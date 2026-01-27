A New Commotion Following A Recent “Chatter” By A Cabinet Minister

By Rusiripala Tennakoon –

A recent public statement attributed to Cabinet Minister Lal Kantha has given rise to a degree of public unease and speculation that cannot be lightly dismissed. The reference made to a “second phase” involving the acquisition of “state power” in addition to the power of government already held has left many citizens wondering what exactly was meant—and more importantly, what implications such a statement may carry in a democratic and constitutional context.

At first glance, the distinction between government power and state power may appear semantic. However, in political theory, constitutional practice, and historical experience, the two are far from identical. Government power refers to authority exercised by elected representatives within the framework of the Constitution. State power, on the other hand, denotes control over the entire apparatus of the state—including the law-making process, the coercive instruments of authority such as the military and police, and the permanent bureaucracy through which policies are enforced.

In political theory, the pursuit of state power is understood as the acquisition of supreme authority within a defined territory: the ability to command obedience, enforce laws, regulate economic life, and shape social structures. This authority may be pursued through democratic means, but history also records instances where it has been asserted through coercive or extra-constitutional methods. It is precisely for this reason that references to “state power” merit careful scrutiny when made by those already holding office under a constitutional system.

In seeking to understand the ideological context in which such language may arise, one is inevitably drawn to classical writings on the nature of the state. Vladimir Lenin, in his 1919 lectures on The State delivered at the Sverdlov University, examined how the state arose, whose interests it served, and what role it should play in a transition away from capitalism. In later writings—particularly on state capitalism during the transition to socialism—Lenin argued that state capitalism could serve as an interim structure, while also warning against what he described as “left-wing childishness”: an unthinking rush toward extreme forms of socialization without regard to practical realities.

These references are not introduced here to engage in ideological debate, but to underline a simple point: the language of “state power” has a clear doctrinal lineage and historical meaning. It is not politically neutral terminology. When invoked, especially by a serving cabinet minister, it naturally invites questions as to whether it signals a shift in governance philosophy rather than a mere figure of speech.

Sri Lanka today already operates within a mixed economic framework. While market forces play a central role, the state intervenes extensively to regulate key sectors, provide essential services, and protect vulnerable sections of society. This arrangement—an open economy tempered by regulation and social policy—is neither novel nor ideologically extreme. Against this backdrop, the suggestion of a further phase involving enhanced “state control” raises concerns, particularly given the country’s own painful history of aborted rebellions, political violence, and institutional destabilization.

The issue becomes even more serious when viewed through the prism of democratic legitimacy. The present government was elected by the people on a clearly articulated mandate—one that affirmed parliamentary democracy, adherence to the Constitution, and governance through established administrative and legal structures. Any suggestion, explicit or implied, that authority may be exercised through mechanisms outside this framework would be inconsistent with that mandate.

In a constitutional democracy, the state does not stand above the government elected by the people; rather, it is governed through it. The concentration or redefinition of “state power” beyond the authority vested in elected institutions risks undermining the very principles on which democratic legitimacy rests.

It is therefore neither unreasonable nor alarmist to seek clarity. On the contrary, it is a civic responsibility. What is required at this juncture is not speculation or ideological confrontation, but a clear and unambiguous explanation: what exactly is meant by “state power” beyond the authority already exercised by a democratically elected government under the Constitution?

Such clarification would serve the interests of transparency, public confidence, and democratic stability—values that are essential to the nation’s progress and cohesion.