-term prosperity.

Public Sector

Corruption has deeply infiltrated the public sector, weakening its ability to serve the nation. Political influence over government appointments has led to inefficiencies, mismanagement, and widespread corruption. Free from political interference, a disciplined public service ensures that government institutions work effectively and in the people’s best interests.

Education

Education is the cornerstone of any nation’s success. Sri Lanka must overhaul its education system to provide the skills and competencies necessary for the modern economy. Producing graduates who are both employable and equipped to drive innovation will empower the youth and contribute to the nation’s economic prosperity. Education should be aligned with the economy’s needs, focusing on skills development, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship.

Business Sector

The business sector is crucial for creating wealth and driving economic growth. However, Sri Lanka’s business climate has been hampered by corruption and mismanagement, both in the public and private sectors (20-21). To stimulate entrepreneurship, the government must create a supportive environment that fosters innovation, offers access to capital, and ensures a level playing field for all businesses. A disciplined, transparent, and accountable business environment will help drive Sri Lanka’s economic transformation.

Agriculture and Environment conservation

The significance of agriculture and environmental conservation is undeniable, offering substantial economic and societal benefits. Agriculture is crucial in ensuring food security, supporting rural incomes, and providing employment opportunities. Meanwhile, environmental conservation contributes to the sustainable management of natural resources—such as forests, water, and air quality—which supports various economic sectors, including tourism, and creates additional employment prospects. However, the management of forest resources has historically been marred by neglect, mismanagement, and, at times, exploitation driven by ignorance or corruption.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

Building a disciplined nation requires visionary leadership and the people’s collective will. For example, Lee Kuan Yew’s outstanding leadership made Singapore a world wonder. Angela Merkel’s exceptional leadership was marked by pragmatism, stability, and diplomacy, guiding Germany through economic challenges and global crises. Nelson Mandela’s greatness inspired global change, emphasising reconciliation, equality, and forgiveness, guiding South Africa through its democratic transition. Sri Lanka, however, has struggled with indiscipline since its shift to an executive presidency, resulting in a decade of economic decline, corruption, and social division.

The new government, elected with the promise of restoring discipline and good governance, faces significant challenges, including entrenched corruption and political opposition. Yet, for the first time in many years, Sri Lanka has a government that appears committed to the nation’s prosperity. Media is a powerful tool to educate people, which the government must use to effectively motivate people to support and contribute to this effort and ensure that the vision of a disciplined, prosperous Sri Lanka becomes a reality. The road ahead is not without obstacles, but with exemplary leadership and collective discipline, Sri Lanka can chart a new course towards lasting peace, prosperity, and national pride.

*For over 30 years, the writer has worked as a librarian at the University of Peradeniya and Victoria University. Following retirement, he pursued a PhD in the field of management. He continues contributing to the field through his ongoing research and publications.