An Appeal To The Tamil Diaspora For Constructive Engagement

By Ariaratnam Gobikrishna –

Dear Tamil Diaspora,

It is time for us to face the reality that the dream of Tamil Eelam is over, and clinging to this idea will only hinder the progress and well-being of our people. Revisiting the painful final days of the war, debating who was involved, and speculating on alternative outcomes are not productive. They only serve to deepen wounds and create further division within our community and the nation as a whole. Instead, we must focus on the future—one that promotes healing, unity, and cooperation.

Reliving these events in endless debates may feel like a way to process our loss, but in truth, it is a distraction. Our homeland’s future depends on finding ways to move forward. The current political leadership (NPP), which itself has experienced defeat and decimation not once but twice, has managed to reconcile and secure the trust of the majority. They have shown that it is possible to rise above the bitterness of the past, and we must take a page from their book.

For the sake of our people, especially those who remain a vulnerable minority, we need to take responsibility for how we conduct ourselves. Our diaspora community should not indulge in unproductive “chest-thumping” from afar, but rather, seek out ways to support constructive initiatives that will benefit those on the ground. Continuing to agitate for unachievable goals will only harm the very people we wish to protect.

We must live together with the majority, and this means showing that we are committed to peaceful coexistence within a united Sri Lanka. The current government seems sincere in its efforts to promote equality, and we should seize this moment to engage with them in good faith. The diaspora has a crucial role to play, but only if we act with realism and practicality. Let us support political representatives who advocate for solutions rooted in peace, equality, and cooperation, and reject those who thrive on divisiveness.

A rare opportunity for reconciliation exists under the current leadership, and we should not squander it. Let us direct our efforts towards fostering peace and working with those who can help us achieve it.

In unity and hope,

Ariaratnam Gobikrishna