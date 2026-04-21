A Unique Model To Replace Hybrid MMV & ‘Manāpe’ Systems At Any Future Election

By Bernard Fernando –

At the outset, the writer wishes to allude to the following recent statements in the press. (1) The Mixed Member Voting (MMV) system (understandably acknowledged by political parties despite its deficiencies) should be adopted at the next PC Election which is due to be held this year. (2) The government has appointed a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) to study the electoral system under which the Provincial Council (PC) elections are to be conducted and submit proposals and recommendations to Parliament. However, the PSC so far has not invited proposals from the sovereign voters who are the principal stake holders.

The writer as a sovereign voter stakeholder cum a concerned citizen has over the years written several articles to the press in both Sinhala and English languages, highlighting the unscientific nature and the inherent complexities of the imported MMV system caused by the adoption of ad-hoc ratios leading to time-consuming ‘over-hang’ issues. Its classic failure was demonstrated at the Local Government (LG) Elections in 2018, where the number of LG members rose to an uncontrollable 8,653, while causing a remarkable delay in releasing the final results. Even the last held LG Election encountered long delays in appointing nominees and couldn’t meet the required percentage of seats for Women and Youth.

Unique Alternative Proposals For Next PC Elections

After making a proposal to overcome the said issues arising under the MMV system, the writer in the year 2025, finally succeeded in presenting a unique comprehensive home-grown model for Parliamentary and PC Elections as a very simple and rational alternative to suit the unsophisticated voters. It is unique mainly due to its following special attributes.

i. Ensures installation of the basic ‘Equal value of vote’ with accuracy as per UN human rights declaration of 1948.

ii. Manifests the much needed ‘Robust Representative Democracy’ by assignment of 196 ‘Country first Political Professionals’ nominated in merit order, as MPs to 160 Electorates (Seats) based on valid votes garnered at each Electorate (Seat) level.

iii. Being a comprehensive, transparent homegrown model, it can be applied to immediately assign more than 450 PC members to 160 Electorates in a uniform manner to foster ‘Sri Lankan ness’.

iv. Assures participation of Women and Youth at rational % levels.

v. Allows abolition of ‘National list’ enabling a reduction of the No. of MPs to a rational 196.

vi. The simple voters with minimum knowledge about candidates need not worry about selecting ‘Horses’ from lists of ‘Ponies’ as they have to mark ‘X’ only against their preferred Party/Alliance, based on a ‘Prosecutable Election Manifesto’, making their task at polling booth a ‘Cake-walk’

vii. The latter will meet the real objectives of an Election and result in a dramatic time and cost reduction in the total Election process of the NEC thereby enhancing its work quality and productivity.

viii. Pre -Election Publicity during the ‘Public clearance’ round will help to reduce the total campaign expenditure of contesting parties.

ix. Since the enlarged Party responsibilities and workload will require a robust Party Constitution, the No. of contesting Parties will get rationalised.

Being one among his comprehensive package of ‘system changes’ to our outdated and flawed political and electoral systems, the writer is pleased to propose the following steps for the next Provincial Council (PC) Election within the said unique model, for the kind attention and necessary action by the NEC, PSC for PC election, Voter dedicated organisations like Paffrel, IRES and Caffe, Civil Activists and fellow stake holders.

1. The National Election Commission (NEC), to rationally pre-determine a fixed number of seats to each District, inter alia based on the No. of registered voters and the Delimitation report etc..

2. Abolish the complex Mixed Member Voting (MMV) and corrupt Preference Voting (‘Manapey’) systems and require parties to submit their District nomination lists by way of a maximum of 160 electorate-level sub-lists of ‘Country first Political Professionals’ in merit/priority order as described below. Parties contesting in less than, say 10 Districts (Example) shall be allowed to submit ‘District Pool’ nominations lists also in merit/priority order to NEC.

3. To maintain uniformity in measuring meritocracy, NEC to mandate a common set of eligibility criteria and a structured interview scoring system for all applicants from parties/groups across the board, when nominating candidates in merit/priority order at Electorate level.(The example for Parliament Election carried in writer’s eBook let-2024 can be modified and used.)

