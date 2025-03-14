Ananthi Sooriyapragasam: A Voice Across The Waves

By S. Joypooranachandren. –

In the heart of 1985, when Sri Lanka plunged into silence, a beacon of hope emerged from the Thames’ shores. A honeyed voice on the radio waves reminded us in the north and east that we were not forgotten, urging us to persevere through the darkness of curfew. That voice was Ananthi Acca’s (Ananthi Sooriyapragasam, BBC London Tamil service).

Though scattered across the globe now, thousands of us hold her voice, and those memories are deeply etched in our minds. She was more than a journalist; she was a sister, Ananthi Acca. Many who lived through the 80s and 90s dreamed of meeting her. I was fortunate enough to have that privilege, living near her in London since 2000 and sharing journeys with her to social and community events. This proximity unveiled the depth of her spirit. Despite our occasional disagreements, I came to admire her profound knowledge of Tamil literature and her incisive understanding of contemporary political issues.

Ananthi Acca was a titan in Tamil media, a journalist, writer, and social commentator whose diverse contributions left an indelible mark. She pioneered Tamil journalism, particularly in investigative reporting, shedding light on critical social issues often ignored. Notably, she was among the few to interview the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam leader Prabhakaran, a feat that garnered her international acclaim.

Beyond journalism, Ananthi Acca was a celebrated author, crafting novels, short stories, and essays that resonated deeply with a broad audience. A steadfast advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, she used her platform to address critical issues such as domestic violence, workplace discrimination, and the urgent need for more excellent female representation.

Her influence profoundly shaped public opinion and enriched the discourse on social and political issues within the Tamil community. Ananthi Acca was a voice for the marginalised, championing social justice and giving voice to those in need.

A true community activist, Ananthi Acca dedicated over three decades to uplifting our Tamil community, pouring her energy into empowerment until her last breath.

She inspired a new generation of Tamil journalists and writers and served as a beacon for aspiring women in a demanding field. Ananthi Acca’s unwavering commitment to truth, social justice, and women’s empowerment makes her an indispensable figure in the Tamil media landscape.

Farewell, Ananthi Acca. Your voice and your thoughts remain with us forever.