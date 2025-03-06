Video: Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Interview With Al Jazeera

When Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country in 2022 – amidst mass protests and an economic crisis– parliament elected veteran politician and six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. As President, Wickremesinghe negotiated the country’s biggest bail-out, but his critics say he is part of an establishment that turned a blind eye to war crimes and corruption and hindered the fundamental changes protesters demanded. Mehdi Hasan goes head to head with Wickremesinghe on his violent response to protestors, his handling of the 2019 Easter bombings, and whether he did enough to hold the powerful Rajapaksa family accountable.
Joining the discussion are:
Frances Harrison – former BBC Sri Lanka correspondent, author of ‘Still Counting the Dead’ and Director, International Truth and Justice Project
Nirj Deva – former UK and EU MP and presidential envoy to Wickremesinghe
Madura Rasaratnam – Executive Director, PEARL and Senior Lecturer at City, University of London.
Latest comments
Jit / March 7, 2025
The stories I have heard during his long years in the opposition is that he never spend a Rupee on foreign trips and somebody like a businessman funds it all the time obviously expecting favours ‘if and when’ he become the PM or President. Now in the last few months since he was ousted, he has been globetrotting like a bar-tailed godwig, clearly with a mission and I’m wondering who has opened the wallet this time and why?
/
nimal fernando / March 7, 2025
Unfortunately Ranil can’t speak good English ……. he is not very articulate …… he speaks typical Singlish that can dazzle some gullible in Lanka.
–
He may be a Lankan man’s idea of a good English speaker ……. but pathetic on the world stage.
–
He is only marginally better than Basil.
–
I believe Ranil is the single most responsible person for the woeful state of the country in recent times, especially for the moral decay, even more than the Rajapakses. His duplicity is plainly visible.
–
A man should have some principles and stand for them: principles are not expendable at every turn.
–
AKD has more class and better breading in the tip of his little finger than Ranil could ever dream of.
–
Mercifully Ranil is history: not worth wasting time on him.
–
I’m not a Ranil hater …… I once even said Ranil is the best president we never had. :)))
–
Different times …… different situations ….. but it’s now …… gotta be in the present.
–
JVP/NPP are doing what Ranil should have done: what people expected of him to do as “Mr CLean.” Not play duplicitous games.
/
nimal fernando / March 7, 2025
breeding
/