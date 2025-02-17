A Tribute To The Ranmuthugala Family

By Lionel Bopage –

Reflecting on the past often brings back memories of remarkable individuals who have left a lasting impact. Recently, an event took me back to the late 1970s, during my time as the General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). Among my many encounters with the police—whether seeking permission for meetings, organising public gatherings, or securing the release of arrested comrades—one incident in particular stands out.

A Defining Moment at Borella Junction

We planned to hold a propaganda rally at Borella Junction, a location frequently used by both the United National Party (UNP) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP). Expecting no issues, we followed the standard procedure of requesting permission from the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Borella. To our surprise, our application was outright rejected.

At the time, our head office was located at Weerasinghe Sawmills on Armour Street. Although we had no phone of our own, comrade Ubhaya Weerasinghe generously allowed us to use his for communication. I decided to call the Police Commissioner of Colombo to discuss the above matter. Though I did not know him personally, his response was unexpectedly fair. He assured me he would look into it and asked me to call back later. When I did, he informed me that there was no problem with our rally taking place. That was the first time I heard the name Douglas Ranmuthugala.

Despite securing permission, the rally faced logistical hurdles. The Borella police failed to divert traffic, creating chaos during the peak evening hours. Among the crowd, I noticed Mr. A.C.A. Gafoor, whom I had met previously while securing the release of arrested comrades. Seeing him idle as the situation escalated, I took the microphone and called him by name, urging him to ensure a smooth traffic flow. To my relief, he responded, and we were able to conduct the rally peacefully.

Reuniting in Canberra

Two decades later, I crossed paths with Douglas Ranmuthugala once more—this time in Australia, during my efforts to mediate a conflict within the Sri Lankan community in Canberra. The 1983 Black July pogrom had deeply fractured the Sri Lankan diaspora, dividing it along ethnic and religious lines. The Tamil community had separated from the Australia Sri Lanka Association (ASLA) to form the Canberra Tamil Association after ASLA failed to acknowledge the suffering inflicted upon Tamils during the pogrom.

Another conflict had arisen within ASLA itself, pitting Sri Lankan Buddhist Australians against Sri Lankan Christian Australians. Each faction claimed to be the sole legitimate representative of ASLA, leading to the freezing of its bank account. In the mid-1990s, as a volunteer engaged with various communities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), I saw this division as a disgrace and took it upon myself to mediate.

Through six weeks of negotiations, I facilitated reconciliation, though underlying religious tensions remained. Despite its shortcomings, ASLA was once again able to unite Sri Lankan Australians under a common umbrella.

A Lasting Friendship

It was during this mediation that I reconnected with the Ranmuthugala family. Douglas took a keen interest in the process, offering invaluable assistance. Alongside late Dr. Tissa Rajapathirana (President), I (Secretary), Siva Nathan (Treasurer), and the late Brian Fernando (Public Officer), Douglas helped ASLA regain its footing as a multicultural entity.

At the time, I worked as a Patent Examiner, while Douglas served as an intelligence analyst with the Australian Federal Police. Despite his association with law enforcement, he was, above all, a gentleman—someone who cared deeply about humanity without seeking recognition. His wife, Janaki, shared the same warmth and kindness. Through social gatherings, we learned about Douglas’s time in Chilaw during the 1971 April Uprising, his experiences in Papua New Guinea, and his later years in Australia, where he authored books, including Tales of the Blue Elephant, to which I had the honour of contributing.

Our families grew close, sharing friendships and social engagements until we left Canberra in 2004. One particularly memorable gathering at their home in Downer, ACT, introduced us to Mr. V. Vamadevan, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). He had previously accused the JVP of attacking his home during the 1983 pogrom and had played a role in intelligence reports leading to the party’s proscription. When I questioned him about this, he avoided a direct answer, laughing instead. It was a reminder of how political decisions often serve those in power rather than the broader truth.

A Life Well Lived

Later, we learned that the Ranmuthugala family had moved to Armidale, New South Wales, and later to Shepparton, Victoria. Unfortunately, we lost touch over time. It was only through recent conversations that we discovered Douglas had passed away in October 2023. Had we known earlier, we would have paid our last respects despite the challenges we were facing.

To our surprise, we also learned that Janaki now resides close to our own suburb. Though frail and forgetful, she welcomed us warmly when we visited. The meeting was bittersweet—a reminder of the passage of time and the inevitability of life’s cycle.

Douglas Ranmuthugala was not just a police officer or an intelligence analyst; he was a man of integrity, wisdom, and kindness. His legacy lives on through the lives he touched, the friendships he fostered, and the values he upheld.

As human beings, we must always remain mindful of life’s fragility and the importance of cherishing every moment by supporting one another in our shared journey.

In Loving Memory of Douglas Ranmuthugala

Date of Birth: 18 February 1936

Date of Passing: 15 October 2023