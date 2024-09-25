A Vision For A United Sri Lanka: Uplifting Minorities To Overcome Economic Challenges

By Ariaratnam Gobikrishna –

Dear President Disanayake,

Congratulations on your remarkable victory and for defying the odds to reach the highest office in our nation. Your journey from humble beginnings to the presidency, and your commitment to eradicating the deeply entrenched corruption in Sri Lanka, is an inspiration to all of us who believe in the potential of our country to rise above its challenges.

I am writing to you on behalf of the minority communities in Sri Lanka, particularly the Tamil and Muslim communities, to express our hope and to share a vision for a united and prosperous nation. As you work towards building a better future for all Sri Lankans, I urge you to consider the vital role that these communities can play in the economic and social upliftment of our country.

The Tamil population, both within Sri Lanka and the vast diaspora, holds enormous potential to contribute to the nation’s development. Many Tamils who left the country during the civil conflict are now in a position to invest in the redevelopment of the neglected Northern and Eastern regions. However, for this potential to be realized, the political environment must be conducive and stable.

We are not seeking a separate nation or major positions in government. What we desire is the ability to live peacefully, managing our own affairs while preserving our culture, language, and lands without the oppressive presence of the military. By fostering an environment of trust and inclusivity, we can encourage the diaspora to channel their resources and expertise back into their homeland, creating economic opportunities that will benefit the entire nation.

The Tamil population in the upcountry has long been the backbone of Sri Lanka’s tea industry, a key pillar of our export economy. Supporting and uplifting this community is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity. Improved living conditions, educational opportunities, and fair wages for these workers will result in a more robust and sustainable tea industry, which in turn will strengthen the national economy.

Similarly, the Muslim minority, with its strong cultural and familial ties to the Gulf nations, plays a crucial role in maintaining a steady flow of remittances to Sri Lanka. These remittances are a lifeline, especially in times of economic hardship. By recognizing and supporting the contributions of the Muslim community, we can ensure that this vital source of foreign revenue continues to bolster our economy.

Your administration has the unique opportunity to transform Sri Lanka into a nation where all communities feel valued and included. To achieve this, I propose the following initiatives:

1. Political Inclusivity: Encourage and facilitate the participation of minority communities in governance by supporting corruption-free parties that genuinely represent their interests. This will help build trust and ensure that the voices of all communities are heard in the decision-making process.

2. Economic Development: Create targeted economic development programs for the Northern and Eastern provinces, and the upcountry regions, focusing on infrastructure, education, and healthcare. This will enable these areas to become self-sustaining and reduce their reliance on the central government.

3. Reconciliation and Justice: Implement meaningful reconciliation measures to address the grievances of the Tamil community, including the demilitarization of civilian areas and the return of lands taken during the conflict. Establishing a transparent and fair process for addressing wartime abuses will help heal old wounds and promote national unity.

4. Diaspora Engagement: Develop a comprehensive strategy to engage the Tamil diaspora, encouraging them to invest in the development of their homeland. Providing assurances of stability and good governance will be key to unlocking this potential.

5. Supporting the Muslim Community: Recognize and support the vital economic role played by the Muslim community, particularly in maintaining the flow of remittances. Ensuring their security and well-being is crucial for the continued economic stability of our nation.

Mr. President, the challenges before us are immense, but so are the opportunities. By embracing the contributions of all communities and ensuring their active participation in the national development process, we can overcome our current economic difficulties and build a prosperous future for all Sri Lankans.

We stand ready to work with you and your administration in achieving this vision. Together, let us seize this historic opportunity to create a united and thriving Sri Lanka, where every citizen, regardless of ethnicity or religion, can live with dignity and hope.

Yours sincerely,

Ariaratnam Gobikrishna