4. To ensure a reasonable Women and Youth representation in the PCs (Eligible for the Parliament too), NEC to mandate all Electorate level Interview Panels appointed by the contesting Parties, to submit their preliminary sub-lists in merit/Priority order, subject to ‘top –ranking’ of specified numbers for Men, Women and Youth below 35, according to a NEC laid down formula (Example annexed to writer’s eBook let.) Towards this end, the said common structured interview scoring system mandated by NEC shall also provide for special priority marks to Women and Youth applicants. (The example in writer’s eBook let for Parliament Election can be used with suitable modifications).

5. To guarantee transparency in nomination of genuine ‘Country-first political professionals’ as representatives of sovereign voters in Merit/Priority order, the NEC shall invite primary ‘Objections/clearance’ from the public, for all preliminary Electorate level Nomination sub- lists in the National press. NEC will notify changes, if any, to parties to amend and prepare the final nomination lists in Merit/Priority order for registration at District level.

6.After the election, NEC will first allocate the No. of seats won by Parties at District level, within the predetermined number of seats fixed for each District (as per 1 above), based solely on their official District valid vote % which guarantees an ‘equal/proportionate value’ to each valid vote.

7. Such No. of District seats will be assigned with ‘Country first Political professionals’ (Men, Women and Youth) nominated in merit/Priority order, to entitled Electorates.

For example, if Party ‘A’ wins an allocation of 22 seats from the NEC’s fixed allocation of 42 seats for Colombo District, which has 15 electorates, and if they have won in 09 electorates, the nominees including those of multi-member electorates, if any, topping the Merit sub-lists in those 09 electorates, will get elected to the Western PC in the 01st round. The respective nominees topping the remaining 06 electorates will be assigned to the Western PC in the 2nd round. The balance No. of seats (Maximum 07) will be assigned to the relevant nominees of the electorates that have contributed the next highest No. of votes to the total District vote in the 3rd round thereby completing the total assignment of 22 nominees from Party ‘A’. The same method will be applied to other parties who are entitled to a Colombo District allocation. Parties with ‘District Pool list’ who are entitled to a Colombo District allocation may be given the option to select their nominees to the Western PC even without following the merit order, as the aforesaid NEC criteria will ensure that all nominees are ‘Country-first political professionals’ based on merit/priority as well as voter preference.

More Benefits Of The Unique Proposals

i. The expectations of sovereign voters and all parties/groups, as well as adherence to global standards in regard to inclusivity of Women/Youth/smaller vote parties, will be fulfilled at the primary electorate (Seat) level.

ii. The total electoral process being very simple, will become instantly graspable, productive, more meaningful and non-violent due to the abolition of corrupt ‘Manapey’ and complex MMV systems.

iii. Since simple voters will be required to mark only one ‘X’ at any election, more than 01 major Election/Referendum can be held on a single day.

iv. Election results can be announced by midnight.

v. The total election exercise will be peaceful and environment friendly.

Towards the above end, the writer, in March- 2024, published a comprehensive eBooklet titled, “A Sovereign Voter’s Crucial ‘System Changes’ to Political and Electoral Systems in Sri Lanka with Pathway and Benefits” in both Sinhala and English. It was last updated in 2025 and now freely available on eMail request, to improve the political and electoral literacy of our sovereign voters.

Concluding Note

It is no secret that Post-independent Sri Lanka since ‘Aragalaya-2022’, badly needs a ‘System change’ that ensures a robust and vibrant ‘Representative Democracy’, instead of reinventing the wheel with a flawed Political and an Electoral system that promote an excessive majority of seats to a single Political Party/Alliance to wield dictatorial powers undermining the sovereign voter and Tax payer wishes.

Thus, the said proposals are intended to improve the quality and robustness of Sri Lanka’s ‘Representative Democracy’ with the entry of genuine ‘Country first Political Professionals’ while ensuring ‘equal/Proportionate value’ to each valid vote cast at any Election fostering Fairness and ‘SriLankan- ness’.

It will surely pave the way to rational, meaningfully democratic, cost effective, transparent and productive Political and Electoral systems that will open doors to Country prosperity and global accolades.

The writer is confident that with the inherent ability and commitment of the Govt. towards ‘System Change’, the NEC, the PSC on PC elections, all aforementioned voter dedicated organisations and civil activists will surely catalyse the process for country’s sake.

Towards this end, the powers of NEC need to be widened accordingly.

*Bernard Fernando, Former Deputy General Manager-BOC