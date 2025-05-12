An Appeal To The Federal Party: A Bold New Path Toward Reconciliation & Progress

By Ratna Bala –

“The important thing for Government is not to do things which individuals are doing already, and to do them a little better or a little worse; but to do those things which at present are not done at all.” ~ John Maynard Keynes

The recent local government elections have once again reaffirmed the Federal Party’s (ITAK) dominant position in the North and East. This mandate from the Tamil people is a powerful expression of trust and expectation—a trust that must now be translated into meaningful governance and forward movement.

For decades, Tamil politics has largely been shaped by a confrontational approach—rooted in legitimate grievances, historical injustices, and a deep sense of cultural and political alienation. From early demands for federalism to non-cooperation campaigns, civil disobedience, and eventually a protracted armed conflict, Tamil political engagement with the state has often centered on resistance. Even after the end of the war, political boycotts and maximalist demands continued to dominate, limiting space for pragmatic solutions.

Yet this resistance-driven strategy, though born from deeply felt injustice, has repeatedly failed to yield lasting results. Instead of empowering the people of the North and East, it has led to increased political isolation, eroded trust from other communities, and weakened institutional influence. Tamil leaders have often found themselves speaking only to their own constituents, unable to influence national policy or shape broader coalitions.

Meanwhile, the development needs of the people—basic infrastructure, education, healthcare, jobs—have gone unaddressed.

A History of Stalemates

This confrontational posture has not only failed to deliver political autonomy or justice, it has also hollowed out local governance. Time and again, local authorities in the North and East have been unable to function effectively—not because of lack of talent or commitment, but because political leadership viewed them primarily as platforms for protest rather than engines of development. The result has been visible decline in administrative efficiency, local accountability, and civic trust.

Local governments have immense potential to deliver tangible benefits. They are closest to the people and can respond directly to needs. Yet when they are reduced to rhetorical battlegrounds, the very people they are meant to serve are neglected. Roads go unrepaired, schools under-resourced, and youth disillusioned.

A New Opportunity: Courage Over Convention

Today, a different path is possible—and urgently needed. The Federal Party can transform its electoral mandate into a movement of constructive leadership. This means moving beyond slogans and toward solutions. It means recognizing that engagement is not capitulation, and cooperation is not compromise. The Tamil people deserve more than symbolic defiance—they deserve functioning schools, vibrant local economies, safe streets, and inclusive governance.

Engaging with the central government and reform-minded parties such as the National People’s Power (NPP) does not mean abandoning long-standing Tamil aspirations. Rather, it creates a platform to pursue them through institutional means. Dialogue, participation, and partnership open space for real progress—on devolution, language rights, memorialization, and economic equity.

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” — George Bernard Shaw

The Significance of a Cooperative Approach:

1. Functional Local Governance – Effective local councils can become engines of service delivery and citizen participation. With proper planning and budgeting, they can tackle real-world problems: waste management, rural development, access to clean water, digital infrastructure, and more.

2. Structured National Dialogue – By working constructively with the central government, the Federal Party can influence national policy, place Tamil concerns at the center of political debate, and push for legal and constitutional reforms. Engagement creates leverage.

3. Pathway to Power Devolution – Demonstrating competent and inclusive leadership at the local level builds the moral and political case for greater devolution. It shows that provincial councils can be trusted with broader responsibilities, encouraging further decentralization in line with the spirit of the 13th Amendment.

4. Breaking Isolation – Cooperation allows Tamil leadership to reconnect with other communities. It fosters mutual trust, cross-ethnic alliances, and a sense of shared destiny—critical ingredients for long-term reconciliation.

Beyond the Political: Rebuilding Hope in the North and East

The stakes are not merely political. They are human. In the villages of Mullaitivu, the streets of Batticaloa, and the neighborhoods of Jaffna, people are struggling with poverty, unemployment, and trauma. The post-war youth are caught between memory and uncertainty. Many see no future in Sri Lanka and seek to leave. If politics cannot offer them hope, the cycle of disillusionment will continue.

A new, cooperative approach to governance can bring hope back. It can prioritize education and vocational training, foster entrepreneurship, promote local investment, and attract diaspora engagement. It can ensure that women, too often sidelined, are part of decision-making at every level. It can create spaces for cultural revival, artistic expression, and healing.

What is needed now is not just leadership—but statesmanship. The ability to rise above party lines, personal rivalries, and historical baggage. The ability to see the long view.

A Call for Political Maturity

This is a moment for vision, discipline, and political courage. The Federal Party has the chance to write a new chapter in Tamil politics—one defined not by resistance alone, but by responsibility, reconstruction, and renewal. This is not a call to forget the past, but to learn from it. To honor sacrifice not with slogans, but with solutions.

The people of the North and East have spoken clearly. They want leadership that can deliver—not just demand. They want peace, prosperity, and dignity. They want to be part of the nation, not outside it.

Let the Federal Party lead that change. Let it demonstrate that Tamil leadership is not only resilient—but relevant. Let it show that politics can be a tool not just for protest, but for progress.

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Let this be the turning point. Let Tamil leadership be remembered not for what it resisted, but for what it built. The time for transformation is now.