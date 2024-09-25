The Change Started, But It Will Not Be Ending

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

Since March 2024, I have written 24 articles about the change Sri Lanka and its people have wanted since 1948, and the Anura Kumara Dissanayake/NPP has committed accordingly. The change that the people and the country want to witness is massive in terms of economic, social, political, cultural, and many more. A peaceful or nonviolent presidential election marked the beginning of the realization of change, while the opposition advocated violent polls because of their bankruptcy in many ways. The presidential election paved the way for a peaceful transition of power under the power greed or part and parcel of the cunning politics and politicians for whom no more job vacancies in the country unless to have a peaceful retirement as the new generation Aragalaya youth are ready and committed look after country without power greed and cunning politics. Instead of many kilometers long parades of Army, Navy, and Airforce in the Gale face green along with the installation of temporary toilets for emergencies, the president’s swearing-in ceremony was confined to the president’s office, with only a few people attending, and witnessing the graceful event. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) only spoke briefly about democracy and people’s rights, which is his ultimate commitment to the people and the country. The above all are part and parcel of the expected change and, most importantly, saving taxpayers money. Also, people managed to save money on firecrackers and many other such expenses, which is against massive money spent on “Good News” for nothing due to the foolishness of the politicians. Given all this, the man sitting in the president’s chair is visionary; everything is simple and at minimum cost and time. In short, cunning politicians and their followers can learn a lot from AKD, but the lessons are too heavy in their reach due to low-quality mindsets. Given the above, this paper aims to highlight a few facts about change in the right direction.

People and the country could feel the change

The events mentioned above and the situations are part and parcel of the country’s bankruptcy, so the AKD started the change significantly and truthfully so that the people who voted for AKD and did not vote, particularly for the latter, could feel and understand the change. The critical point is that people and the country can breathe fresh air as the government is with AKD/NPP. Indeed, it is a long way to go, more than 76 years since 1948. However, AKD/NPP knows well how to walk along the victory meaningfully and constructively in many ways. First, relief will be provided along with the rising cost of living. For this, among many, the stability of the rupee is the foundation or the anchor. Second is the head-on dealing with all forms of corruption and fraud. Indeed, this may take time, but the new government will go for it after having the complete administrative set up under the banner of AKD/NPP or dissolving the parliament soon and eventually creating a new parliament. The above will not hurt the people any way because they trust and believe in AKD/NPP.

Winning the others along the change

The unity of the people and the country is vital. This means it is a considerable task for AKD/NPP to obtain the support of millions of voters who did not vote for AKD. There are two aspects. First, except for a few, most of the 38 candidates were there because of the cunning politicians. Voting for them is an utter waste, so those voters will find the value of their votes with AKD/NPP during the parliamentary elections and maybe with local elections. Second, it is the majority of voters in the North and East. There is no doubt that those voters will find their way along with AKD/NPP because they can trust and believe AKD more now than before the presidential election. AKD, without any dressings or promises that cannot be fulfilled, is acceptable to the people compared to other South politicians who go to the North and East and occasionally only see the landscape there.

Defeated politicians along the change

Another fundamental aspect that we must understand is that all defeated politicians and political parties are not dead at all. From day one, they have been starving for power and loss of income or money, status, and privileges. These are their lifeblood, so they organize and work to regain all they lost. The Green politicians go with the elephant, as the gas bottle is empty; any independence will not work anymore. SJB passes best wishes to AKD, once KAIYANYAKE, so people feel sorry for him or SJB. An economist/politician of SJB talked about the division in NPP/JVP while his party is burnt with divisions and, hence, inferior exposure. Namal/SLPP, wearing about 3% winning the medal, once sarcastically talked about the possibility of winning AKD at the presidential election, having 3% in 2019, will start selling the rotten policies of his father; it is very doubtful that SLPP could win at least parliamentary seat during the next parliamentary election. Generally, as I have written many times, all opposition political parties and politicians in the South see AKD/NPP as their common enemy because they are politically blind, power-hungry, opportunistic, selfish, and many more negatives.

People and the country trust AKD to make all changes

Generally, changes are fundamental, dynamic, and demanding, so they are not time-bound. Some changes can be quick, others take time, and some are long-term. AKD/NPP will make changes on priority and step by step, along with what he promised. However, the impact of any change on the masses and the country must be positive; people must be able to feel, understand, and be convinced. Only then could the welfare and well-being of the masses be enhanced, step by step, in the right direction. On top of the above, the masses and the country trust and believe in AKD for all because he is the choice of the majority of voters in the country.

*The writer, among many, worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 16 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. The writer can be contacted at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com