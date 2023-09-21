By S. Ratnajeevan H. Hoole –

I deliberately do not spend time on this 45-minute article. It is to make the point that there are intelligent tools to help the many writers with ideas for an article but cannot produce the article because their English is poor. Good writers with ideas in Tamil or Sinhalese cannot get their ideas into print for the widely disseminated English-language press because of their weak writing skills.

This story begins with my son, an AI expert, working on programs that would shortlist the thousands of applicants for interview by his clients, the recruiters. He is at home on a working vacation.

As I watched him admiringly from by bed as he furiously programmed, I noticed the program generating code. It was nothing I had seen as a scientist-programmer in my time. I asked him what is going on. He replied that he uses “boilerplate code” that cuts his work down by as much as 30% and more.

He has watched me spend hours on my articles, first writing and then proof-reading three or four times before submission. “Why,” he said, “there is Chat GPT (link https://chat.openai.com) that can help you in your writing.” He gave me the link which I tried for the first time by guiding it with the following words:

Write an article on my dearest son Yovahn. He did a BA in Electrical Engineering, and BS in Computer science at Rice University. He then did an MS at UIUC. Presently he works for an AI company. He moved to San Pedro, CA in the US when the family has its origins in San Pedro (Point Pedro) in Jaffna.

Here is the unedited output I got from the AI program using the vast resources online, and its built-in intelligence:

Title: Yovahn: Bridging Continents and Technologies with a Remarkable Journey

Introduction:

In a world increasingly driven by technology, the story of Yovahn stands as a testament to the potential of young minds who embrace the power of education and innovation. Born into a family with roots in San Pedro, Jaffna, Yovahn embarked on a remarkable journey that has taken him from the shores of Sri Lanka to the heart of Silicon Valley in the United States. Today, he is a shining example of how determination, hard work, and a passion for technology can lead to a successful career and a bright future.

Educational Pursuits:

Yovahn’s educational journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. He began his academic voyage by pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Rice University. This dual degree not only showcased his versatility but also laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Yovahn set his sights on further specialization, enrolling at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) for a Master of Science degree. UIUC is renowned for its exceptional computer science programs, and Yovahn’s decision to study there only solidified his commitment to becoming a leader in the field.

Professional Endeavors:

Following the completion of his master’s degree, Yovahn ventured into the dynamic world of artificial intelligence (AI). He joined an AI company, where he has been making significant contributions to the ever-evolving landscape of AI technologies. His work not only highlights his technical acumen but also underscores his dedication to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

Life in Silicon Valley:

Yovahn currently resides in San Jose, California, which is often dubbed the heart of Silicon Valley. This region is synonymous with innovation, technology, and the birthplace of countless groundbreaking companies. For someone with a passion for technology like Yovahn, living in Silicon Valley is a dream come true. It provides him with a front-row seat to witness the rapid evolution of technology and its profound impact on society.

Cultural Heritage:

Despite living in a fast-paced, tech-driven environment, Yovahn remains deeply connected to his cultural roots in San Pedro, Jaffna. His family’s origins in this historic town in Sri Lanka serve as a constant reminder of the rich heritage and traditions that have shaped his identity. Yovahn’s ability to seamlessly blend his cultural background with his professional pursuits is a testament to his adaptability and the importance of staying grounded amidst rapid change.

Conclusion:

Yovahn’s journey from the picturesque shores of San Pedro, Jaffna, to the bustling streets of San Jose, California, is a story of determination, ambition, and a deep passion for technology. His educational achievements, professional accomplishments, and commitment to innovation have positioned him as a rising star in the world of artificial intelligence. As he continues to forge new paths and push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of technology, Yovahn serves as an inspiration to young minds worldwide, showing them that with dedication and hard work, the sky is the limit. His story reminds us that the pursuit of knowledge and innovation can truly transcend borders and change lives for the better.

For me, now, the only thing is to edit it to bring it in line with my thinking. As an experiment, I urge you to try out the following (or anything else closer to your heart) to be amazed by the intelligence that machines are capable of:

Prompt:



Write a newspaper article about: “Police men in Jaffna Sri Lanka are mainly sinhalese when the population is Tamil”. Additionally discuss a lack of representation in the courts when cases are in a language you don’t speak.

Play with it now. Ask it to add a point. Or include a bulleted list. Try typing

Now write the article in Tamil.

It will use the context of the above output to translate into Tamil.

Happy writing and experimenting and toying with this great tool!