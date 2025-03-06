A Tribute To Professor Sisira Jayasuriya – A Dear Friend & Respected Economist Who Fought For Social Justice

By Lionel Bopage –

It is with deep sorrow that I reflect on the passing of my dear friend and comrade, Professor Sisira Jayasuriya, on 18 February 2025. A respected Sri Lankan-Australian economist, he remained deeply engaged in Sri Lankan economic and political affairs despite living in Australia since 1972. Our friendship, spanning decades, was strengthened in Australia, where we shared many discussions on politics, economics, and social justice. His battle with cancer was long and painful, yet he endured it with remarkable strength and dignity.

I first met Sisira in 1968 at the University of Peradeniya, where he had transitioned from studying science to economics, a discipline he passionately pursued throughout his life. Our initial encounter was at a student protest against the government’s education policies, where his eloquence and firm grasp of political principles were evident. He was a key figure in the ‘Virodhaya’ (Resistance) group, later evolving into the Revolutionary Communist League and the Socialist Equality Party, while I was involved with the Socialist Union, aligned with the Communist Party (Peking Wing). Though we belonged to different Marxist traditions, we shared a common commitment to challenging capitalist exploitation.

During our student days, Sri Lanka’s university system underwent significant upheaval due to government policies, leading to protests and ideological struggles. Sisira, as editor of ‘Virodhaya,’ was deeply involved in advocating for workers’ rights and internationalism. While our factions often debated fiercely, both factions sought radical change. Unlike some who later embraced establishment politics, Sisira remained steadfast in his principles.

After moving to Australia, he pursued postgraduate studies and later held academic positions at prestigious institutions, including the Australian National University, La Trobe University, the University of Melbourne, and Monash University. His expertise in empirical economics was widely respected, and he collaborated with global institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and UN agencies. Despite his academic success, his core values remained unchanged—he remained critical of neoliberalism and dedicated to social justice.

Our friendship deepened after my family moved to Melbourne in 2004. We frequently discussed global economic trends, Sri Lankan politics, and the evolving challenges of capitalism. Sisira was particularly insightful in analysing the contradictions of the global financial system, predicting crises driven by systemic inequalities. He was a passionate advocate for including Marxist perspectives in economic education, introducing The Communist Manifesto as a reference text in university courses.

His unwavering commitment to social justice often made him a target of vilification, yet he remained resilient. He firmly opposed racism and chauvinism, advocating for the rights of marginalised communities in both Sri Lanka and Australia. His support for the Tamil-speaking population’s rights and broader democratic struggles further demonstrated his principled stance.

Even as his health deteriorated, Sisira continued his intellectual pursuits, engaging in discussions on Sri Lanka’s political crisis and global economic injustices. His final days were marked by immense pain, yet he found solace in knowing he had lived a life true to his convictions. He rejected the compromises that led others to positions of power, instead choosing to remain a voice of integrity and resistance. His legacy extends beyond his academic contributions—it lives on in the many students he mentored, the activists he inspired, and the countless lives he touched through his work.

His passing is a profound loss, but his legacy endures in the ideas he championed and the lives he influenced. He was not just an academic but a fighter for justice, a mentor, and a true comrade.

Your unwavering dedication to justice, your intellectual rigor, and your deep humanity will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Sisira.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Sreeni and their daughter, Tanya, the rest of his family, friends, and comrades.